13 things that are worth more than Tumblr’s $3 million price tag, from an empty lot in San Francisco to a two-bedroom luxury apartment in New York

caption Illustration photo of the Tumblr app. source Reuters

Blogging platform Tumblr is reportedly being sold for less than $3 million – a mere fraction of the $1.1 billion spent to purchase the website over five years ago.

Tumblr’s current owner is Verizon, who took over the platform when it acquired Yahoo in 2017. But Verizon has apparently been looking to unload Tumblr since the beginning of this year, and now has agreed to sell it to Automattic, the company that oversees website publisher WordPress.

Tumblr has more than 475 million blogs using its service, but the platform’s value has plummeted since its glory days. Tumblr lost droves of users following its the decision last December to ban any posting of “adult content,” defined as media that depicts “real-life human genitals or female-presenting nipples.” Automattic’s CEO Matt Mullenweg has already shut down any hopes that Tumblr reinstate NSFW content under its new owner, saying that “adult content is not our forte.” Business Insider has reached out to Tumblr for comment on the company’s dropoff in valuation.

It remains to be seen how, or if, Tumblr changes under its new owner. But to put Tumblr’s current valuation into perspective, check out this list of items worth more than Tumblr’s reported sub-$3 million price tag.

$58.4 million — ‘Balloon Dog’ sculpture

A piece of artwork from famed sculptor Jeff Koons sold at a Christie’s auction in 2013 for $58.4 million. The sale set a record for the most expensive piece of art by a living artist sold at auction.

The artwork, called “Balloon Dog (Orange),” is 12-foot-tall orange metallic sculpture designed to look like a balloon animal.

$10 million to $20 million — Reddit when it was acquired in 2006.

caption Reddit cofounders Alexis Ohanian (left) and Steve Huffman. source Reddit

Publishing powerhouse Condé Nast purchased mega-forum platform Reddit in 2006 for a price estimated between $10 million and $20 million.

The difference in price between Reddit and Tumblr makes sense: Reddit saw almost 1.7 billion visits in July, while Tumblr had around 380 million visits last month, according to web analytics firm Similar Web.

$9 million — An empty lot in Palo Alto

caption A lot in Palo Alto on sale for $9 million. source Google Maps

Rent in Silicon Valley is absurdly expensive. One example showing just how expensive real estate has become is this 11,000-square-foot property in Palo Alto, located at 1628 Bryant Street.

The lot is completely bare, and is listed for $9 million. Realtors have said the price is so high because of its neighborhood: It’s in Old Palo Alto, home to some of the tech industry’s most rich and most famous, and is only blocks from Stanford University’s campus.

$8.9 million — Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos’ earnings in one hour.

source Alex Wong/Getty Images

Jeff Bezos, the founder and CEO of Amazon, is the richest man in the world, even after a recent divorce saw his net worth slightly diminish.

But calculations by Business Insider in January broke down how much Bezos makes every second of every day. The estimations found Bezos earned almost $2,500 every second, and $8.96 million each hour. Current estimates are likely slightly lower than these projections: Bezos’ net worth was $137 billion in January, but stands at $110 billion at time of this article’s publication.

Read more: We did the math to calculate how much money Jeff Bezos makes in a year, month, week, day, hour, minute, and second

$8.4 million — A thoroughbred racing horse

caption None of these racing horses are the record-setting filly. source Getty Images

In 2013, a one-year-old thoroughbred horse was purchased in the United Kingdom for a record-at-the-time $8.4 million. The horse was sold to Sheikh Joaan Al Thani, a member of Qatar’s royal family, and set a record for the highest price for a horse in European auction history.

$5 million — Beyonce’s wedding ring

source Getty Images/Mike Coppola/Kevork Djansezian

Beyoncé and Jay-Z got married in a secret ceremony in 2008, and the wedding ring that appeared on Beyoncé’s finger afterwards was hard to miss. The jeweler behind the 18-carat diamond ring priced the rock at more than $5 million.

$4.5 million — 2014 Lamborghini Veneno Roadster

caption The 2014 Lamborghini Veneno Roadster. source Lamborghini

When the 2014 Lamborghini Veneno Roadster debuted at a Geneva auto show, the car was priced at $4.5 million. The car is open-air, and can reach maximum speeds of 221 mph, but the carmaker says it’s “fully road legal.”

Only nine of the ultra-exclusive car were put in production.

$3.9 million — an 1,850-square-foot New York City apartment

source Elliman Real Estate

Units at Gramercy Square, a massive building located in New York’s Gramercy neighborhood, range in price from $1.4 million studios to $6 million four-bedrooms. One two-bedroom unit measuring 1,850 square feet is currently available for an asking price of nearly $3.9 million.

$3.5 million — A platinum bottle of Ley tequila

source Tequila Ley

Luxury tequila brand Ley produced the most expensive bottle of tequila in the world. While the tequila is top-notch liquor, the bottle itself puts the purchase at $3.5 million. The two-piece Ley Diamante bottle is made of platinum and features more than $4,000 white diamonds.

$3.2 million — A diamond-encrusted iPhone 3GS

source Stuart Hughes

Designer Stuart Hughes is known for producing luxury electronics, yachts, and clothing for the world’s richest. The Goldstriker iPhone 3GS Supreme was created in 2009 for an Australian businessman. The phone was outfitted with over 130 individual diamonds, including a rose gold Apple logo and a gold home button.

$3.2 million — First-edition Superman comic

source DC Comics

The comic book in which Superman makes his debut sold for $3.2 million on eBay in 2014. The comic book, “Action Comics #1,” cost 10 cents when it was first released in 1938. There’s estimated to only be about 50 to 100 copies around today of the original Superman comic.

$3.1 million — A 613-pound bluefin tuna

caption Kiyoshi Kimura, who runs a chain of sushi restaurants, with his record-breaking 613-pound bluefin tuna. source Reuters/Kim Kyung-Hoon

The owner of a chain of sushi restaurants bought a bluefish tuna in January at an auction in Tokyo. The fish weighed 613 pounds, and sold for $3.1 million. Kiyoshi Kimura, who bought the fish, told reporters he paid “a little too much.”

$3 million — Victoria’s Secret 2016 fantasy bra

Each year (except for this year), the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show spotlights a multi-million Fantasy Bra laced with Swarovski diamonds and other pricey jewels. One of the most expensive bras in recent years is the 2016 Bright Night Fantasy Bra, worn by model Jasmine Tookes. The $3 million bra reportedly took over 700 hours to make, and sported more than 9,000 gems.

However, the 2016 bra isn’t actually the most expensive bra to grace the VS catwalk: Those in other shows, worn by big name supermodels like Heidi Klum and Gisele Bundchen, have topped $10 million.