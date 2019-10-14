TV Host and Actress Alexis SueAnn is Miss World Malaysia 2019

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA – Media OutReach – 14 October 2019 – TV host and actress Alexis SueAnn, 24, was crowned Miss World Malaysia 2019 on Sunday after defeating 19 other contestants during the Miss World Malaysia 2019 Grand Coronation Night held at Mega Star Arena, Kuala Lumpur.

A graduate with a degree in psychology, Alexis received the coveted crown from Miss World Malaysia 2018 Larissa Ping and was awarded with RM30,000 cash, a CERES diamond ring worth RM20,000, a 1-year artiste management contract and coaching sessions by renowned Malaysian model and actress Amber Chia. She also won the People’s Choice, Top Talent and Beauty With A Purpose Subsidiary Awards.

20 outstanding young ladies were shortlisted for the pageant final, consisting of lawyers, teachers, actresses, entrepreneurs and even medical doctors. Nisha Thayananthan and Amanda Hong, both medical doctors, made it to top 6 positions during the Grand Final.

Sarawakian beauty queen Juliana Sambai Anak Sibat and Melissa Jespoh Raj won the 1st Princess and 2nd Princess titles respectively.

“Taking inspiration from Miss World Organisation Founder Mrs Julia Morley’s Beauty With A Purpose charity mission, I hope to provide a platform for beauty queens of Miss World Malaysia to contribute to society by reaching out to disadvantaged families,” said award-winning singer songwriter Sean Wong, who has been appointed by Miss World Limited as the National Director of Miss World Malaysia.

The finalists were each required to submit a Beauty With A Purpose project proposal and the best projects could be adopted by the Miss World Malaysia Organisation. This year, the Miss World Malaysia Organisation pledged RM10,000 to support the National Autism Society of Malaysia (NASOM) and RM5,000 to Dignity For Children Foundation to support children’s education.

“Miss World Malaysia is a truly unique platform that could train and empower young women of Malaysia, instilling in them good life values while nurturing them and strengthening their mindsets,” said Eric Goh, Managing Director of Fantastic Golden, the official licensee of the pageant.

Alexis will be representing Malaysia at Miss World 2019 Final which will be held on 14 December 2019 in London. The annual event, participated by 130 countries and aired live to approximately 180 countries yearly, attracts more than 1 billion viewers and consistently ranks among the most watched live annual entertainment telecasts in the world.

Visit us at http://www.missworldmalaysia.org or our official Facebook Page: Miss World – Malaysia.



