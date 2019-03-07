17 TV hosts that have been on the small screens for decades

caption Chris Harrison. source Paul Hebert/ABC via Getty Images

“The Bachelor” is one of the longest-running reality shows

Host Chris Harrison has been on TV for over a decade.

But he’s not the only TV host who’s been in the business for years.

Colton’s season of “The Bachelor” is the franchise’s 23rd, which means host Chris Harrison has been declaring that “this is the final rose tonight” for over a decade on our TV screens.

But Harrison’s not the only TV show host who’s been on the small screen for what seems like forever.

From reality shows to game shows to talk shows, here are 17 TV show hosts who have been doing this thing for years.

Jeff Probst has been hosting since the ’90s.

caption Jeff Probst on “Survivor.” source CBS via Getty Images

Probst is best known for hosting “Survivor” starting in 2000. But he actually began his hosting career all the way back in 1994 on FX. That’s 25 years of experience he’s bringing to the “Survivor” islands.

Phil Keoghan originally auditioned to host “Survivor.”

caption Keoghan on “Amazing Race.” source Monty Brinton/CBS via Getty Images

The host wanted Probst’s gig, but was chosen for “The Amazing Race” instead, which began in 2001.

Julie Chen has been hosting “Big Brother” since the beginning.

caption Julie Chen on “Big Brother.” source Monty Brinton/CBS via Getty Images

Chen started hosting “Big Brother” in 2000, but she’d been on TV long before that. Chen began hosting “CBS This Morning” in 1999.

Chen was also a host on “Talk” from 2010 to 2018.

She’s done hosting gigs on other shows including “Iron Chef America,” “The Early Show,” and The Daytime Emmy Awards.

She returned to CBS to host “Celebrity Big Brother” in 2018.

Steve Harvey hosts his own show and more.

caption Steve Harvey on “Family Feud.” source Byron Cohen via Getty Images

Harvey started his career as a comedian but eventually moved over into the TV hosting world.

His variety show called “Steve Harvey’s Big Time Challenge” started in 2003 and he’s been hosting ever since.

These days he hosts his own show “Steve” as well as “Family Feud.”

Chris Harrison started hosting way before “The Bachelor.”

caption Chris Harrison on “The Bachelorette.” source Paul Hebert/ Getty Images

Harrison has been hosting “The Bachelor” franchise since 2002, not to mention he also has hosted or currently hosts “The Bachelorette,” “Bachelor in Paradise,” “Bachelor Winter Games,” and “Who Wants To Be A Millionaire.”

He’s even hosted Miss America nine times – the first being in 2004 and then intermittently since then.

But his hosting days actually began in 2001 on “Mall Masters,” a pop culture game show.

Stephen Colbert has been hosting for 21 years.

caption Stephen Colbert on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.” source Scott Kowalchyk/CBS via Getty Images

Colbert’s first hosting gig was in 1998 on his own TV special called “Stephen Colbert Across America.”

He later had a high-profile hosting role on Comedy Central’s “The Colbert Report.” Now he hosts “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.”

Jimmy Kimmel started out hosting on Comedy Central.

caption Jimmy Kimmel on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” source Randy Holmes via Getty Images

Kimmel began his hosting career by co-hosting Comedy Central’s “Win Ben Stein’s Money” in 1997. So he’s been presenting on our TV screens for 22 years, 16 of which have been on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!”

He has also hosted two Emmy Awards.

Ellen DeGeneres hasn’t only hosted “The Ellen Degeneres Show.”

caption Hillary Clinton with Ellen Degeneres on “The Ellen Degeneres Show.” source Brooks Kraft/Getty Images

DeGeneres has been hosting her own talk show since 2003. She has also hosted the Grammys and the Emmys.

Alex Trebek has been hosting for over three decades.

caption Alex Trebek on “Jeopardy.” source Kris Connor/Getty Images

The “Jeopardy” host has been the face of the game show for 35 years. But he actually began hosting the NBC game show “Wizard of Odds” in 1973.

Pat Sajak has over 40 years of experience.

caption Pat Sajak on “Wheel of Fortune.” source CBS Television Distribution

For 36 years, Sajak has been the face of “Wheel of Fortune.” But he actually began hosting in 1976 on “The Sunday Show,” giving him a total of 43 years presenting on TV.

Padma Lakshmi has always been a food show host.

caption Padma Lakshmi on “Top Chef.” source David Moir/Bravo

The current “Top Chef” host began her hosting career in 2001 when she led an episode of a cooking show called “The Melting Pot.” She’s been a TV certified foodie for 18 years.

Jimmy Fallon started his hosting career at an awards show.

caption Jimmy Fallon on “The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon.” source Andrew Lipovsky/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Fallon’s first hosting gig was in 2001 as co-host at the MTV Movie Awards after he started on “Saturday Night Live.” He first became the host of “Late Night with Jimmy Fallon” and he’s now in his fifth year of hosting “The Tonight Show.” That’s a total of 18 years in the presenter’s seat.

RuPaul has been on TV for 26 years.

caption RuPaul on “RuPaul’s Drag Race.” source “RuPaul’s Drag Race”/Logo/VH1

The world has known RuPaul’s hosting talent since he hosted his own show “The RuPaul Show” from 1997 to 1998.

He’s also been the host of “RuPaul’s Drag Race” since 2009.

Conan O’Brien’s first hosting gig was on his own late-night show.

caption Conan O’Brien on “Conan.” source TBS

The funnyman got his first show, “Late Night with Conan O’Brien,” in 1993 giving him a total of 26 years in the hosting spotlight.

He now hosts his own show “Conan” on TBS.

Tom Bergeron has three decades of hosting experience.

caption Tom Bergeron on “America’s Funniest Home Videos.” source ABC

The “Dancing With The Stars” host has been on the show for 14 years, but he’s been on TV for far longer.

From 1998 to 2004 he hosted “Hollywood Squares,” and he was also the host of “America’s Funniest Home Videos” from 2001-2015.

Ryan Seacrest has been on our TV screens for basically forever.

caption Ryan Seacrest on “American Idol.” source Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Seacrest has been hosting “American Idol” since 2002. He also hosts his own radio show “On Air with Ryan Seacrest,” “Dick Clarke’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest,” and co-hosts “Live with Kelly and Ryan.”

Nick Cannon started his hosting career on a makeover show.

caption Nick Cannon on “America’s Got Talent.” source Vivian Zink/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

“The Masked Singer” host landed his first hosting job in 1998 on a show called “Mission: Makeover.” That gives him 21 years of hosting experience.

He has also had hosting gigs on “Wild N’ Out,” “Lip Sync Battle Shorties,” The Teen Choice Awards, “Caught on Camera with Nick Cannon,” and “America’s Got Talent.”