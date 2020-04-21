A Dutch flower farm spelled out a heartwarming message in their tulips for tourists forced to cancel their travel plans

caption “See you next year.” source Courtesy of Dutchdaffodils.com and Tulipsinholland.com

Dutch flower fields are closed for the season to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Flower farm Dutch Daffodils and travel company Tulips in Holland teamed up to write a message in a field of flowers for everyone who was forced to cancel travel plans.

Farmers spelled out “See you next year” in white tulips and created a giant heart out of red tulips.

Every year, when tulips reach their peak blooms, farmers in the Netherlands remove their colorful heads. Doing so diverts the flowers’ energy back to the bulbs to help keep them strong for the next season.

This year, one flower farm used the heading process as an opportunity to send a heartwarming message.

Dutch Daffodils, a family-owned farm in Noordwijkerhout, the Netherlands, is closed for the season. It’s one of countless tourist attractions around the world that have closed due to the spread of the coronavirus. But owners Rik and Ilse Pennings wanted to let people know that they can’t wait to welcome visitors back.

caption The five people who created the flower message. source Courtesy of DutchDaffodils.com and TulipsinHolland.com

In partnership with the travel company Tulips in Holland, Dutch Daffodils’ farmers removed the heads of white tulips to spell out “See you next year” with their stems. They also carved out a giant heart in a section of red tulips.

The entire 145-foot project took five people and five hours to complete, Tulips in Holland owner Nienke Ringersma told Insider.

Dutch Daffodils posted an aerial photo of the message on its Facebook page as a tribute to everyone who had to cancel their travel plans.

The full post reads:

“Due to Covid-19 travel plans have changed. Many of you were planning to travel to The Netherlands to see the flower fields in bloom. Unfortunately this isn’t possible this year. And many of you won’t see the flower field in full bloom.

“This week the Dutch Daffodils family and the Tulips in Holland family teamed up to create something for all people who suppose to travel to The Netherlands. You may miss The Netherlands, but we miss you too!

“[We spent this Sunday] with our families in the flower field to create something special for you. We headed the tulips a bit earlier to write this message. From our families to yours!

“We hope that this brighten your day a bit and we hope to see you next year! Much love! ❤️

“Dutch Daffodils & Tulips in Holland”

Many were touched by the hopeful dispatch written in flowers.

“Well done Holland, we all love your beautiful tulips,” one commenter wrote.

“You made me cry, [you’re] amazing people, bless you, I hope and pray that next year will be fantastic for all of you, take care,” another person wrote.

“Definitely next year,” another commented.

Ilse Pennings is glad to see that their message was received.

“Our action [was] a great success,” Pennings told Insider.