Tumi vs. Away: We compared checked luggage from both brands, and it’s Away for the win

source Alyssa Powell/Business Insider

Choosing the right suitcase for your vacation may just be second in importance only to the destination. It’s crucial that you pick a piece of luggage that keeps your precious cargo safe and looks good for the long haul.

We put two of the most popular luggage brands to the test to see which one may be better for your needs. Both The Large from Away and the Latitude Extended Trip Packing Case from Tumi are impressive suitcases, but one stands out in terms of price and design.

In evaluating these suitcases, we considered a number of crucial criteria – from size, weight, and ease of packing to durability, looks, and added features. Read on to see what we found.

There is no nightmare situation worse than having your suitcase fail you mid-travel. My heart aches for the woebegone vacationer whose luggage pops open in the middle of a terminal, sending espadrilles and wraps flying everywhere (yes, I’ve seen it). I know too well the heartache of having your checked bag come down the carousel so beaten and bruised that it’s hardly recognizable, and the even greater heartbreak of knowing what you so carefully packed inside is now damaged too.

In order to protect yourself from the trials and tribulations of airplane, train, or even car travel, you’ll need a suitcase that’s as hardy and as adventurous as you are. Luckily, in 2019, there are plenty of options from which to choose.

Relative newcomer to the scene is Away, founded just four years ago by two former Warby Parker executives. Despite the relative youth of the brand, Away has wasted absolutely no time in sweeping jetsetters off their feet with sturdy, elegant suitcases with a few interesting bells and whistles. Then there’s Tumi, often seen as the standard bearer of the luggage industry. The brand’s suitcases have weathered the test of time with great aplomb, thanks to classic design, a killer hardshell, and expert craftsmanship.

We put Tumi and Away to a head-to-head test to determine which suitcase may be right for you.

Size, weight, and packability

source Lulu Chang/Business Insider

For the purposes of comparing apples to apples, I’ll be comparing the The Large from Away with the Latitude Extended Trip Packing Case from Tumi. Both of these suitcases are – as their names imply – quite roomy; they’re certainly not your checked suitcases and are instead the bags that you pack when you know that you’ll either be bringing home plenty of souvenirs or away for the long-haul.

The Large measures 29 inches by 20.5 inches by 12.5 inches, with an interior capacity of just under 100 liters (99.2 liters to be exact). And while the Tumi is a tad bigger in terms of exterior measurements (30 inches by 20 inches by 12 inches), it actually has a bit less internal capacity of 96 liters. To be fair, you won’t necessarily miss those extra 3 liters of space when you’re packing, but it’s worth noting that you’re effectively getting more room with the Away than with the comparable Tumi.

However, the Tumi suitcase is nearly 3 pounds lighter than the Away (9 pounds versus 11.6 pounds), which does actually make a difference. If you’re already stuffing your large suitcase full of clothes, accessories, and let’s be honest, food, you’ll really want to cut down on any unnecessary weight. The 2.6-pound difference might make or break whether or not you’ll have to pay that overweight fee.

Technical specifications aside, the most important aspect of your luggage to consider is just how easy it is to transfer the contents of your life into a box. And luckily, the answer regardless of which suitcase you choose is “very.”

source Lulu Chang/Business Insider

I’ll start with Away, whose neatly laid-out interior is quite minimalistic but still effective. Large enough to comfortably pack away a blazer without having to do too much folding, what I appreciate most about the Away is that it manages to mitigate those annoying bumps that you often get as a result of luggage handles. I’ve packed plenty into my Large before and haven’t had to deal with surprise creases or any strange indentations in my clothing – something that has not always been the case with other suitcases.

You’re welcome to pack the bottom half of this suitcase quite liberally, as the built-in compression system helps you tamp down any excess volume. I’ve found this particularly useful when traveling to cold climates – the compression system is effective on down coats, but not so aggressive that you’re worried about doing damage to your clothing.

The top half of the suitcase comes with a zippered mesh protector and is generally recommended as a repository for shoes, accessories, and the like. That said, you can pack just about anything you’d like. Having two distinct compartments, however, makes the packing – and more importantly, the unpacking – process far more efficient and manageable and keeps separate items that perhaps shouldn’t touch. There’s also a hidden laundry bag, which I always find useful for longer trips.

