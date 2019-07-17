12 fictional villains you hated as a kid that you’ll relate to as an adult

caption You might see a bit of yourself in these fictional villains. source Universal

Some famous villains on TV shows and in movies are actually kind of relatable once you’re an adult.

After all, Draco Malfoy from “Harry Potter” was mostly just trying to please his parents.

And yes, Squidward Tentacles from “SpongeBob SquarePants” had a poor attitude and was sort of mean … but he was also depressed about his failed dreams.

Visit INSIDER’s homepage for more stories.

Perspectives change a lot as you age. For example, you might find yourself all of a sudden actually wanting to eat broccoli or finally understanding that your mom wasn’t just nagging when she made you hang up your clothes, she was helping them not get wrinkled. Adulthood is wild.

Another way age changes you is that you have a different take on the movies and TV shows you loved growing up. Some may not hold up at all and even when they do, you might find yourself taking the side of the character you know is the villain. Seemingly overnight their motivations make sense and you realize the hero was maybe actually wrong.

Here are 12 villains you may find yourself understanding a little more now that you’re an adult.

Harley Quinn was in a toxic relationship.

caption She deserved better. source Warner Bros.

The “Batman” comics are full of great villains like Bane, Two-Face, and of course, The Joker. As the trusty sidekick of the Joker, it’s easy to lump Harley Quinn in with the rest, but her story feels a little more tragic. Above all, it feels like Quinn is the victim of a toxic relationship.

She was a psychiatrist treating The Joker when she fell in love with him and left her job to become his loyal accomplice. Throughout their relationship, he proves to be a manipulative partner, and Quinn winds up doing stupid (and illegal) things for the man she loves which, for anyone who’s been in one of those relationships, feels all too common and relatable.

Magneto hated humans because he’d seen the worst of them.

caption He’s seen some terrible stuff. source 20th Century Fox

Magneto helped found the X-Men before a fallout with Professor X led him to create his own group – the Brotherhood of Mutants. Magneto has some questionable feelings towards humans, but those feelings stem from having seen the absolute worst of mankind as a child in Auschwitz. His parents and sister are killed while there, and once free, his daughter is killed by humans because of Magneto’s powers.

He makes it his mission to find other mutants and empower them to attack humans before the humans end up attacking them. His methods are extreme and his attacks aren’t OK … but it’s not too hard to understand the mentality behind them given the horrors he’s experienced.

Bruce is just a shark looking for a meal.

caption He was just hungry. source Jaws/IMDB

Sharks are largely misunderstood and don’t really want to eat people but the shark from “Jaws” didn’t get that memo. Even still, he’s really an animal after a meal and you can’t fault him for that.

Ed Rooney was a bad principal … but Ferris Bueller was a worse student.

caption Ferris was kind of a nightmare. source Paramount Pictures

I re-watched “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off” recently and found myself thinking something my younger self would have despised – Principal Rooney is sort of right. Yes, he’s a jerk and some of his actions are reprehensible, but his anger is just.

Ferris is a bad student who constantly lies and manipulates Rooney and every other adult in his life so he can get his way. By the time we meet him, Rooney is at his wit’s end with that kid and it’s hard to blame him. Ferris also learns nothing over the course of the film because everything conveniently works out for him, which is extra annoying to both myself and Rooney.

Benny Coffin was trying to help his friends.

caption He was doing his best! source Rent Productions LLC/IMDb

“RENT” is one of the most successful musicals of all time, but it tells a very youthful, ’90s story that doesn’t really work from an adult perspective. In other words, it makes a lot more sense before you’ve actually had to pay rent.

Benny Coffin is portrayed as an ex-friend of the group and a “sell-out.” He owns a building where all of his artist friends are living rent-free (i.e. squatting) and he finally decides he wants to tear down the building, collect the rent he’s owed, and rebuild condos in its place.

As a teen, you see Benny and think, “What a jerk, leave your friends alone.” As an adult, with a job, forced to pay my rent monthly, I think “Well, yeah, they do owe him a lot of money.”

It’s especially frustrating when Benny is dubbed a villain because he plans to still let them live free in the new condos and be their true artistic selves. Seriously, if someone offers you a rent-free place in NYC in a brand new building, you take it.

