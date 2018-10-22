18 spin-off TV shows that star kids

caption Ryan Gosling appeared on “Young Hercules.” source NBCUniversal Television Distribution

In an attempt to emulate the success of a popular TV show, networks often remake the show with kids. Whether it’s a prequel like “The Carrie Diaries” or a spinoff like “MasterChef Junior,” sometimes making a show kid-focused can help give an old show new life.

From “Legacies” to “Dancing with the Stars: Juniors,” here are 18 kid-focused spin-off shows.

“Young Sheldon” explores Sheldon Cooper’s childhood in the 1980s.

caption The show is a prequel to “The Big Bang Theory.” source Robert Voets/CBS

“The Big Bang Theory” will wrap up later this year after 12 seasons on CBS, but Sheldon Cooper’s story is still being told. The spinoff “Young Sheldon” is now in its second season and looks back at what life was like for the character growing up in the ’80s as a child prodigy.

“Legacies” follows the next generation of supernatural beings.

caption The show is another spinoff of “The Vampire Diaries.” source Annette Brown/The CW

The CW has gotten a lot of mileage out of “The Vampire Diaries” universe. The series ran for eight seasons and its first spinoff, “The Originals,” recently came to an end after five seasons.

Now, the story continues with “Legacies,” a new spinoff series following the teenage children of characters from both shows as they attend the Salvatore School for the Young and Gifted.

“The Carrie Diaries” was a prequel to “Sex and the City.”

caption The show was recently canceled. source CW

Nine years after “Sex and the City” ended, the CW brought Carrie Bradshaw back to television as a 16-year-old high school student living in Connecticut.

“The Carrie Diaries” was set in 1984 and followed Carrie as she navigated her teenage years and explored the beginning of her love affair with New York City.

Former “Doctor Who” companion Sarah Jane Smith fought aliens with the help of a group of teenagers on “The Sarah Jane Adventures.”

caption The network originally didn’t like the idea of the show. source BBC

When Children’s BBC expressed an interest in creating a “Doctor Who” spinoff aimed at younger viewers, producers were turned off by the idea of a show that would simply follow a teenage Doctor, according to Radio Times.

Instead, the spinoff followed Sarah Jane Smith, a former companion to Doctor Who and investigative journalist, who battled aliens with the help of a group of young teens in her neighborhood.

“Grown-ish” follows Zoey Johnson after she heads off to college.

caption The show is a spinoff of “Black-ish.” source Freeform

College students aren’t really kids, but as the title of the show implies they aren’t completely grown either.

The “Black-ish” spinoff premiered in 2017 and follows Zoey Johnson after she’s moved away from home to attend college.

“Girl Meets World” was a coming of age story that picked up 14 years after “Boy Meets World” ended.

caption Chances are that you remember “Boy Meets World.” source Disney

“Boy Meets World” followed the life of young Cory Matthews for seven seasons as he grew from a sixth grader to a married college student.

Fourteen years after the series ended, the now-canceled spinoff “Girl Meets World” was picked up and followed Corey’s 12-year-old daughter Maya and her life as a teen growing up in New York City.

“Jep!” was a kids’ versions of “Jeopardy!”

caption The kids received non-cash prizes. source Sony Pictures Television

Children between the ages of 10 and 12 were able to compete for non-cash prizes including mountain bikes and week-long limo rides to school on “Jep!” – a spinoff of the long-running quiz show “Jeopardy!” The spinoff premiered in 1998 and was hosted by Bob Bergan.

“Muppet Babies” reimagined “The Muppet Show” characters as toddlers.

caption Fozzie Bear, Kermit the Frog, and Miss Piggy appear in “Muppet Babies” animated series. source Disney Junior

The original, live-action “Muppet Show” ran for five seasons and spawned two feature films. Young versions of the characters appeared during a dream sequence in the 1984 movie “The Muppets Take Manhattan.”

Later that year, CBS released the animated series “Muppet Babies,” which featured all the muppets as babies living together in a nursery and cared for by a woman called Nanny, whose face was never shown. The series ended in 1991 after eight seasons but was rebooted by Disney Jr. in 2018, reported USA Today.

“Tiny Toon Adventures” introduced Looney Tunes’ characters to a new generation.

caption It aired from 1990 to 1992. source Warner Bros. Television Distribution

The Looney Tunes characters date back to the 1930s and first regularly appeared on TV in 1960 on “The Bugs Bunny Show.” A new generation of Tunes were introduced in the ’90s with “Tiny Toon Adventures.”

