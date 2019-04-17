Tuna used in restaurant and grocery store sushi has been recalled as a salmonella outbreak sickens 13 people in 7 states

caption 13 people fell sick after eating sushi, specifically raw or spicy tuna. source Shutterstock

The Food and Drug Administration issued a recall notice on frozen ground tuna shipped from Vietnam after 13 people fell sick from salmonella poisoning. Two were hospitalized.

The salmonella outbreak has impacted people in seven states across the US.

Many of the consumers who fell sick reported having eaten sushi from a restaurant or grocery store beforehand.

Sushi lovers beware: those tasty-looking tuna rolls may not be safe.

On Wednesday, The Food and Drug Administration issued a recall notice on frozen ground tuna made by Jensen Tuna and shipped from Vietnam, after it was linked to a salmonella outbreak that sickened 13 people. Two were hospitalized.

Nine of the ill people reported having eaten sushi from a restaurant or grocery store before falling sick. These consumers all said they had eaten a sushi item that contained raw or spicy tuna, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported.

The CDC is urging any consumers who are ordering sushi that is made with raw tuna or spicy tuna to check with the restaurant or grocery store on whether it has been provided by Jensen Tuna.

“If you are not sure if the tuna has been recalled, do not eat it,” the CDC said.

The USDA’s Food Safety and Inspection Service warns that eating salmonella-contaminated food can cause salmonellosis.

“Most people infected with Salmonella will begin to develop symptoms 12 to 72 hours after infection. The illness, salmonellosis, usually lasts four to seven days and most people recover without treatment,” it said in a statement on Tuesday.

The most common symptoms of salmonellosis are diarrhea, fever, and abdominal cramps. In some cases, it can be fatal, especially among older adults, infants, and people with weaker immune systems.