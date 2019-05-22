Tucker Carlson says immigrants have ‘plundered’ the US and want to steal Americans’ wealth

caption Fox News host Tucker Carlson source Screenshot/YouTube

Fox News host Tucker Carlson railed against undocumented immigrants, who he argued have long “plundered” American taxpayers, during his primetime program Tuesday night.

“Our national wealth is up for grabs by whomever gets here first, and they are coming,” Carlson said.

Carlson has long been critical of immigrants, sparking particular backlash after he argued they make the US “poorer and dirtier” during a segment last December.

“The American piñata has been getting pummeled for decades and now it has finally come apart,” the conservative host said. “Our national wealth is up for grabs by whomever gets here first, and they are coming.”

Carlson said that undocumented immigrants are sending billions of dollars they earn in the US back to family members in their native countries, while simultaneously benefiting from “free healthcare, free education, subsidized housing, food stamps.”

Undocumented immigrants cannot legally receive food stamps, live in subsidized housing, or receive government health insurance, but they are permitted to attend public schools and get medical treatment in emergencies.

Carlson went on to argue that the “crisis” could “easily be fixed” with a series of government actions, including building a wall across the US-Mexico border, expanding an employee verification system, and efficiently deporting undocumented immigrants. But, he argued, congressional leaders are “decadent and narcissistic” and unwilling to “defend our nation.”

Carlson has long been critical of the US immigration system, and immigrants themselves. His anti-immigrant arguments have been praised by white supremacists and the Fox host has been accused of elevating white nationalist talking points.

He sparked particular outrage – and sent advertisers fleeing – when he said immigrants make the US “poorer and dirtier” during a segment last December.

“Our leaders demand that you shut up and accept this. We have a moral obligation to admit the world’s poor, they tell us, even if it makes our own country poor and dirtier and more divided,” he said then.

Carlson’s program lost dozens more advertisers earlier this spring after the release of old recordings in which he defended a child rapist and disparaged women on a radio program.