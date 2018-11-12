Tucker Carlson will return to Fox News Monday night after protest and assault allegation controversy

caption Tucker Carlson speaks onstage during Politicon 2018 at Los Angeles Convention Center on October 21, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. source Rich Polk/Getty Images for Politicon

Tucker Carlson will return to his regularly scheduled Fox News broadcast Monday night, a Fox News spokesperson told INSIDER.

Carlson hasn’t appeared on-camera since a series of stories involving him have spread across the web.

It’s unknown whether or not Carlson will address the controversies, which include accusations of assault that he’s denied.

Tucker Carlson will return to his regularly scheduled nightly program “Tucker Carlson Tonight” on Monday evening following a hiatus from the show and a week of controversy, a Fox News spokesperson told INSIDER.

Carlson has not hosted the show since Wednesday night when a group of protesters appeared at his home armed with bull-horns, signs with Carlson’s address, and spraypaint. Since the protest, a series of stories involving Carlson – some stemming from the protests and some not – have created a storm of controversy around the TV personality, but Carlson has not appeared on-camera to address them.

On Thursday, Carlson appeared to have many on his side following the protest at his home, calling into his own show to say that the responses have “been really nice and affirming.” At that point, he was right – many liberal or centrist critics of Carlson had gone out of their way to condemn the initially reported protest.

On Friday, the fallout began. Speculation, reportedly supported by several anonymous Fox News sources, began to percolate that Fox News was retaliating to Twitter’s response to tweets that had listed Carlson’s home address. Twitter reportedly suggested submitting a support ticket rather than outright deleting the tweets. Over the weekend, Fox News’ entire digital department had been instructed not to tweet Fox News content on any business or personal accounts, according to an email obtained by INSIDER.

Read more: The man accusing Tucker Carlson of assault previously filed a successful discrimination suit against a Virginia health club

On Saturday, coverage of Carlson turned darker after celebrity attorney Michael Avenatti tweeted a video of Carlson yelling “get the f-ck out of here” at someone Avenatti only identified as a “gay Latino immigrant.” Avenatti claimed that the video showed a portion of a dispute between his client, later identified as Juan Manuel Granados, and Carlson – claiming that Granados was assaulted by Carlson or members of his party.

In response, Fox News circulated a statement from Carlson describing an even more bizarre version of the dispute, which he claims began after Granados called his daughter a “f-cking whore,” and ended with his son pouring a glass of wine on Granados’ head. Carlson denied personally assaulting Granados.

Granados disputed Carlson’s version of events in a statement posted on Sunday. Later, Tucker Carlson took to Twitter to post the statement that had circulated on Sunday.

It’s not clear whether or not Carlson will address the series of controversies on his show Monday evening. A Fox spokesperson declined to provide details on Monday’s programming.

Carlson’s show air at 8 pm ET.