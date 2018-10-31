15 shocking TV moments that made fans furious

caption TV show twists can be very disappointing. source CBS

Television requires a lengthy time investment from its audience. As narratives unfold each week, fans tend to grow attached to characters and they can start to take things personally when they feel their favorite has been wronged.

Though it’s usually a character’s death that sends TV fans into a frenzy, viewers have been known to lose it when long-running mysteries don’t live up to expectations or when audiences feel their time has been wasted.

Will Gardner’s death took “The Good Wife” fans by complete surprise.

caption Will Garnder’s death was unexpected and shocked fans in a bad way. source CBS

Fans can usually anticipate the death or sudden exit of a beloved character when an actor’s contract hasn’t been renewed and reports they won’t be returning next season start to leak out. But the season five death of Will Gardner (Josh Charles), who was shot in the courtroom by his own client, was truly unexpected and fans of “The Good Wife” were not happy.

Producers worked tirelessly to ensure that the death came as a total shock to viewers, and they were able to anticipate the backlash from fans. After the episode aired, series co-creators Michelle and Robert King posted an open letter explaining their decision to kill off the character.

“We could ‘send him off to Seattle,’ he could be disbarred, or get married, or go off to Borneo to do good works. But there was something in the passion that Will and Alicia shared that made distance a meager hurdle,” they wrote. “The brutal honesty and reality of death speaks to the truth and tragedy of bad timing for these two characters. Will’s death propels Alicia into her newest incarnation.”

Some fans were heartbroken when producers killed Marissa Cooper in a fiery car crash during the season three finale of “The O.C.”

caption Marissa Cooper was a main character on the show. source Warner Bros.

After torturing the character with family problems and substance abuse issues – not to mention having her shoot her boyfriend’s brother – producers finally put Marissa (played by Mischa Barton) out of her misery on “The O.C.”

Series co-creator Josh Schwartz told The Hollywood Reporter that he was surprised by the mixed reaction to Marissa’s death.

“There were some people who celebrated and at the time, those were the most vocal people,” Schwartz said, adding that he later heard from a lot of angry fans as well.

“There was a lot of anger and fan art that came our way,” he said.

“The Walking Dead” fans couldn’t stomach Glenn’s violent and sadistic death.

caption Fans weren’t only upset that Glenn was killed off — they were also upset that producers and write chose an extremely sadistic and violent way to kill him. source Gene Page/AMC

Fans of “The Walking Dead” were already used to being outraged by the time producers killed off Glenn (Steven Yeun), one of the show’s most-beloved characters, in the season seven premiere.

After ending the previous season on a cliffhanger, producers intended to shock audiences by revealing which characters finally met their untimely death at the hands of Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) and his baseball bat.

Despite filming multiple death scenes to avoid leaks and spoilers, fans knew Glenn’s death was coming, they just didn’t anticipate how violent, gory, and sadistic the scene would be. The moment prompted some fans to declare they were done with the show, and producers responded by publicly quibbling over whether or not they toned down the show’s violence as a result of the backlash.

Executive producer and director Greg Nicotero refuted the claims of executive producer Gale Anne Hurd that the series toned down the violence in later episodes of season 7.

“As brutal as that episode 1 was, it’s still part of our storytelling bible, which is what the world is about,” Nicotero told Entertainment Weekly. “I don’t think we would ever edit ourselves, and I think – even after looking at that episode 1 again – as tough as it was for people to watch, I don’t think we would have done it any differently. I don’t think we’ll ever pull ourselves back. There is definitely a difference between violence against walkers and human on human violence, but truthfully, we’re serving our story.”

“Pretty Little Liars” fans were upset when writers fell back on a transphobic trope to reveal the identity of the show’s villain known as “A.”

caption After seasons of trying to figure out who “A” was, fans were disappointed that the show used transphobic tropes. source Freeform

Fans of the ABC Family show “Pretty Little Liars” were routinely frustrated by its absurd storylines, red herrings, dead ends, and numerous plot holes. But the show’s frustrating and often confusing components were part of what also kept fans watching for seven long seasons.

But fans were particularly upset when writers revealed the show’s biggest villain to be a transgender woman, a move that fell back on transphobic tropes that historically depict transgender people as deceitful, sociopathic, and violent in media.

