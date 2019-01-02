All the TV shows that are ending or have been canceled in 2019

- source
- Comedy Central
- Networks and streaming services are starting to cancel some TV shows.
- Some shows entered 2019 knowing their final seasons would air this year, like “Game of Thrones.”
- INSIDER compiled a list of shows that are ending or have been canceled in 2019.
While some shows are getting picked up for more seasons, other TV series are already getting the axe.
NBC already announced the end of “Trial and Error,” and Hulu canceled “I Love You, America With Sarah Silverman.” Some shows, including History’s “Vikings” and USA’s “Suits,” have received orders for one final season.
2019 will also mark the end of some beloved series, including HBO’s “Game of Thrones.”
Here is a list of all the shows that are ending or have been canceled in 2019. We’ll update this list as more cancellations are announced.
“A Series of Unfortunate Events” — Netflix, three seasons
- source
- Eike Schroter/Netflix
The final season was released Tuesday, January 1, 2019.
“Gotham” — Fox, five seasons
- source
- FOX
The series returned for its final season Thursday, January 3, 2019.
“You’re the Worst” — FXX, five seasons
- source
- Byron Cohen/FXX
The series returned for its final season Wednesday, January 9, 2019.
“Crazy Ex-Girlfriend” — The CW, four seasons
- source
- CW
The series returned for the final half of its last season Friday, January 11, 2019.
“Broad City” — Comedy Central, five seasons
- source
- Comedy Central
The series returned for its final season Thursday, January 24, 2019.
“Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt” — Netflix, four seasons
- source
- IMDb/Netflix
The second half of the final season premieres Friday, January 25, 2019.
“Shadowhunters” — Freeform, three seasons
- source
- John Medland/Freeform
The second half of the final season premieres Monday, February 25, 2019.
“Jane the Virgin” — The CW, five seasons
- source
- Patrick Wymore/The CW
The series returns for its final season on Wednesday, March 27, 2019.
“Game of Thrones” — HBO, season eight
- source
- HBO
The series returns for its final season Sunday, April 14, 2019.
“iZombie” — The CW, five seasons
- source
- CW
The series returns for its final season Thursday, May 2, 2019.
“The Big Bang Theory” — CBS, 12 seasons
- source
- Michael Yarish/Warner Bros. Entertainment/ABC
The finale will air in 2019.
“Teachers” — TV Land, three seasons
- source
- TV Land
The finale will air in 2019.
“Veep” — HBO, seven seasons
- source
- HBO
The final season is set to premiere in spring 2019.
“Homeland” — Showtime, eight seasons
- source
- JoJo Whilden/Showtime
The final season will premiere June 2019.
“The Deuce” — HBO, three seasons
- source
- Paul Shiraldo/HBO
The final season will air in 2019.
“Elementary” — CBS, seven seasons
- source
- CBS
The final season will air in 2019.
“Orange Is the New Black” — Netflix, seventh season
- source
- Netflix
The final season will air in 2019.
“Mr. Robot” — USA, four seasons
- source
- USA
The final season will air in 2019.
“The Affair” — Showtime, five seasons
- source
- Showtime
The final season will air in 2019.
“Transparent” — Amazon, five seasons
- source
- Amazon
The final season will air in 2019. Star Jeffrey Tambor will not return to the show after being fired over sexual harassment allegations made by two women, which he has denied.
“Killjoys” — Syfy, five seasons
- source
- Syfy
The final season is set to air in 2019.
“Criminal Minds” — CBS, 15 seasons
- source
- CBS
The final season will premiere in 2019.
“Suits” — USA, nine seasons
- source
- USA Network
It was announced in January 2019 that the series will end after the ninth season.
“Vikings” — History, six seasons
- source
- History
It was announced in January 2019 that the series will end with its sixth season.
“Poldark” — PBS/BBC, five seasons
- source
- PBS
The series will end after its fifth season.
“I Love You, America With Sarah Silverman” — Hulu, one season
- source
- Hulu
The series was canceled in January 2019.
“Channel Zero” — Syfy, four seasons
- source
- Syfy
The series was canceled in January 2019.
“Trial and Error” — NBC, two seasons
- source
- Sergei Bachlakov/NBC
The series was canceled in January 2019.
“The First” — Hulu, one season
- source
- Alan Markfield/Hulu
The series was canceled in January 2019.