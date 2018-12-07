Titans running back Derrick Henry unleashed a record-tying 99-yard touchdown run in which he seemingly ran over the entire Jaguars defense

source NFL Network

Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry unloaded on the Jacksonville Jaguars defense with a 99-yard touchdown run.

The run came on the first play following a strong goal-line stand by the Titans defense and gave Tennessee a 13-2 lead over their division rivals.

Henry burst through the line to start and then battered multiple Jaguars defenders on the way to the end zone.

The run tied Hall of Fame running back Tony Dorsett for the longest run in NFL history.

Here is the play, via the NFL Network: