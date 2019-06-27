Tuft & Needle’s newest mattress is a more supportive and breathable upgrade from its original — I’ve been sleeping on it for 3 months and never want to get out of bed

source Tuft & Needle

Tuft & Needle’s Mint Mattress ($445-$995) improves on the online brand’s popular original mattress by adding more support, breathability, and coziness throughout.

The top layer’s Adaptive Foam construction, particular to Tuft & Needle products, is a standout feature. It combines the contouring comfort and pressure relief of memory foam with the breathability and bounciness of latex.

Graphite and open-cell foam technology make it cool to sleep on, even during the summer, while the plush, knitted cover gives the mattress an added element of soft comfort.

Since switching to this mattress, I’ve fallen asleep faster and stayed asleep for longer – a wonderful albeit sometimes dangerous effect.

In the last few months, my punctuality at work and social events has taken a dip. It’s not because of train delays or because I lost my watch. It’s just so much harder getting out of bed now that I’m sleeping on Tuft & Needle’s Mint Mattress ($445-$995).

Only the second mattress release from the popular brand, it’ll quickly wrap you up in its soft and comfortable embrace. If you want to try to get work done while sitting in this bed, here’s my recommendation: don’t. My experience with the mattress is that you’ll simply end up horizontal, slumped into an impromptu nap.

Read on for details of my Mint Mattress experience, from initial set-up to night after night of sweet slumber.

source Connie Chen/Business Insider

My review of the Tuft & Needle Mint Mattress, a follow-up to a customer favorite

The Mint mattress is an upgrade from the company’s best-selling original mattress, a 10-inch, medium-firm mattress with almost 6,000 five-star reviews on Amazon and more than 100,000 total reviews on the Tuft & Needle website.

Comparatively, the Mint Mattress is a little thicker at 12 inches tall, but also softer, cooler, and better for pressure relief. The company recommends the Mint if you’re a side sleeper or you run hot while sleeping. With more support on its sides, the Mint is also good if you often sit on the edge of your bed.

Unpacking and setting up the Mint Mattress

The mattress comes rolled up and packed tightly in a box. I tested the Full size, which weighed 66 pounds and admittedly wasn’t fun to carry up the stairs of my fourth floor walk-up (another set of hands will definitely help if you live in a similar situation). However, once I got the mattress up to my room, the rest of the set-up process was much easier.

After I cut through the plastic wrap, the mattress unfurled and rose to its full size. Though the company says there may be a new mattress smell, I personally didn’t notice one. Regardless, this potential smell is a result of the packaging process, not chemicals. The mattress is CertiPUR-US and Greenguard Gold certified, so it’s free from harmful chemicals and gases.

What it’s like to sleep on the Mint Mattress

I positioned the mattress on my new Zinus bed frame, threw on one of my favorite sheet sets, and slept on it that same night. Tuft & Needle gives you 100 nights to test out its mattresses risk-free. If you don’t end up liking it, you’ll get a free refund and the company will also coordinate free pickup and send it to a donation location of your choice.

I, for one, won’t be returning my Mint Mattress. It’s incredibly comfortable, supportive, and adaptive to both the way my body moves and the changing temperatures of my room.

The mattress features Tuft & Needle’s signature Adaptive Foam, which contours to your body and provides pressure relief like memory foam, but is also breathable and bouncy like latex. This top-layer construction combines all the features many sleepers look for and is what also makes the original mattress and its Pouch bean bag chair so invitingly comfortable.

In the Mint Mattress, the Adaptive Foam is further enhanced by 30% more graphite, which maximizes its cooling abilities. Meanwhile, “open cell foam technology” allows air to flow freely through the mattress and improves breathability, so you won’t overheat like you would on a memory foam mattress.

source Tuft & Needle

Even as the weather has gotten exponentially warmer, my body hasn’t while sleeping on this mattress. It has a soft and thick knit cover with a bit of texture you can feel through your sheets – cozy and comforting, and something that sounds perfect for colder temperatures. But, surprisingly, this cover doesn’t get overwhelming or hot in the summer, and that’s because of the rest of the mattress’ cooling and breathable design.

Between the Adaptive Foam layer and base layer, there’s a transition layer filled with gel beads that add more support. The base layer is the most firm and gives better edge support. Instead of sinking downwards every time I roll too closely to the edge or I perch on my bed putting on my shoes, the mattress seems unaffected by the shift in weight.

The core of the mattress is of course also supportive. I sleep in all sorts of positions (side, stomach, back), and each feels comfortable. I’ve found that I’m also able to rest on my side for longer periods of time than on my previous mattress. If you sleep with a partner, the mattress is firm and adaptive enough that you won’t disturb the entire bed when you reposition yourself or get out of bed early in the morning. Overall, the mattress simply feels stable yet comforting, which is exactly what you want to collapse into at the end of a long day.

Final thoughts on the Mint Mattress

My first introduction to Tuft & Needle was its Pouch bean bag chair, which remains one of my favorite products I’ve ever tested. I shouldn’t have been surprised that its flagship product, its mattress, would be a hit, too. From the very first night, it proved to be supportive, breathable, and comfortable, and it’s been consistently so in the few months I’ve been testing it. Although only time will tell how it continues to perform, my experience so far has been virtually complaint-free.

Right now, Tuft & Needle is running a 4th of July sale on the Mint Mattress. You can take $150 off each of its mattresses, which now start at just $445 for the twin size and go up to $995 for the king and California king sizes.