Showrunner I. Marlene King didn’t respond to fan backlash specifically, but told Entertainment Tonight that writers didn’t intend for the villain’s behavior to be a result of their gender identity.

“We tried to be very clear that Charles comes from a very crazy family,” King said. “Crazy runs in the family, I say, and it just so happens that this person, I think, suffered some tragic consequences of a crazy family, but having nothing to do with [being] transgender.”

Many viewers thought Sansa’s rape went way too far on “Game of Thrones.”

caption Fans were upset that the show decided to use a traumatic incident for seemingly no reason. source Helen Sloan/HBO

HBO’s “Game of Thrones” routinely tries to shock audiences with its extreme depictions violence and graphic nudity, but the brutal rape of Sansa Stark (Sophie Turner) caused major backlash among fans.

The rape, which happened after Sansa wed Ramsay Bolton, was a departure from the books on which the series is based. Fans and critics took issue with the producers’ deliberate choice to depict the rape of an underage character, arguing that the scene did little from a storytelling perspective to reveal anything viewers didn’t already know about the characters. The way the scene was filmed – shifting focus from the rape itself to linger on the face of a male character who is forced to watch in horror – was also a point of issue.

Backlash to the scene did not go unheard, according to Jeremy Podeswa, the director of the controversial season five episode. Podeswa said at a press event in Australia that show creators Dan Weiss and David Benioff “were responsive to the discussion and there were a couple of things that changed as a result,” adding that it was important the producers not censor themselves.

“The show depicts a brutal world where horrible things happen. They did not want to be too overly influenced by that (criticism) but they did absorb and take it in and it did influence them in a way,” he said.

“How I Met Your Mother” fans were furious to learn Ted’s wife had been dead for years when her identity was revealed.

caption Fans were frustrated that they finally met “the mother” only to have her killed off. source CBS

The series finale of “How I Met Your Mother” remains one of the most controversial finales of all time. After nine seasons, many fans were frustrated by the reveal that Ted (Josh Radnor) married Tracy (Cristin Milioti) – and she had already been dead for six years when the character began telling his teenage children the story of how they met.

Series co-creator Carter Bays responded to viewers’ disappointment on Twitter by announcing an alternate ending would be included on the DVD.

“If you didn’t like the finale, I guess that happens. We tried something and it didn’t connect with you. I hope we’re still friends,” Bays wrote on Twitter. “16 days ago today we were in the HIMYM edit room, trying to decide between two very different endings. We only shot one script, but through edit room magic we had two possible outcomes for the series. We chose the ending we chose and we stand by it. But we loved the other version too.”

Fans were annoyed when Dan was revealed as “Gossip Girl” in the series finale.

caption Fans realized that it did not make any sense that Dan was Gossip Girl. source The CW

After six seasons, writers revealed that Dan (Penn Badgley) was the secret blogger known as Gossip Girl, which simply made no sense.

Though the show was really less about uncovering Gossip Girl’s identity and more about the dramatic lives of wealthy, Upper East Side teenagers, the idea that all along it was Dan revealing everyone’s secrets felt haphazardly flung together and not at all thought out.

There are numerous examples why Dan couldn’t possibly have been Gossip Girl from the show’s conception, but producers initially refused to address the show’s inconsistencies and claimed they had always planned on Dan being Gossip Girl. Later, executive producer Joshua Safran admitted to Vulture that there were at least two other contenders who could have been Gossip Girl before they decided on Dan.

“I always thought it was Eric until the end of season two, and I even guided it that way, but when the New York Post revealed it was Eric – and I still don’t know how that happened, I think they were just guessing – and we realized we couldn’t go down that road anymore, so we abandoned him,” Safran said. “Then there was possibly Nate, because we never saw him send anything into Gossip Girl. But in the end, it had to be Dan, because Dan’s a writer, observer, and could write in different styles.”

Derek’s death on “Grey’s Anatomy” sent fans spinning.

caption Many boycotted the show and signed a petition after one of the main characters was killed off. source ABC

“Grey’s Anatomy” fans should have known that no one on the medical drama was ever safe, but the death of Derek Shepherd (Patrick Dempsey) proved to be too much for many long-time fans. After the episode aired, more than 100,000 fans signed a petition to bring Derek back, and many called for a boycott of the show.

Show creator Shonda Rhimes stood by her decision to kill off the fan-favorite, explaining that the character died to preserve the love story they had been telling for 11 seasons.

