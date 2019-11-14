Nobody needs a $395 bean bag chair — but this one from mattress startup Tuft & Needle makes a compelling case

caption The Tuft & Needle Pouch comes in three neutral colors that will look great in any den, living room, or bedroom. source Tuft & Needle/Instagram

I’ve been using mattress company Tuft & Needle‘s bean bag chair, the Pouch ($395), since July of 2018. It features the company’s signature adaptive foam and a soft quilted cover, measures four feet on each side, and weighs over 70 pounds.

It’s just as comfortable and comforting as it sounds, balancing support and fluffiness with ease.

Humans and pets of all ages are going to enjoy lounging and relaxing in this large chair – and if they don’t after 100 days, Tuft & Needle will give a full refund.

After 16 months of testing, the Pouch remains my favorite piece of furniture in my apartment. I regularly fall asleep in it, and everyone who ever sits or curls up in it also loves it.

I live in a fourth floor walk-up, so when I stumble up the narrow stairways carrying heavy packages – like giant, 73-pound bean bag chairs – the only thought going through my head is, “This better be worth it.”

After more than one year of the most comfortable lounging, relaxing, and napping in Tuft & Needle’s Pouch, the giant bean bag chair in question, I’m now certain the effort was worth it.

Tuft & Needle is best known for its affordable and supportive foam mattress, which is made from a CertiPUR-US certified adaptive foam that’s at once firm, comfortable, and breathable. Its Pouch features this same foam, mixed with recycled polyester fiber to keep the bean bag chair fluffy.

The company’s expertise on all things sleep and comfort is not a bad background to tap into when designing a piece of furniture like the Pouch. Settling into a traditional bean bag chair filled with microbeads often feels like a losing battle as you sink lower and lower into its depths and switch positions every few minutes in order to find the proper support.

The Pouch, however, maintains the perfect balance: after falling into it, I bounce back a little before resting on top of the woven fabric cover. Whatever position I’m in – on my back, stomach, or side – I’m really comfortable.

caption Curl up in the Pouch with your favorite house pet. Just be careful — you might fall asleep. source Connie Chen/Business Insider

In case you couldn’t tell from my only somewhat melodramatic introduction, the Pouch is a big accessory. It measures 48″x 48″x 48″ and weighs a little over 70 pounds, but ships compressed and vacuum-sealed in a long box (similar to the configuration of a mattress-in-a-box). Once you take it out, it needs up to 48 hours to expand and reach full fluff potential.

Be prepared for it to take up a decent amount of space. Though the bean bag chair is a dorm room staple, I wouldn’t recommend this particular one for the typical dorm room, which is probably already cramped enough as it is. If you have a large room, like a den, living room, or game room, the Pouch is a perfect addition for kids, adults, and pets to enjoy.

And in the past 16 months, enjoy the Pouch we have. Everyone who has ever visited my apartment loves settling into the bean bag chair, and it’s often difficult to get them out of it. Occasionally, I’ll work on my laptop in it, but it’s often too comfortable for me to get any meaningful work done. Instead, you can find me or my roommates reading a book, lounging, or napping in the Pouch. Our apartment cat also loves sleeping in it.

caption Though bean bag chairs are a dorm room staple, I recommend the Pouch for larger spaces, such as a living room (here it is in mine). source Connie Chen/Business Insider

When it does eventually experience enough dirt or dust, the cover is fully removable and washable. Just unzip the cover, then put it in the washer and dryer, and it’ll be ready for use again. In general, however, I’ve found that I don’t need to wash it often because the fabric is resistant to everyday wear and stains.

The Pouch costs $395, which you might think is a lot to pay for a bean bag chair, but that’s actually a steal compared to the very popular Lovesac Supersac, which is slightly larger but costs $700 to $1,000 depending on sales promotions. An added benefit of opting for Tuft & Needle’s version is the company’s generous trial and warranty policy. You can get a full refund if you’re not happy with the Pouch after 100 days, and it also has a three-year warranty.

If you’re looking for a new piece of living room furniture that you’ll look forward to jumping into every time you come home, you can’t go wrong with the Tuft & Needle Pouch. Based on my experience, I can’t imagine anyone regretting the purchase.