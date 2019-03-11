Fox News host Tucker Carlson has a long history of controversy

caption Tucker Carlson speaks onstage during Politicon 2018 at Los Angeles Convention Center on October 21, 2018. source Rich Polk/Getty Images for Politicon

Fox News host Tucker Carlson has ignited multiple waves of controversy in recent years with contentious comments about journalists, immigrants, and women.

Since receiving his own show on the Fox News in 2016, Carlson has had several controversies play out in front of one of the country’s largest audiences.

Most recently, Carlson can be heard on tapes from a shock-jock radio program – unearthed by progressive media watchdog Media Matters – defending convicted child sexual abuser Warren Jeffs and calling women “primitive.”

Fox News host Tucker Carlson is no stranger to controversy.

Since getting his own show on the network in 2016 – which would eventually move into former Fox News host Bill O’Reilly’s prime time slot – Carlson’s on-air comments about journalists, immigrants, and women have landed him in hot water.

In the past few months, more than 30 companies have stopped airing advertisements during his show.

Carlson was making headlines for controversial comments as early as 2011.

While guest-hosting for Sean Hannity one night, Carlson said Michael Vick should be “executed” for his mistreatment of dogs.

Carlson later appeared on Hannity’s show to retract his comment, saying he “overspoke” because he got “too emotional.”

In March 2016, Carlson was given his own show, “Tucker Carlson Tonight,” which attracted massive audiences who would witness several of his most infamous on-air comments.

After a December 2016 interview with Teen Vogue contributor Lauren Duca boiled over to Carlson dismissing her commentary on President Donald Trump by telling her to “stick to the thigh-high boots,” Duca said she received extensive bullying and harassment from hordes of men online.

In a sort-of apology, Carlson said he regretted how he behaved, but he blamed Duca for being “mindless and nasty” on air, before calling her “vapid” and “not very impressive.”

Tangling with controversy off the air, Carlson defended himself against an accusation from man named Juan Manuel Granados, who said Carlson assaulted him at a country club in Virginia in November 2018.

Video from the scene doesn’t show Carlson assault anyone, and the host said the confrontation came after the man had approached his family.

Last month one of my children was attacked by a stranger at dinner. For her sake, I was hoping to keep the incident private. It’s now being politicized by the Left. Here’s what happened: pic.twitter.com/rwNoFYxMFv — Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) November 11, 2018

In December 2018, Carlson caused perhaps the biggest waves yet when he said immigrants would make the country “poorer and dirtier.”

At least 27 advertisers cut ties with Carlson’s show in the months after his comments, including iHop, Red Lobster, and Samsung.

Instead of apologizing, Carlson stood behind his comments and deemed the backlash an attack on free speech.

A series of tapes leaked in March 2019 contain some shocking comments that Carlson allegedly made while calling into the shock-jock radio program “Bubba the Love Sponge” from 2006 to 2011.

Carlson can be heard contesting the prosecution of former polygamist cult leader Warren Jeffs, who was later convicted for child sexual abuse.

The tapes also contained several different belittling comments about women, including Carlson saying he wouldn’t have voted to confirm Supreme Court Elena Kagan because he didn’t find her attractive, in addition to saying women are “extremely primitive” and “just need to be quiet.”

Carlson refused to apologize, saying he was “caught” saying “something naughty on a radio show more than a decade ago.”

Several prominent conservative figures rushed to Carlson’s defense, including Donald Trump Jr. who called detractors the “outrage mob.”

Carlson’s latest controversy comes just weeks after the Democratic National Committee announced it would bar Fox News from hosting debates during the 2020 US presidential primary.

The network has a history of standing by embattled figures, a record that might be tested as more tapes of Carlson’s comments are set to drop the day before Fox News executives are set to meet with ad buyers.

