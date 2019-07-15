Tuft & Needle is running a Prime Day deal on its popular mattresses — take 20% off on Amazon today only

source Amazon

One of the most popular mattress-in-a-box brands on Amazon is discounting two of its mattresses today for Prime Day. Tuft and Needle‘s Original Mattress and Nod Mattress will both be 20% off.

The Original Mattress starts at just $262.50 this Prime Day.

The best-selling mattress with nearly 6,000 five-star reviews originally ranged from $350 (twin) to $796 (California king), already a great value for its durability and comfort, but now you can take another $70 to $159 off.

It features the company’s signature Adaptive Foam, a material that only takes the best qualities of latex and memory foam – breathability, pressure relief, bounciness, and support. It’s also cooling thanks to the incorporation of gel and graphite. The Original Mattress comes with a 100-night sleep trial and a 10-year warranty.

<a target=”_merchant” href=”https://amzn.to/2lpMCd1″” data-analytics-product-module=”Product Prime Day” data-analytics-product-area=”insider-pick-primeday-button” data-analytics-product-price=”1″ class=”insider-pick-button insider-pick-button–large”>Shop the Tuft & Needle Original Mattress </a>

The Nod Mattress is even more affordable and starts at just $220 this Prime Day.

You can only find this mattress at Amazon. At 8 inches tall, this one isn’t as thick as the Original, but still has the same Adaptive Foam that makes it simultaneously supportive, bouncy, and comfortable. It’s originally $275 (twin) to $495 (California king), but you can now take another $55 to $99 off. It also comes with a 100-night sleep trial and a 10-year warranty. The queen size of the Nod isn’t currently included in the discount, but that could change later today.

<a target=”_merchant” href=”https://amzn.to/2lpJZb9″” data-analytics-product-module=”Product Prime Day” data-analytics-product-area=”insider-pick-primeday-button” data-analytics-product-price=”1″ class=”insider-pick-button insider-pick-button–large”>Shop the Tuft & Needle Nod Mattress </a>

You’ll be able to shop more Prime Day mattress deals here, along with the discounted sheets and pillows to accompany your new mattress.

Remember, you must be an Amazon Prime member in order to access Amazon Prime Day 2019’s best deals. Check out all the great benefits a Prime membership affords in addition to Prime Day access, then sign up for a free 30-day trial here.

<a target=”_merchant” href=”https://www.amazon.com/b/ref=as_li_ss_tl?node=13887280011&hvadid=357656494295&hvpos=1t1&hvexid=&hvnetw=g&hvrand=4811143097770052267&hvpone=&hvptwo=&hvqmt=e&hvdev=c&hvdvcmdl=&hvlocint=&hvlocphy=9067609&hvtargid=kwd-297861118695&ref=pd_sl_mdpvw3y7d_e&linkCode=sl2&tag=biip_071619_amazon-day-prime-20&linkId=b526a275fc9de74a4095a0930e12906f&language=en_US” data-analytics-product=”” data-analytics-product-module=”Product Prime Day” data-analytics-product-area=”insider-pick-primeday-button” data-analytics-product-price=”1″ class=”insider-pick-button insider-pick-button–large”>Shop all the best Prime Day Deals</a>