Stephen Colbert and CNN journalists are denouncing protesters for ‘terrorizing’ Tucker Carlson’s family

caption Tucker Carlson at Politicon in October. source Rich Polk/Getty Images for Politicon

Anti-racism activists protested outside Fox News host Tucker Carlson’s home Wednesday night.

Carlson wasn’t home. His wife reportedly thought it was a home invasion and called the police.

Some of Carlson’s biggest targets – including CNN reporters and Stephen Colbert – came to his defense on Twitter.

But other critics are unmoved, pointing out that Carlson defends policies that separate children from their parents.

Some of the people who Tucker Carlson criticizes most are coming to his defense after an anti-racist group protested outside his house Wednesday night.

CNN journalists, including Ana Navarro and Oliver Darcy, as well as “Late Show” host Stephen Colbert and Washington Post columnist Erik Wemple, all denounced the protestors. Carlson has ridiculed all of their work on his Fox News show, and many of them have criticized Carlson themselves in the past.

Smash Racism DC, a Washington DC-based activism group, were behind the Wednesday night protest.

“Tucker Carlson, we will fight, we know where you sleep at night,” the group chanted.

Carlson was at work at the time and his kids weren’t around, but his wife was home. She reportedly thought it was a home invasion and called 911.

Some of Carlson’s biggest targets criticized the protestors

Fighting Tucker Carlson’s ideas is an American right. Targeting his home and terrorizing his family is an act of monstrous cowardice. Obviously don’t do this, but also, take no pleasure in it happening. Feeding monsters just makes more monsters. — Stephen Colbert (@StephenAtHome) November 8, 2018

This trend of harassing media figures and others at their homes is really detestable https://t.co/jl9BUZL3M3 — Oliver Darcy (@oliverdarcy) November 8, 2018

This behavior is way over the line. Going to someone’s home, breaking their door, and terrorizing their family is unacceptable. It’s also extremely counterproductive if your interest is actually in reducing his influence. https://t.co/6isCJZIwvC — Matthew Gertz (@MattGertz) November 8, 2018

I, too, dislike what @tuckercarlson says on television, in books, etc. But this kind of doorstep intimidation is reprehensible. Please respect his family's domestic life. https://t.co/QB9nEvovdF — ErikWemple (@ErikWemple) November 8, 2018

Tucker Carlson is one of the most horrible people on the planet, but this is not the way to push back against him. https://t.co/JKnrvICZqc — Kevin M. Kruse (@KevinMKruse) November 8, 2018

Don’t like someone on TV? Turn it off, change channel, let their advertisers know, tweet them ur opinion. But come on, don’t show up at their home & scare their kids. -> “They were threatening me and my family’: Tucker Carlson’s home targeted by protesters https://t.co/IiOIUz0G1F — Ana Navarro (@ananavarro) November 8, 2018

ON TUCKER CARLSON: I've spent 20 years fighting the destructive lies and spin of rightwing media but showing up at @TuckerCarlson's home and trying to intimidate his family is NOT what being a Democrat or progressive (or American) is about. Especially when media are under threat. — Peter Daou (@peterdaou) November 8, 2018

This is not okay. By the political left, the political right or the deranged. Don’t do this. https://t.co/ZYamaE6Akw — S.E. Cupp (@secupp) November 8, 2018

But some critics of Carlson were unmoved

Others argued that Carlson should be a pariah, because of his anti-immigration views, his use of language associated with white nationalists, and his defense of policies that separate children from their parents.

Tucker Carlson is a terrible person. Also, if we want to challenge his racism and turn him into the pariah he should be, this – making him@the perceived victim of a left wing mob – is a really bad strategy. https://t.co/Wz9dqGKzQy — Jill Filipovic (@JillFilipovic) November 8, 2018

I honestly cannot empathize with Tucker Carlson’s wife at all — I agree that protesting at her house was tactically unwise and shouldn’t be done — but I am utterly unable to identify with her plight on any level. https://t.co/1YRAY8DuWC — Matthew Yglesias (@mattyglesias) November 8, 2018

Do I think Tucker Carlson is a good person? No. But do I think Tucker should be able to go home, spend time with his family, and sleep at night without being hounded by unruly mobs? Also no, fuck that guy. — Scott Wampler™ (@ScottWamplerBMD) November 8, 2018

Look, Tucker Carlson can save his family from this harassment at any time by surrendering himself to his local antifa for reeducation. https://t.co/zWckjyFip9 — Malcolm Harris (@BigMeanInternet) November 8, 2018

Tucker Carlson’s job is to incite hate crimes against people who can’t afford to barricade themselves in their mansions — David Klion (@DavidKlion) November 8, 2018

Tucker Carlson's life work is to make it easier for the police to drag tens of thousands of people from their homes put them and their children in cages and send them back to often certain death in their countries you do not have to defend his doorbell getting pushed in rudely. pic.twitter.com/zTBMHUnfSO — luke oneil ???? (@lukeoneil47) November 8, 2018

Carlson told the Washington Post the protest left him afraid for his family.

“How can you go out for dinner and leave the kids at home at this point?” he said. “If they’re talking about pipe bombs … how do you live like that?”