Titans running back Derrick Henry unleashed a record-tying 99-yard touchdown run in which he seemingly ran over the entire Jaguars defense

By
Cork Gaines, Business Insider US
-

source
NFL Network

  • Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry unloaded on the Jacksonville Jaguars defense with a 99-yard touchdown run.
  • The run came on the first play following a strong goal-line stand by the Titans defense and gave Tennessee a 13-2 lead over their division rivals.
  • Henry burst through the line to start and then battered multiple Jaguars defenders on the way to the end zone.
  • The run tied Hall of Fame running back Tony Dorsett for the longest run in NFL history.

Here is the play, via the NFL Network: