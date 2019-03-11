In past segments, Tucker Carlson defended relationships between teens and adults and called out Samantha Bee for saying ‘c—‘

caption Tucker Carlson appearing on Fox Business. source Fox Business/YouTube

Tapes of Fox News host Tucker Carlson degrading women and making defensive remarks about child marriage resurfaced Sunday.

Previous clips show Carlson repeatedly defending relationships between underage teens and adults.

Other clips show Carlson critiquing language that he used in the recordings resurfaced on Sunday.

Carlson issued a non-apology on Sunday, simply calling his language “naughty,” and challenging his critics to come on his show.

On Sunday, progressive media watchdog Media Matters for America published old audio of Fox News host Tucker Carlson making degrading comments about women in a series of wide-ranging discussions on shock jock radio program “Bubba The Love Sponge”. The tapes were recorded between 2006 and 2011, and they’ve brought to light previous critical comments from Carlson.

Some clips seemingly show a pattern of thought on issues discussed in the recordings, including Carlson’s thoughts on relationships between teenagers and adults.

In other clips, he criticized the use of certain words that he uses in Sunday’s resurfaced recordings, and called certain professions inherently degrading to women.

Read more: Tucker Carlson refuses to apologize after tapes surface of him calling women ‘primitive’ and comparing them to dogs

Carlson has previously defended relationships between underage teens and adults

In the recordings resurfaced Sunday, Carlson can be heard drawing a distinction between child marriage and rape when discussing alleged polygamist cult leader Warren Jeffs, whose Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints allegedly arranged marriages between adult males and underage girls.

“The rapist, in this case, has made a lifelong commitment to live and take care of the person, so it is a little different. I mean, let’s be honest about it,” Carlson said of Jeffs’ marriages, before clarifying that he’s against the practice.

Later, in the 2009 recording, he said, “If a guy wants to be polygamist, that’s kind of his business … I’m just telling you that arranging a marriage between a 16-year-old and a 27-year-old is not the same as pulling a stranger off the street and raping her.”

In April 2014, Carlson called the prospect of prosecuting a 42-year-old teacher for giving her 15-year-old student a lap dance in class “deranged,” saying, “there’s no victim here.” In a later segment discussing the same incident, he said the lap dance would be “the greatest thing that ever happened,” for most teen boys.

Later that year, in June 2014, reported Talking Points Memo, Carlson defended a relationship between a 16-year-old boy and his adult teacher, arguing that sex between the two wasn’t rape.

In the segment, Carlson said, “It’s ludicrous that we are calling this a rape. Are you serious?”

“You’re this boy, and all of a sudden you’re a rape victim? You pursue an older woman, and have a relationship with her, and you’re a rape victim?” he continued.

Read more: Tucker Carlson says rape survivors must immediately report their rapist or they are ‘part of the problem’

This past year, in September 2018, Carlson discussed the sexual misconduct allegations against Brett Kavanaugh, and criticized accuser Christine Blasey Ford for not speaking up about the alleged incident between Kavanaugh and herself earlier, saying assault victims have an “obligation” to report their rape, or they’re “part of the problem.”

Carlson has repeatedly critiqued language that he used in the tapes

caption Samantha Bee of “Full Frontal with Samantha Bee.” source YouTube/Full Frontal with Samantha Bee

In May 2018, Carlson criticized progressive comedian Samantha Bee for calling Ivanka Trump a “feckless c—.”

“I don’t know any man who uses that word because it is kind of the one word that is actually degrading,” he said during the segment.

In the recordings resurfaced Sunday, Carlson can be heard calling TV host Alexis Stewart, “extremely c–ty.” Later he says, “I don’t use that word because it’s offensive.”

In November 2018, Carlson defended his son throwing a glass of wine at Juan Manuel Granados because he allegedly called his daughter a “whore” and a “f–king c–t.”

In the Media Matters tapes, Carlson can be heard calling Britney Spears and Paris Hilton “two of the biggest white whores in America.”

In another segment in June 2018, covered at the time by Media Matters, Carlson criticized “the left” for allegedly celebrating porn actress Stormy Daniels.

“I can’t help but notice the impulse on the left is always to elevate and celebrate anything that is repulsive, degrading, bad for you, anything that is low and ugly, they deify,” Carlson said.

In the tapes of Carlson released Sunday, he similarly called sex workers “slutty and pathetic,” but also repeatedly made his own degrading comments about women, critiquing the appearances of specific women, including now-Supreme Court Justice Elena Kagan, and comparing women in general to dogs, calling them “primitive.”

Sunday evening, Carlson issued a statement calling his past remarks “naughty,” and challenging his critics onto his show.

“Media Matters caught me saying something naughty on a radio show more than a decade ago.” Carlson wrote in a Notes app message. “Rather than express the usual ritual contrition, how about this: I’m on television every weeknight live for an hour. If you want to know what I think, you can watch. Anyone who disagrees with my views is welcome to come on and explain why.”