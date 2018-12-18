RANKED: The TV reboots and revivals of 2018

caption “Queer Eye” is one of the best reboots ever. source Netflix

We took all of the most notable TV reboots and revivals in 2018 and ranked them from worst to best.

Some, like Netflix’s “Queer Eye,” were great, but some, like CBS’s “Murphy Brown,” were bad.

Reboots and revivals had a big year in 2018, from “Queer Eye” to “Chilling Adventures of Sabrina.”

Reboots and revivals are either hit or miss. Even though “Roseanne” was canceled in May after star Roseanne Barr tweeted a racist remark, it premiered in March to over 18 million viewers. Its spin-off, “The Conners,” which premiered in October, has been a hit with critics, but the ratings dropped compared to “Roseanne.”

Possibly inspired by the ratings success of “Roseanne,” CBS attempted a revival of its great comedy “Murphy Brown.” But although it tired to make the story and characters relevant to 2018, it fell completely flat and did not get the ratings or reviews comparable to “Roseanne” and “The Conners.”

There are many, many more reboots and revivals that debuted this year.

We took all of the most notable reboots and revivals of 2018, and ranked them from worst to best. We’ve also included the show’s Rotten Tomatoes score, both with critics and audiences, when available.

Here are the TV reboots and revivals of 2018, ranked.

15. “Heathers” — Paramount Network

caption The ‘Heathers’ show never should have aired. source Paramount Network

Critic score: 30%

Audience score: 54%

This adaption of the 1988 cult classic was pulled multiple times due to its excessive violence, and it should have stayed that way. It is a terrible show that does not understand the satirical elements that made the movie it’s based on work so well that it became an important cultural staple of the decade.

14. “Magnum, P.I.” — CBS

caption The show isn’t a hit with audiences or critics. source CBS

Critic score: 55%

Audience score: 45%

“Magnum P.I” was an iconic show that changed the cop show genre and turned Tom Selleck into a major star. Unfortunately, the reboot isn’t fresh because it doesn’t add anything new to the premise. Though the lead, Jay Hernandez, has a ton of charisma, just like Selleck, and does his best with the bland writing.

Visit INSIDER’s homepage for more.

13. “Murphy Brown” — CBS

caption The revival was not as fresh as it could’ve been. source David Giesbrecht/Warner Bros.

Critic score: 42%

Audience score: 45%

During its original run, “Murphy Brown” was revolutionary, forward, and provocative, which is why everyone was so excited about a revival in 2018. Unfortunately, while it desperately tries to be the show it was before, it’s tiresome, dated, and all in all, a missed opportunity, because this could have been something great if done right.

12. “Trading Spaces” —TLC

caption The TLC interior design show returned in 2018. source TLC

Critic score: N/A

Audience score: N/A

The home makeover show came back in 2018 to lukewarm reception. The home reality TV genre has grown substantially since the show first aired in the early 2000s thanks to networks like HGTV, and the reboot felt like a bit too much of the same.

11. “Muppet Babies” —Disney Channel

caption The reboot is cute, but just not as cute as the original. source Disney Channel

Critic score: N/A

Audience score: N/A

The “Muppet Babies” reboot is cute, but it doesn’t capture the whimsical charm that made the original so resonant with the adults who watched it as children. And that may have to do with the computer-generated animation, which just doesn’t feel right for what the show is.

10. “Roseanne” — ABC

caption The revival was canceled after Roseanne Barr tweeted a racist slur, despite being a ratings hit. source ABC

Critic score: 71%

Audience score: 70%

The “Roseanne” revival wasn’t terrible, but it tried so hard to incorporate its star’s conservative views into the storyline, and the results varied from offensive to desperate. The character’s political swing made the sitcom feel too distant from the original show.