“Because I really couldn’t have the idea that he just turned out to be a bad guy who walked out on his wife and kids be a true story. To me, it felt like that was the only way to make Meredith and Derek’s magic remain true and forever frozen in time,” Rhimes said during a panel in 2015.

When “Family Guy” killed off the Griffin family’s dog, more than 120,000 fans signed a petition to bring him back.

caption Producers made a promise to kill off one of the main characters, and chose Brian, the beloved dog. source Fox

When producers made good on their promise to kill off one of the main characters on “Family Guy” during season 12, they didn’t expect fans to react with such outrage. After Brian, the Griffin family’s dog was hit by a car and replaced by a dog named Vinnie, more than 120,000 fans signed a petition to bring Brian back.

Brian was actually brought back a few episodes later, but his resurrection was pre-planned and had nothing to do with fan reaction. Show creator Seth MacFarlane told reporters at the TCA press tour in 2014 that he was surprised by the intense response from viewers.

“We were all very surprised – in a good way – that people still cared about about that character to be that angry,” he told reporters. “It didn’t occur to us. We thought it would maybe create a little bit of a stir, but the rage was not something we counted on.”

Season five was full of disturbing moments for “Game of Thrones” fans who were especially heartbroken by Shireen’s death.

caption Fans were horrified that producers chose to kill Shireen off in this way. source HBO

Fans were thrown for a loop by the death of young Shireen Baratheon (Kerry Ingram), yet another moment that didn’t take place in George R.R. Martin’s books. Fans were horrified when Stannis sacrificed his own daughter and burned her at the stake. The moment didn’t provoke the same kind of outrage as when the show depicted Sansa’s rape, but Shireen’s death was gruesome and left viewers heartbroken.

Fan reaction didn’t faze producers, according to showrunner Dan Weiss, who told Entertainment Weekly that Shireen’s death was “entirely justified.”

“Horrible things happening to people in this show, and this is one that we thought was entirely [narratively] justified,” Weiss said. “It was set-up by the predicament that Stannis was in. It will be awful to see, but it’s supposed to be awful.”

When Lexa was killed off on “The 100,” viewers turned to social media to let producers know “LGBT fans deserve better.”

caption Fans were upset that the show killed off an LGBT character. source The CW

Fans of The CW’s dystopian drama “The 100” weren’t just upset when Lexa (Alycia Debnam-Carey), an openly lesbian character, was killed off, they were angry at how she died.

Fans claimed the show’s writers embraced an ugly TV trope known as “Bury Your Gays,” in which queer characters are frequently killed off in tragic ways and denied happy endings. For Lexa that translated to being killed by a stray bullet that was meant for her girlfriend Clarke, almost immediately after the two characters consummated their relationship.

Fans expressed their disappointment on social media, telling producers they deserved better and even began a fundraising campaign for The Trevor Project, according to The Washington Post.

Executive producer Jason Rothenberg later told TV Insider, “Lexa was a meaningful character to our fans, especially LGBTQ fans, and so I knew it would be emotional, of course. What was unexpected was the level of outrage that it’s generated from some people, but I do think I have come to understand that.”

Peter Quinn’s death on “Homeland” inspired some fans to take out an ad expressing their anger.

caption Fans took out a full page ad in The Hollywood Reporter to voice their anger about Quinn’s death. source 20th Television

CIA black ops agent Peter Quinn (Rupert Friend) met a dramatic end when he was killed by a flurry of police gunfire as he tried to save the President-elect (Elizabeth Marvel) and Carrie Mathison (Claire Danes) on the season six finale of “Homeland.”

Quinn endured a rough couple of seasons leading up to his death, suffering from PTSD, a stroke, and substance abuse issues throughout the series. For some passionate fans, the character’s brutal death was just a step too far. A group, who described themselves as “representing “thousands of aggrieved viewers and fans” took out a full-page ad in the form of an open letter in The Hollywood Reporter.

In addition to airing their grievances about the show and its depiction of veterans, the group claimed to have raised more than $4,000 in support of veterans charities in honor of Quinn.

“It has been over four months since your sixth season concluded,” the group wrote in the letter. “In the midst of a mass exodus of your most loyal and devoted viewers, we have asked repeatedly for you to address your audience and the unceremonious end to a character that you openly acknowledge was beloved by millions. You have been silent. We are asking again.”

