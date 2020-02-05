A passenger plane skidded off the runway and broke into pieces in Turkey

source Istanbul Security Directorate /Handout/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

A plane skidded off the runway at Turkey’s Sabiha Gokcen airport in Istanbul on Wednesday.

Turkey’s transportation ministry said that none of the 177 passengers and crew on board were killed. At least 52 people were taken to area hospitals, according to Istanbul’s governor.

The plane appeared to have broken into at least two pieces in images posted online.

A plane skidded off the runway at Istanbul’s Sabiha Gokcen airport on Wednesday, crashing into a road and breaking into pieces, Turkish media reported.

The Turkish transportation ministry said that there were 177 people, including six crew members, on board, and that there had been no fatalities. The minister, Cahit Turhan, said that there were some injuries, and that the accident was the result of a “rough landing.”

At least 52 people were injured and taken to area hospitals, Istanbul’s governor Ali Yerlikaya said, according to the Associated Press.

Footage posted online by Turkish television station NTV showed the plane with heavy damage to its fuselage, with the front portion of the plane – including the cockpit and several rows of seats – appearing to have broken away from the rest of the plane. A second section, closer to the tail, appeared to have broken off as well. Passenger evacuation slides could be seen.

The station reported that the plane caught fire after it skidded, but that the fire was quickly extinguished.

The plane was being flown by Turkish low-cost carrier Pegasus Airlines.

NTV reported that it arrived from the city of Izmir and was landing in Istanbul. The airport was shutdown following the incident, with inbound flights diverting to Istanbul’s main airport instead..

Initial data show the plane involved was Boeing 737-800 operating as Pegasus Airlines flight 2193.

There was a thunderstorm passing the airport at the time of the accident, bringing gusty winds to the area, the Flight Safety Foundation reported.

Live footage from the scene showed rescue workers surrounding the plane.

Last month, another Pegasus plane skidded off a runway at the same airport. No one was injured in the January 7 incident, according to the Associated Press.

Pegasus did not immediately reply to a request for information.

