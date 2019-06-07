Tsit Wing joins NH Foods to co-organise event at Kerry Hotel Hong Kong Inviting grassroots students and fans to meet with the Liverpool Football Club Legends Players in support of local sports development

HONG KONG, CHINA – Media OutReach – 7 June 2019 – Tsit Wing International Holdings Limited (“Tsit Wing”, together with its subsidiaries, the “Group”), an integrated B2B food and beverage solutions provider, announced that the Group has joined hands with NH Food, its cornerstone investor, to co-organise an event, inviting fans and grassroots students from InspiringHK Sports Foundation to meet with the world-class legendary football players Phil Babb and Stéphane Henchoz from the Liverpool F.C. (“LFC”) who will be playing against Borussia Dortmund at the Hong Kong Stadium on 8 June.





Tsit Wing has long-standing cooperation with NH Foods, the subsidiary of Nipponham Group — Japan’s leading meat processing company in Hong Kong, Macau and the PRC. NH Foods is one of the sponsors to the Liverpool FC participating in the promotional activities involving the club’s first-team players and LFC legends around the world. NH Foods is also a sponsor to the special match between LFC Legends and Borussia Dortmund in Hong Kong this Saturday. As a long-term partner of NH Foods, Tsit Wing is co-organising the event in Hong Kong to provide for an unforgettable experience to local fans and grassroots students from the InspiringHK Sports Foundation to meet with the team’s star players.





InspiringHK Sports Foundation is a local voluntary organization with an aim to nurture youths through sports to increase their social mobility, as well as to promote gender equality, social inclusion and healthy lifestyle. Tsit Wing has been a long-time partner with InapiringHK Sports Foundation. This event will provide an opportunity for the students to have a close encounter with these world class football players.





Mr. Bernard Kam, Group Operating Officer — Marketing of Tsit Wing Group, said, “Tsit Wing has laid its foundation in Hong Kong for 87 years and actively participating in social welfare affairs. As a community responsible company, the Group has spared no effort in nurturing the youth and supporting Hong Kong sports event. Tsit Wing will continue to serve the community and contribute to the society in the future.”





About Tsit Wing International Holdings Limited

Tsit Wing is a leading integrated B2B food and beverage solutions provider in Hong Kong, Macau and the PRC with 87-year heritage. According to research, coffee sold by the Group translates into almost 337.7 million cups of coffee and 403.2 million cups of milk tea per year. Tsit Wing commenced its frozen meat business in Hong Kong and the PRC since 2013 and has been dedicated to developing an integrated food and beverage solutions platform for its customers.