Showrunner Alex Gansa addressed the group’s letter in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter:

“It is painful to hear that even a small segment of our devoted audience is disappointed in ‘Homeland.’ Until now, I have refrained from commenting publicly on the death of Peter Quinn, believing that Rupert Friend’s heart-wrenching performance should speak for itself. I have not changed my view. Suffice to say that I mourn the loss of Peter Quinn as much as anybody and that the character was created not to denigrate but to honor the men and women who devote their lives to keeping America safe. In my eyes, he died a hero.”

The series finale of “The Originals” didn’t offer enough closure for some fans.

caption Fans weren’t happy that there was no closure in the show’s finale. source Warner Bros.

The CW series “The Originals” wrapped after five seasons, ending with the deaths of vampires Klaus (Joseph Morgan) and Elijah (Daniel Gillies). Fans were already prepared for at least one of the Mikaelson brothers to die, but they didn’t expect their deaths to be quite so abrupt.

Some of the show’s fans felt the finale didn’t give them enough closure and were angry they didn’t get to see the brothers reunited with their former lovers in the afterlife. In an effort to protest the finale and express their disappointment, some fans created a hashtag calling for The CW to cancel “Legacies,” a spin-off of “The Originals.”

Though fans didn’t get the ending they wanted, series co-creator Julie Plec told TV Line, she felt the show had sufficiently established that characters would get a happy ending through death.

“That’s the beauty of it. In death is an opportunity for Elijah’s spiritual redemption,” Plec said. “We’ve established that peace exists, that Hayley is there, and that she’s happy and has forgiven him. We’ve asked if that’s where they’re going, and I’d like to hope that it’s where they’ll ultimately find themselves.”

“Pretty Little Liars” fans lashed out on social media and bullied showrunner I. Marlene King because they were disappointed with the series finale.

caption Spencer Hastings and Toby Cavanaugh on “Pretty Little Liars.” source Freeform

“Pretty Little Liars” ended after seven seasons by revealing that the show’s final villain “A.D.” was Spencer’s secret British twin, Alex (Troian Bellisario), and fans didn’t react well when her identity was revealed. Some complained that the show wasted their time with a convoluted ending, while others lashed out at showrunner I. Marlene King because the finale didn’t include a final kiss between Spencer and Toby (Keegan Allen).

“I was the brunt of thousands of insults – some about my storytelling, but mostly personal attacks,” King wrote of her experience with fans on Twitter in an essay for Marie Claire.

King wrote that she made a promise to herself to stay off social media for several days after the finale aired because she didn’t want the reaction from fans to taint the way she felt about the finale.

“I didn’t know until the next day, when doing press, that fans were giving me holy hell on social because Spoby didn’t share a final kiss,” she wrote. “In hindsight, could I have written a kiss into that scene? Sure, but would it have been good storytelling considering their circumstances? I don’t think so – but it’s okay if Spoby fans disagree with me. I’m still grateful for their passion and we can agree to disagree.”

Fans continued to harass show co-creator Damon Lindelof over the “Lost” series finale for years.

caption The “Lost” finale is one of the most divisive TV episodes. source ABC

The series finale of “Lost” remains one of the most divisive episodes of television ever made. The choice to end the series by jumping to an alternate universe where the plane crash never happened made many fans, who were vocal about their extreme disappointment on Twitter, feel like they had wasted their time watching the show for six seasons.

“Lost” co-creator Damon Lindelof endured years of complaints and harassment from fans about the 2010 finale. He became so exhausted defending his choices that he asked for a truce on the topic in a 2013 essay for The Hollywood Reporter:

“I’d like to make a pact, you and me. And here’s your part: You acknowledge that I know how you feel about the ending of ‘Lost.’ I got it. I heard you. I will think about your dissatisfaction always and forever. It will stay with me until I lie there on my back dying, camera pulling slowly upward whether it be a solitary dog or an entire SWAT team that comes to my side as I breathe my last breath.

And here’s my part: I will finally stop talking about it. I’m not doing this because I feel entitled or above it – I’m doing it because I accept that I will not change hearts nor minds. I will not convince you they weren’t dead the whole time, nor resent you for believing they were despite my infinite declarations otherwise.”