9. “Bug Juice” — Disney Channel

caption The Disney Channel reboot is great for kids. source Disney Channel

Critic score: N/A

Audience score: N/A

“Bug Juice” was a popular show in the late ’90s that encouraged kids to explore the outdoors. Kids today probably need that encouragement even more than ’90s kids. Thankfully, this keeps just enough from the original mixed with some fresh upgrades that it’s good, and kids will love it.

8. “Little Women” — PBS

caption The classic novel has been adapted multiple times. source PBS

Critic score: 84%

Audience score: 50%

Most adaptations of the American classic novel are limited to film. But this miniseries has more time to focus on character development that’s often missed in films based on it. It’s not the best, and likely won’t top Greta Gerwig’s star-studded 2019 version of the story, but it’s beautifully produced and well cast.

7. “Charmed” — The CW

caption “Charmed” isn’t perfect, but it’s getting better as the show finds its voice. source The CW

Critic score: 70%

Audience score: 26%

The “Charmed” reboot, which is more inclusive and feminist compared to the original show that premiered in 1998, is still finding its voice, but it has a lot of potential. It’s getting better and better as it goes and the characters have more time to grow with the story. While it’s not necessarily required viewing yet, it’s already provided a unique, timely spin on a story that’s already been told.

6. “American Idol” — ABC

caption Ryan Seacrest is still the host. source ABC

Critic score: 71%

Audience score: 35%

ABC launched its reboot of the FOX reality competition this spring, and it was fine, but not necessary. On the reboot, the judging by Katy Perry, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie is a bit nicer than the original series, but everything else except the network remained largely the same. In a sea of TV shows just like this one, we’re not really sure why it came back.

5. “Lost in Space” — Netflix

caption “Lost in Space” has some stunning visuals. source Netflix

Critic score: 69%

Audience score: 73%

This reimagining of the beloved 1960s show has great visuals, and doesn’t try too hard to emulate what made the original a classic. Even if you don’t love sci-fi, you’ll get hooked to the characters on a deep emotional level. It’s not perfect, but like many first-season shows, it has a lot of potential to become something great in the future.

4. “The Conners “— ABC

caption John Goodman and Laurie Metcalf have more to do on “The Conners” with Roseanne Barr out. source ABC

Critic score: 94%

Audience score: 35%

Thankfully, “The Conners” brings back what made the original show, “Roseanne,” so great in the first place, despite the absence of Roseanne Barr, its former lead. “The Conners” does this successfully because the show has more time to explore what’s going on with the strong set of supporting characters who were previously written around the character of Roseanne without much room to shine.

3. “Chilling Adventures of Sabrina” — Netflix

caption Kiernan Shipka takes on the role originally brought to life by Melissa Joan Hart. source Diyah Pera/Netflix

Critic score: 90%

Audience score: 80%

The show, which is way different than the 90s sitcom “Sabrina the Teenage Witch,” is dark, sometimes gross, and really dives into the Satanic element of witchcraft. The show’s strength is its self-awareness. It knows how silly it is, and does everything with a big wink that makes it more enjoyable than if it took itself too seriously. Kiernan Shipka also makes a perfect lead and the show wouldn’t be the same with someone else.

2. “She-Ra and the Princesses of Power” — Netflix

caption Netflix’s “She-Ra” reboot has a 100% score on Rotten Tomatoes. source Netflix

Critic score: 100%

Audience score: 72%

This a wonderful, inspiring and exciting reboot for a new generation that has colorful animation, layered characters, and intelligent writing that works for kids and adults.

1. “Queer Eye” — Netflix

caption “Queer Eye” quickly became a major hit for Netflix. source Netflix

Critic score: 94%

Audience score: 87%

Netflix’s adorable and moving “Queer Eye” proves that this particular reboot was needed. The new Fab Five represent a different era than the first cast. They represent the diversity of our country, and on each episode they show so much care to the men they’re making over. They’re about making people feel good about themselves, from the inside first. Set in Atlanta and small towns surrounding it, the team isn’t afraid to confront internalized stereotypes some contestants have about homosexuality and queerness.