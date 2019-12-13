The TV characters cheaters fantasize about the most, according to Ashley Madison data

caption Tom Ellis plays Lucifer in the FOX show “Lucifer.” source FOX Image Collection via Getty Images

According to new data from Ashley Madison, a dating platform for married people looking for affairs, many cheaters are attracted to the same fictional television characters.

The company polled 1,865 of its users to determine the top five female and male fictional television characters they fantasized about most often.

Tom Ellis’s Lucifer was the most fantasized about male character, and Katherine Heigl’s Samantha Wheeler in “Suits” topped the list of female characters.

Game of Thrones characters Jon Snow and Daenerys Targaryen were also popular to fantasize about.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more.

There are classic signs that suggest your partner is cheating on you, like being extremely private or narcissistic, but according to new data from Ashley Madison, a dating platform for married people looking for affairs, many cheaters have something else in common: which fictional television characters they’re attracted to.

Ashley Madison polled 1,865 of its users to determine the top five female and male fictional television characters they fantasized about most often. The company sent these users lists of 10 female characters and 10 male characters from currently popular television shows and asked them to vote for their favorite to fantasize about in each category.

When it came to male characters, actor Tom Ellis’s Lucifer topped the list, with 46% of female respondents saying they’ve fantasized about the main “Lucifer” character, a fallen angel who’s returned to earth to wreak havoc because he’s bored of his life in hell.

The other four most popular male television character fantasies included Tommy Shelby played by Cillian Murphy in the British drama “Peaky Blinders” (14% of respondents), Harvey Specter played by Gabriel Macht in “Suits” (12%), Jon Snow played by Kit Harington in the HBO hit “Game of Thrones” (9%), and Alfie Solomons played by Tom Hardy in “Peaky Blinders” (7%).

caption Katherine Heigl’s Samantha Wheeler was a popular character to fantasize about. source USA Network

When it came to fantasies involving fictional female TV characters, Katherine Heigl’s portrayal of Samantha Wheeler in “Suits” was the most common, with 27% of male respondents voting for Wheeler.

Next was Daenerys Targaryen played by Emilia Clarke in “Game of Thrones,” who had 22% of the votes, followed by Ashley O played by Miley Cyrus in Netflix’s satirical drama “Black Mirror” (17%), Cora Tannetti played by Jessica Biel in Netflix’s thriller “The Sinner” (8%), and Madeline Mackenzie played by Reese Witherspoon in HBO’s drama “Big Little Lies” (6%).

Ashley Madison users may be attracted to devious characters

Although Ashley Madison didn’t offer insight into why these characters came out on top, it could have to do with their personalities. None of the winning characters are inherently good people, and many have dark, dangerous, or mysterious sides that may come off as alluring.

Generally speaking, sexual fantasies based on the fictional seem to be a turn-on for many cheaters. According to a previous survey from affairs website IllicitEncounters.com, 40% of people cited a sex scene from TV or online as a top fantasy, and 38% said sex with a celebrity was a fantasy.

Sexual fantasies can be used as a tool to help people disconnect from the real world and focus on their pleasure, therapist Ian Kerner previously told Insider.

“Role-playing, sharing a fantasy, or engaging in kinky behavior is something some people find really enjoyable and they often lose themselves in these face-to-face interactions,” Kerner said.