If you’re looking for a suitcase that offers a bit more guidance as to how you might want to pack, the Tumi may offer a bit more direction. Like the Away, it also has two distinctive packing compartments in the top and bottom halves of the suitcase. While the Away has just a few components, the newest version of the Tumi is a bit more involved (I should note that I own a slightly older model, which applies the same minimalist design as the Away, but have previously packed with the updated version). If you’re buying the Extended Trip Packing Case from Tumi today, you’ll find that the top compartment comes with a hanger bracket, ideal for the business traveler. There’s no compression to speak of, but the mesh tie-down strap does an excellent job of keeping everything in its rightful place.

source Lulu Chang/Business Insider

And whereas the Away’s top half is covered with a mesh screen, the Tumi has a fully lined zippable compartment, which does a marginally better job of truly keeping the two sides of your suitcase separate. This is a feature that has been carried over from previous models; in my original Tumi, there are two complete zippered compartments, which means that the contents of the top and bottom halves of your suitcase never touch, if you choose. While I find this design to be ideal when packing with travel cubes, it’s a bit less convenient if you prefer to pack by just stacking clothes on top of one another.

The Tumi also comes with a few extra zippered pockets that come in handy if you’re looking to store a couple loose trinkets, which the Away doesn’t have.

All in all, the two suitcases are ultimately very similar in terms of ease of use. If you tend to be a neater packer, the Tumi may provide that extra bit of orderliness that you delight in. If, on the other hand, you’re looking for a more forgiving suitcase that will let you throw things around a bit more whimsically, the Away may be your best bet.

Durability

The outer polycarbonate shell of the Away does a fantastic job protecting whatever you’ve packed from even the most arduous journey. I recently shipped my Away suitcase via FedEx, a decision that I would categorize as “brave.” Given the condition of some packages that arrive via FedEx, I was a bit concerned that my luggage wouldn’t make it from Washington, D.C., to Boston in one piece, but lo and behold, the suitcase (along with the three fragile candles I’d packed inside) made it safe and sound.

There was evidence of the difficulty of the journey though. The outside of the case had gotten scuffed, enough so that a light wipe with a wet cloth wasn’t enough to undo the damage. That said, there were no dents or dings, and Away customer service assured me that some “elbow grease” would be able to remove any aesthetic blemishes.

In terms of the durability of my Tumi, I need only to point to the length of time that the suitcase has been part of the family. As of today, it’s been well over a decade since my parents purchased their first Tumi suitcase, and it remains in regular use today. The suitcase has made multiple trips around the world, through FedEx and UPS alike, and has not only survived, but thrived. And thanks to the double-zippered pockets, it does a truly phenomenal job of keeping everything inside spick and span.

The newer Tumis may have an even greater advantage, thanks to their SRPP Ballistic construction. Rather than using an entirely solid outer, the new Tumi shell is capable of bending and responding to its surroundings, which means it’s a bit less susceptible to dings and dents.

Features

source Lulu Chang/Business Insider

I’m a big fan of the Away locking feature, which has some sort of spring mechanism that allows the zippers to pop open when you’ve entered the right combination. I find this to be a much more elegant solution than the traditional lock that clasps together two zippers. While The Large does not have a clever pop-in, pop-out external battery pack, it’s worth noting the Carry-On version of the Away does, and it has saved me many a panic over a missed flight and dead phone.

Tumi has a similar zipper situation, and on newer models, an extremely elegant luggage tag that completes the look of the suitcase. Otherwise, however, there aren’t all that many bells and whistles to note, save for a three-stage telescoping handle that makes transport quite seamless.

source Lulu Chang/Business Insider

Both the Away and Tumi have four 360-degree wheels, which means you can walk your suitcase with ease, rather than having to drag it around behind you.

Attractiveness

Beauty is no doubt in the eye of the beholder, but if I were to behold the Away and the Tumi in a side-by-side face-off, I’d have to go with the Away. There’s a sleek minimalism to the design of the Away that is elegant, sturdy, and unpretentious. Plus, the many color options of the Away mean that you can choose the aesthetic that best reflects your taste. A word to the wise, however: While it is certainly striking, the white option requires a lot of upkeep.

This isn’t to say that the Tumi is by any means unattractive – it also comes with a multiplicity of color options (though not as many as Away), and its rippled look is likely appealing to plenty of folks. Personally, I find the Tumi soft-shells and backpacks to be a touch more attractive than their hard-shell collection.

Price

If none of the above matters, then surely, this does. When it comes to price, there’s really no competition. The Large Away will set you back $295, whereas the Tumi costs three times the amount at $895.

The price differential is not necessarily unwarranted. With decades of experience to its name, Tumi makes suitcases that you know will last. There’s also the cache associated with the Tumi name, and the thoughtful design of the interior of the suitcase and its lightweight nature. But if you’re looking for a durable suitcase that you won’t have to spend a fortune on, the Away is clearly a viable alternative that is much easier on the wallet.

The bottom line

If you’re looking for a large suitcase that will safely transport your items from one home to another, the Away is one of the most dependable and cost-effective options on the market. Not only is the suitcase aesthetically pleasing and extremely durable, it can also come equipped with a number of tech-forward features to make traveling even easier.