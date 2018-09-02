30 TV reboots, remakes, and spin-offs that are in the works

caption Teen drama “Gossip Girl” is getting a reboot. source Gossip Girl/Facebook

Plenty of iconic TV shows are set to be remade or rebooted in the coming months and years.

From classics like “Northern Exposure” to newer shows like “Gossip Girl,” the next few years will see lots of new versions of iconic series.

Some shows, like “Breaking Bad,” are even heading to the big screen with movie adaptations out in 2019.

If a bunch of the new shows coming to TV this year sound familiar, there’s a reason why. You’ve seen them before in some way, shape, or form.

From beloved family comedies and cartoons to the revival of ’90s reality series, more than 30 shows are getting new lives on cable networks and streaming services.

Keep reading to see all of the reboots, revivals, and spin-offs you can expect to see make a comeback in the next few years.

“Bewitched”

caption Elizabeth Montgomery played witch, Samantha. source ABC

Premiere date: TBD

Reboot of: ABC sitcom “Bewitched,” which aired on ABC from 1964 to 1972 starring Elizabeth Montgomery as a witch, Samantha.

What it’s about: The new take on the classic would feature an interracial family with a young, black single mom who is also a witch who marries a mortal. The show is from “Black-ish” creator Kenya Barris and writer/producer Yamara Taylor.

“Star Wars: The Clone Wars” (Disney’s streaming service)

caption Get ready to see more of Obi-Wan Kenobi and Anakin Skywalker. source Lucasfilm

Premiere date: TBD

Revival of: “Star Wars: The Clone Wars”

What it’s about: Disney surprised fans at San Diego Comic-Con in July when it announced 12 new episodes of the beloved animated series will be released on the company’s upcoming streaming service. The show was canceled in 2013 after Disney purchased Lucasfilm the year prior.

You can watch the announcement trailer here.

“Party of Five” (Freeform)

caption The original show starred Neve Campbell, Matthew Fox, Scott Wolf, and Lacy Chabert trying to get by after the death of their parents. source Fox

Premiere date: TBD

Reboot of: “Party of Five,” which aired on Fox for six seasons.

What it’s about: According to Freeform, the show will be a “modern reimagining” of the original show which starred Matthew Fox, Neve Campbell, and Lacey Chabert.

“Conan the Barbarian” (Amazon)

caption Just don’t expect to see Arnold. source Universal Pictures

Premiere date: TBD

Reboot of: “Conan the Barbarian,” the movie with Arnold Schwarzenegger

What it’s about: The show will focus on the books, which follow Conan as he travels the world searching for his place within it. “Colony” co-creator Ryan Condal and “Game of Thrones” director Miguel Sapochnik are working on it.

“The Jetsons” (ABC)

caption If we don’t get a live-action Rosie, we’re out. source Screenshot

Premiere date: TBD

Spin-off of: The animated “Jetsons” cartoon series.

What it’s about: The series will be a live-action version of the classic animated sci-fi series set in the future and will be filmed in front of a live audience. It will be executive produced by Robert Zemeckis (“Back to the Future”).

“Animaniacs” (Hulu)

caption Yakko, Wakko, and Dot are heading to streaming. source The WB/Netflix

Premiere date: 2020

Reboot of: “Animaniacs” cartoon that aired for five seasons in the ’90s on WB.

What it’s about: The cartoon will, once again, follow the misadventures of the Warner siblings, Yakko, Wakko, and Dot, who live on the Warner Bros.’ lot. Steven Spielberg will return as executive producer.

“Blue’s Clues & You” (Nickelodeon)

Premiere date: Filming begins September 2018

Reboot of: Nickelodeon’s kid show, “Blue’s Clues,” from the ’90s.

What it’s about: New host Joshua Dela Cruz will help puppy Blue solve mysteries by spotting three blue paw prints.

“Sister, Sister”

caption The series aired on ABC before it was canceled and moved over to The CW. source ABC

Premiere date: In talks.

Reboot of: “Sister, Sister,” which aired for six seasons across ABC and The CW.

What it’s about: Twins, who grew up apart, start spending time together after a chance run-in. Jackée Harry, who starred as the mom on the original show told Steve Harvey in January a reboot was happening.

“Alf”

caption “Alf” aired for four seasons from 1986 to 1990. source NBC

Premiere date: In early stages with Warner Bros. TV.

Reboot of: The ’80s show “Alf,” which starred an extraterrestrial who lived with a middle-class family on Earth.

