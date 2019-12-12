The Bernie Bro is over. Introducing the Yang Bro, the Bloomberg Bro, and the Gabbard Bro.

Women voters dominate the Democratic primary electorate, but three presidential candidates are significantly more popular among male voters.

Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, entrepreneur Andrew Yang, and billionaire former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg have a high number of male supporters.

Gabbard has the most male supporters – 58% of the voters would be satisfied with a Gabbard nomination were men.

Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, entrepreneur Andrew Yang, and billionaire former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg have accumulated fanbases that have high percentages of men.

During the 2016 primary, some of Sen. Bernie Sanders’ supporters were derisively referred to as “Bernie Bros,” owing to his rival Hillary Clinton’s stronger performance among women. Today, Sanders’ fans are fairly consistent with the overall gender breakdown of the primary – according to Insider polling, 57% of the people who said they would likely vote in the Democratic party primary next year were women – while other candidates have a genuine male skew.

Aggregating the 10 polls conducted since September, about 58% of Democratic primary voters who would be satisfied with a Gabbard presidency were men, while just 38% were women. Gabbard’s politics skew to the right and she’s been outspoken in her criticism of her own party, which she’s accused of “rigging” the 2020 election.

Her nontraditional presidential bid has attracted praise from white nationalists, libertarians, and many on the far-right who endorse her isolationist foreign policy positions and advocacy against online censorship. Notably, the two other women candidates in 2020 race are significantly more popular among women than among men.

Yang, a former tech executive, is similarly an outsider with nontraditional politics. And his supporters, whom he’s nicknamed the “Yang gang,” skew male. While about 44% of the Democratic primary voters would be satisfied with Yang were women, 54% were male.

Bloomberg, who’s propelling his nascent 2020 campaign with expensive TV ads, has been a more recent addition to our polling but nevertheless appears to have a considerable gender skew: over the past three polls conducted since his flirtation with entering the race began, 94 of the 169 respondents who said they’d be satisfied with him as nominee were men, 55% of his overall constituency, well outpacing the composition of the Democratic electorate.

The billionaire’s politics are more conservative than most other primary candidates, and he has a long documented history of making offensive comments and fostering an allegedly hostile environment for women at his Wall Street firm, Bloomberg LP.