Squidward Tentacles was depressed about his failed dreams.

caption No wonder he was so cynical. source Nickeoldeon/IMDb

Squidward, the villain of “SpongeBob SquarePants,” is a depressed and agitated man – er, octopus – who laments constantly about how his life has turned out. None of his dreams came true and now he’s stuck at a job he hates and he lives next to the ocean’s most annoying inhabitants. His poor attitude is understandable.

Draco Malfoy was just trying to please his parents.

caption He just wanted his dad to be proud of him. source Warner Bros.

Draco Malfoy is one of the many villains of the “Harry Potter” series and one of the few redeemable ones. In the earlier books, he’s nothing more than a spoiled kid who picks on people he thinks are beneath him.

In the later books, he’s even worse, but you get the impression that it’s not actually the life he wants. He’s following orders from the people around him, afraid of what might happen if he steps out of line.

You really see this during the moment when he’s asked to do one of the evilest things imaginable – kill Dumbledore – and he can’t do it. He yells, “I haven’t got any options! I’ve got to do it! He’ll kill me! He’ll kill my whole family!”

Severus Snape was heartbroken and devoted until the end.

caption He was in LOVE. source Warner Bros.

While I’m at it, another misunderstood “Harry Potter” villain is Severus Snape. Snape is the poster child for unrequited love, which is something most of us have experienced at least once.

He devotes his life to protecting Harry, the son of the woman who rejected him. Despite that devotion, he can’t hide how much he hates Harry for looking like his father – who made Snape’s young life hellish while at Hogwarts – and treats him poorly for most of the series.

At the end of the series when Snape’s motivations are finally revealed, it’s heartbreaking to see the lengths he went to for his love of Harry’s mother, Lily.

Of course, even that redemption didn’t win over some fans who thought he was unnecessarily cruel to Harry. Even the late Alan Rickman, who played Snape in the films, found himself frustrated by the character. But it was all about making us believe the lie, which he did for six books and seven movies.

Michael Corleone was forced into a life he didn’t want.

caption He got stuck in a lifestyle he didn’t choose. source Paramount Pictures/IMDb

Michael Corleone was smart, hard-working, and wanted nothing to do with his family’s life of organized crime in “The Godfather.” But once that family was threatened, his own hopes and dreams fall to the wayside and he ends up following the exact path he wanted so desperately to avoid.

To be fair, his actions are undeniably villainous and unforgivable, and it’s possible that as the protagonist of the story, we’re undeservingly kind to his plight. But Michael feels like a reminder that families are complicated and messy, and protecting them will always be our first priority.

Cal Hockley maybe isn’t as bad as we were told.

caption Some theorists say Rose could have made up Cal’s behavior. source Twentieth Century Fox/IMDb

There are two ways to view Cal. One is exactly how the film portrays him, which is as a hurt man who lashes out indiscriminately. He’s a man whose fiancée doesn’t love him and started a secret affair with another passenger right in front of him. You’d feel sorry for him if he wasn’t also physically and verbally abusive to her, consumed with a need for power and money, and willing to do anything to survive and “win” Rose.

But the internet has another way to look at it.

Some theories point out that the entire story is being told from Rose’s perspective and it’s possible she’s telling a story that paints her in a better light. Part of the reasoning behind the theory is that she tells the audience things she wouldn’t have been there to witness. Moreover, there’s a theory that Jack maybe never existed. Even Billy Zane, the actor who played Cal, thinks his character was misunderstood.

Cersei Lannister just wanted to protect her children.

caption Cersei is a mother with an agenda. source HBO

“Game of Thrones” has a lot of wholly irredeemable villains – Joffrey, Ramsay Bolton, Littlefinger, The Night King, and, some would argue, Cersei Lannister. Fans are right to despise her since she’s been responsible for some of the most tragic and unnecessary deaths on the show.

But so many of those evil actions were done to protect her family, which is a very common theme among these villains. Their motivations are good, but the actions they take are so very bad. And, unfortunately, that protection rarely works, and Cersei’s children all meet tragic ends. After their deaths, her only goal was vengeance.

The Grinch just wanted people to chill.

caption Just think about how annoyed you get when your neighbors don’t take down their Christmas lights until April. source Universal

If Christmas isn’t really your thing, the entire season can feel oppressive, especially since that season keeps creeping further into October. And people do not handle it well when they find out you aren’t filled with joy at the first moment of the season, which means you either have to fake it or become a Grinch, Scrooge, or the anti-Christmas villain of your choosing.