What it’s about: It’s not clear whether or not a new series would follow the same alien or a different one. According to TVLine, Warner Bros. is searching for a writer for the reboot.

“Frasier”

caption Kelsey Grammer is weighing whether or not he wants to return to play Frasier Crane. source Hulu

Premiere date: There are currently only talks about bringing the show back.

Revival of: “Frasier,” which aired on NBC for 11 seasons.

What it’s about: Kelsey Grammer told the Press Association in August he has discussed the idea of bringing his character back to television, but he’s not sure he wants to do it.

“Designing Women”

caption Dixie Carter, Annie Potts, Meshach Taylor, and Jean Smart were among the women who starred on the show. source Columbia Pictures Television

Premiere date: TBD; currently in early stages of development.

Reboot of: ’90s sitcom “Designing Women”

What it’s about: The original show followed four women working at a design firm in Atlanta, Georgia. Original creator Linda Bloodworth-Thomason will be working on the show, according to Deadline.

“Mad About You”

caption Helen Hunt starred on the original NBC series. source Christopher Polk/Getty Images

Premiere date: In the earliest of talks.

Reboot of: “Mad About You,” which aired on NBC in the ’90s for seven seasons.

What it’s about: On the Emmys red carpet, original creator Paul Reiser told Variety he recently discussed bringing back the show with star Helen Hunt.

“Daria and Jodie”

caption This time the show will focus on Daria and her friend. source MTV

Premiere date: TBD

Reboot of: MTV’s ’90s show “Daria,” which ran for five seasons.

What it’s about: The show will revolve around the “Beavis and Butt-Head” character, Daria Morgendorrfer and her friend Jodie Landon “taking on the world today.” It may not air on MTV.

“The Real World”

caption The original “Real World” cast. source Ron Gallela/Getty Images

Premiere date: TBD

Revival of: MTV’s “The Real World,” which helped spawn the reality TV genre.

What it’s about: Like the original series that wrapped in early-2017, this would follow the lives of strangers who are put together to live in a house. The only difference? This version of the show is planned for a streaming service, not MTV.

“Kim Possible” (The Disney Channel)

caption Disney released a side by side of the Disney character alongside Sean Giambrone (“The Goldbergs”). source Disney Channel and Disney Channel/Craig Sjodin

Premiere date: TBD

Reboot of: Disney Channel’s animated series, “Kim Possible.”

What it’s about: A live-action movie based on the show will follow Kim in high school as a secret agent who goes on missions with her friend Ron.

“Roswell New Mexico” (The CW)

caption A still from the original ’90s series. source The WB

Premiere date: TBD 2019

Reboot of: “Roswell,” which aired on The WB for three seasons.

What it’s about: The new show is based on the “Roswell High” books, like the original show, but the characters are older. Showrunner Carina Adly MacKenzie said President Trump’s election inspired the story for the new series.

“Rugrats”

caption Tommy Pickles and his baby brother Dil are at the center of the Nick favorite. source Nickelodeon

Premiere date: TBD

Reboot of: Nickeoldeon’s hit ’90s animated series, “Rugrats.”

What it’s about: In July, Paramount announced the popular Nickelodeon cartoon series featuring Tommy Pickles and Angelica will get a 26-episode reboot. A movie is also planned for 2020.

“Supermarket Sweep”

caption The game show originally aired on ABC. It was also on Lifetime and PAX (now Ion Television). source ABC

Premiere date: TBD

Reboot of: Game show “Supermarket Sweep.”

What it’s about: The game show has pairs compete to run around a supermarket on a timed scavenger hunt to find particular grocery items to win a grand prize. It was first announced in October 2017. As of April, the series was looking for a host.

“Temptation Island” (USA)

caption Couples were tempted on the reality show that lasted for three seasons on Fox. source Fox

Premiere date: TBD

Reboot of: Fox’s reality series of the same name.

What it’s about: The original show separated several couples and dropped them off on remote parts of an island. There, they were surrounded by attractive singles who tried to steal them away from their significant others. The game would probably be updated for 2018.

“Wife Swap” (CMT)

caption A couple from season five of “Wife Swap.” source ABC

Premiere date: TBD

Reboot of: The reality show of the same name, which aired on ABC.

What it’s about: Much like the original, two families from different backgrounds swap either husbands or wives for a week. At the end, the two couples will meet and discuss what they learned.