The show followed teenage rabbits Buster and Babs Bunny and their friends at Acme Looniversity, who were essentially younger versions of the classic Looney Tunes characters that serve as their professors. “Tiny Toons” aired from 1990 until 1992 and even featured an episode written by three 13-year-old fans, according to Entertainment Weekly.

In 2002, the classic Looney Tunes characters were reimagined as babies on the Kids’ WB series “Baby Looney Tunes.”

“Young Hercules” imagined the early adventures of the ancient Greek hero.

caption Ryan Gosling starred in the show. source NBCUniversal Television Distribution

Ryan Gosling starred as a teenage version of Hercules – a warrior in training – on the prequel to the popular fantasy series “Hercules: The Legendary Journeys.”

“Young Hercules” premiered in 1998 and only lasted one season, but Gosling remained proud of his work on the show long after he found major success in Hollywood, The Huffington Post reported.

“The Pebbles and Bamm-Bamm Show” was a spinoff of “The Flintstones”

caption The show aired in 1971. source Screen Gems

Pebbles Flintstone and Bamm-Bamm Rubble were introduced as babies on the animated children’s series “The Flintstones” in 1960. The characters were given their own show in 1971, where the now-teenaged pair played in a band and attended high school at Bedrock High.

The series lasted one season, but their parents were later reimagined at children for the cartoon series “The Flintstone Kids,” which ran from 1986 until 1990.

“Junior Bake Off” is a spinoff of “The Great British Bake Off.”

caption The show featured kids baking. source CBBC

A kids’ version of “The Great British Bake Off” aired from 2011 until 2016 and allowed children ages nine through 12 to compete for the title of Junior Bake Off Champion.

“American Juniors” was a younger twist on “American Idol.”

caption Lucy Hale appeared on the show. source YouTube/AJuniors2003

Following the huge success of the first season of “American Idol” in 2002, FOX launched a singing competition for six 13-year-olds. Rather than crown a single winner like its predecessor, the spinoff sought to find five winners who would form a young supergroup.

The series only lasted for a single season and ultimately joined Lucy Hale, Chauncey Matthews, Taylor Thompson, Tori Thompson, and Danielle White together as the pop group American Juniors.

“Dancing with the Stars: Juniors” pairs celebrity kids with junior ballroom dancers.

caption The spinoff premiered in October 2018. source ABC/Eric McCandless

After 27 seasons of “Dancing with the Stars,” ABC decided it was time to let the children dance. The spinoff premiered in October 2018 and pairs celebrity children (or in some cases the children of celebrities) with professional junior ballroom dancers. Each week the teams learn new choreography and one pair will eventually be named the Mirror Ball champions.

Young chefs show off their skills on “MasterChef Junior.”

caption There’s a cash prize. source Greg Gayne / Fox

Children ages eight to 13 have been competing on the kids’ version of “MasterChef” since 2013. Young cooks face off to impress the show’s judges with their culinary skills in hopes of winning $100,000.

Teens on “Project Runway: Junior” compete for a full-ride scholarship.

caption Tim Gunn hosts the show. source The Weinstein Company Television

Creative teens between the ages of 13 and 17 have been competing in design challenges since 2015 on “Project Runway: Junior.” Like the adult version of the show, the spinoff is hosted by Tim Gunn as well as model Hannah Jeter.

“Chopped: Junior” is pretty much the same as “Chopped.”

caption The series has been running for seven seasons. source Food Network

Just like the adult competitors on “Chopped,” the kids competing on “Chopped: Junior” are tasked with making an appetizer, an entree, and a desert. Though the kids get slightly more time in the first round, the rest of the competition is pretty much the same.

“Wheel 2000” was the children’s version of “Wheel of Fortune” with a few odd changes.

caption It premiered in 1997. source CBS

“Wheel 2000” was a short-lived game show for kids ages 10 through 15 that premiered in 1997 and lasted for one season on CBS. The show was similar to “Wheel of Fortune,” but the young players competed for non-cash prizes and interacted with a computer-animated character named Cyber Lucy, who would reveal the letters in the puzzle on the screen.

There were a few other changes from the original show that stood out: In lieu of going “bankrupt,” players lost points to “The Creature,” who appeared to be dragon-like and blew fire and smoke out from under the wheel when players landed on the designated wedge.

