At least 27 advertisers have stopped advertising on Tucker Carlson’s Fox News show in recent months after the host’s controversial comments. Here’s the list.

caption Tucker Carlson is at the center of controversy once again. source Rich Polk/Getty Images for Politicon

Tucker Carlson is embroiled in controversy yet again after the progressive media watchdog Media Matters released recordings of his calls into the shock-jock radio program “Bubba The Love Sponge.”

In the recordings, from years ago, Carlson is heard making comments degrading women – calling them “extremely primitive” and comparing them to dogs – and defending the now-convicted child sexual abuser Warren Jeffs.

People are calling for advertisers including Mitsubishi, Peloton Cycle, and Allstate to cut ties with Carlson’s Fox News show.

In recent months, at least 27 brands have stopped advertising on the show following Carlson’s inflammatory on-air comments regarding women and immigrants.

People are once again calling for advertisers to ditch Tucker Carlson’s Fox News show, this time after the release of recordings in which Carlson justified child marriage and disparaged women.

On Sunday, the progressive media watchdog Media Matters for America published recordings of Carlson making inflammatory comments years ago during calls to the shock-jock radio program “Bubba The Love Sponge.” In the recordings, Carlson made numerous degrading remarks about women – calling them “extremely primitive” and comparing them to dogs – and defended the now-convicted child sexual abuser Warren Jeffs.

In a statement, Carlson refused to apologize, saying: “Media Matters caught me saying something naughty on a radio show more than a decade ago. Rather than express the usual ritual contrition, how about this: I’m on television every weeknight live for an hour. If you want to know what I think, you can watch. Anyone who disagrees with my views is welcome to come on and explain why.”

Read more: Tucker Carlson refuses to apologize after tapes surface of him calling women ‘primitive’ and comparing them to dogs

Critics are once again calling for advertisers to stop running commercials on Carlson’s Fox News program. According to Media Matters, brands including Mitsubishi, Peloton Cycle, and Allstate continue to advertise on the Fox News show.

“Our advertising media spend is determined based on demographics and psychographics, not politics,” a Mitsubishi Motors North America representative told Business Insider on Monday. “Our strategic marketing intent is to share our key product news with consumers through a variety of media channels. We will monitor the situation and adjust our advertising if necessary.”

Companies like @ProcterGamble and @AstraZeneca and @Ford and @LincolnMotorCo and @mitsucars and @CapitalOne and @Amgen apparently think they need to give money to a guy who is proud to call women "primitive" and argue child rape should be legal. cc @mmfa https://t.co/d48uSP6gAs — Max Kennerly (@MaxKennerly) March 11, 2019

Carlson has faced backlash in recent months over some of his comments about women and immigrants on his Fox News show, including saying that immigrants coming to the US from impoverished regions make the country “poorer and dirtier.” Fox News did not respond to Business Insider’s request for comment.

At least 27 advertisers have cut ties with the program in recent months, including CareerBuilder, Red Lobster, and SmileDirectClub. While Outback Steakhouse appears on Media Matters’ list and is facing backlash on social media, the chain stopped advertising on the show in January, a representative told Business Insider on Monday.

Read more: Outback Steakhouse stopped advertising on Tucker Carlson’s Fox News show earlier this year as brands fled in droves after the host’s controversial comments

No new advertisers had announced plans to cut ads following the release of the “Bubba The Love Sponge” recordings as of Monday at noon ET. Business Insider has contacted brands that still advertise on the show for comment on their future plans and will update the list if any brands indicate they are planning to cut ads.

Here’s the full list of brands that have pulled their ads from Carlson’s show in recent months:

Outback Steakhouse

Source: Business Insider

Red Lobster

source Hollis Johnson/Business Insider

IHOP

source Hollis Johnson

Samsung

source Hollis Johnson/Business Insider

Jaguar Land Rover

source Hollis Johnson/Business Insider

Just For Men

source Just For Men

Nautilus, the parent company of Bowflex

source Bowflex

Ancestry.com

source Ancestry.com

Robitussin, a product of Pfizer

source Robitussin

SanDisk

source Amazon

Source: Hollywood Reporter

SodaStream

The United Explorer credit card

source United

TD Ameritrade

SmileDirectClub

source Smile Direct Club

Scottevest

source Scottevest

Zenni Optical

source Zenni Optical

Indeed.com

source Daniel Goodman / Business Insider

CareerBuilder

source CareerBuilder

NerdWallet

source Darren Hull

Takeda Pharmaceuticals

source Reuters

Voya Financial

source Voya

Minted

source Screenshot

Pacific Life Insurance

source Wikimedia Commons

Norwegian Cruise Lines

Source: Hollywood Reporter

Farmers Insurance

source Farmers

Source: Hollywood Reporter

Lexus/Toyota

source Matthew DeBord/BI

Source: Hollywood Reporter

Graze snacks

source Graze

Source: Hollywood Reporter