“The Many Saints of Newark”

caption “The Sopranos” prequel movie will look at another side of New Jersey in the ’60s. source HBO

Premiere date: TBD

Spin-off of: “The Sopranos”

What it’s about: The movie will be a prequel to the HBO series set during the Newark riots that took place in the ’60s.

“The Babysitter’s Club” (Netflix)

caption Alicia Silverstone will reportedly star on the revival of “The Babysitter’s Club.” source Columbia Pictures

Premiere date: TBD

Revival of: “The Babysitter’s Club” (a TV show-turned movie, based off the books by Ann M. Martin)

What it’s about: The series will be based on the books, which follow five adolescent girls as they start their own babysitting business and grapple with issues facing modern teens.

“High School Musical: The Musical: The Series” (Disney Plus)

caption “High School Musical: The Musical: The Series” is based on the 2006 Disney channel movie. source Disney Channel/Disney Plus/Disney

Premiere date: November 12, 2019

Continuation of: “High School Musical” (the 2006 TV film)

What it’s about: “High School Musical” the series will take a pretty meta approach to the now-iconic 2006 Disney film of the same name. Focusing on a group of students at East High (the famed setting of “High School Musical” the movie) who put on a production of “High School Musical” (complete with iconic songs like “Breaking Free”), the series will star newcomers like Joshua Bassett and Olivia Rodrigo.

“Penny Dreadful: City of Angels” (Showtime)

caption Eva Green starred on the first run of “Penny Dreadful.” source Showtime/CBS

Premiere date: TBD

Reboot of: “Penny Dreadful”

What it’s about: The reboot moves the action of the previous series (which was canceled after three seasons) from Victorian London to 1930s Los Angeles, hence the title. According to TV Guide, the setting of the reboot is “steeped in Mexican-American folklore and social tension” and will focus on a cast of characters – some of whom are connected to powerful deities like Santa Muerte or the devil.

“High Fidelity” (Hulu)

caption John Cusack and Jack Black starred in the 1995 original film “High Fidelity.” source Buena Vista Pictures

Premiere date: TBD

Remake of: “High Fidelity” (1995)

What it’s about: The film will be made into a TV series for Hulu, and will feature Zoë Kravitz as a record store owner who’s obsessed with pop culture and music. Kravitz’s mom Lisa Bonet starred in the original, which featured John Cusack as the record store owner.

“Amazing Stories” (Apple Plus)

caption Stephen Spielberg created “Amazing Stories,” which originally aired in the 1980s. source NBC Universal

Premiere date: TBD

Reboot of: “Amazing Stories” (1985-1987)

What it’s about: Much like the original, the reboot will feature horror, fantasy, and sci-fi tales directed by some of Hollywood’s biggest directors.

“Nash Bridges” (USA)

caption Don Johnson and Richard “Cheech” Marín starred on the original “Nash Bridges.” source CBS Photo Archive/Getty Images

Premiere date: TBD

Revival of: “Nash Bridges” (1996 – 2001)

What it’s about: The original show focused on an inspector, Nash Bridges, who worked in the San Francisco police department’s special investigations unit, along with his partner, Joe Dominguez. Even though the revival still seems to be a ways off, it’s likely to contain similar themes.

“Gossip Girl” (HBO Max)

Premiere date: TBD (likely spring 2020, when HBO Max officially launches)

Reboot of: “Gossip Girl” (2007-2012)

What it’s about: The reboot will pick up eight years after the events of the original series, and will follow a “new generation of New York private school teens” as they “are introduced to the social surveillance of Gossip Girl,” according to the official summary for the series. Expect plenty of commentary about the affects of social media on teen life.

“El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie” (Netflix)

caption Aaron Paul and Bryan Cranston starred on “Breaking Bad.” source AMC

Premiere date: October 11, 2019

Continuation of: “Breaking Bad” (2008-2013)

What it’s about: The end of the hit AMC series saw Jesse Pinkman, Walter White’s partner in his meth enterprise, speed away in a stolen El Camino. And “El Camino” is set to pick up where “Breaking Bad” left off – Netflix says the film will focus on Jesse as he “come[s] to terms with his past in order to forge some kind of future” after his dramatic escape from the Aryan brotherhood.

“Northern Exposure” (CBS)

caption Rob Morrow played Joshua Fleischman in “Northern Exposure.” source CBS

Premiere date: TBD

Revival of: “Northern Exposure” (1990-1995)

What it’s about: The revival is a continuation of the original show, and would see Dr. Joshua Fleischman, the protagonist of “Northern Exposure,” returning to Alaska for a funeral.