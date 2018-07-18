Tsui Wah is staying open till late so you can enjoy Hong Kong milk tea and noodles plus more past midnight

Good news if you’re a fan of Tsui Wah or someone who enjoys supper – the Singapore outpost of one of Hong Kong’s most popular ‘char chaan teng’ has extended its opening hours.
The outlet at Clarke Quay will now stay open until 1.30am, with supper starting from 10.30pm.
Four new exclusive dishes have also been introduced for that period – rice noodles in spicy ‘mala’ soup with either the restaurant’s signature fish paste puffs, king prawns or sliced chicken; and a Hong Kong local favorite, luncheon meat and sunny side up egg in soup with instant noodles.
In addition, you can also order from the ala carte menu which features Tsui Wah staples like their milk tea and condensed milk buns.
