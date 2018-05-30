Get your Tsui Wah milk tea fix without flying to Hong Kong from June 15 when it opens at Clarke Quay

Singaporeans no longer need to head to Hong Kong for their Tsui Wah fix. The ‘Cha Chaan Teng’ has confirmed it will open its first Southeast Asia outlet – with seating capacity of over 140 – from 1pm on June 15 at Clarke Quay.
Diners can look forward to enjoying signature items such as the Milk Tea, Crispy Bun with Condensed Milk, Curry dishes and more when the eatery opens next month. The menu will expand progressively over time.
In the past months, chefs from Tsui Wah Hong Kong have flown to Singapore to train the local staff. Some of these chefs will also be stationed to prepare the food and ensure the standard is up to scratch.
The Singapore outpost is a franchise by Vista F&B Services Pte. Ltd., a joint venture between Tsui Wah Holdings Limited and Jumbo Group Ltd.
Listed on the Main Board of Hong Kong Stock Exchange, Tsui Wah Holdings Limited is one of the biggest and most successful “Cha Chaan Teng” (港式茶餐廳) chains with a network of over 60 outlets in Hong Kong, Macau, the People’s Republic of China.
It was established in 1967 as a neighbourhood “Ice Café” in Mong Kok before growing to become a household name in Hong Kong.
The Singapore branch will be located at 3A River Valley Road, Clarke Quay, #01-03, Singapore 179020. Opening hours are 11am to 11pm daily.