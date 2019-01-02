All the TV shows that are ending or have been canceled in 2019

caption “Broad City” will end after its fifth season. source Comedy Central

Networks and streaming services are starting to cancel some TV shows.

Some shows entered 2019 knowing their final seasons would air this year, like “Game of Thrones.”

INSIDER compiled a list of shows that are ending or have been canceled in 2019.

While some shows are getting picked up for more seasons, other TV series are already getting the axe.

NBC already announced the end of “Trial and Error,” and Hulu canceled “I Love You, America With Sarah Silverman.” Some shows, including History’s “Vikings” and USA’s “Suits,” have received orders for one final season.

2019 will also mark the end of some beloved series, including HBO’s “Game of Thrones.”

Here is a list of all the shows that are ending or have been canceled in 2019. We’ll update this list as more cancellations are announced.

“A Series of Unfortunate Events” — Netflix, three seasons

The series was based on a book series of the same name.

The final season was released Tuesday, January 1, 2019.

“Gotham” — Fox, five seasons

David Mazouz and Camren Bicondova star on "Gotham."

The series returned for its final season Thursday, January 3, 2019.

“You’re the Worst” — FXX, five seasons

It airs on FX's sister site.

The series returned for its final season Wednesday, January 9, 2019.

“Crazy Ex-Girlfriend” — The CW, four seasons

Rachel Bloom stars on the series.

The series returned for the final half of its last season Friday, January 11, 2019.

“Broad City” — Comedy Central, five seasons

Abbi Jacobson and Ilana Glazer star.

The series returned for its final season Thursday, January 24, 2019.

“Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt” — Netflix, four seasons

Ellie Kemper and Tituss Burgess star.

The second half of the final season premieres Friday, January 25, 2019.

“Shadowhunters” — Freeform, three seasons

Katherine McNamara and Emeraude Toubia star on the series.

The second half of the final season premieres Monday, February 25, 2019.

“Jane the Virgin” — The CW, five seasons

Gina Rodriguez stars on the series.

The series returns for its final season on Wednesday, March 27, 2019.

“Game of Thrones” — HBO, season eight

Emilia Clarke and Kit Harington star on the series.

The series returns for its final season Sunday, April 14, 2019.

“iZombie” — The CW, five seasons

Rose McIver stars on the series.

The series returns for its final season Thursday, May 2, 2019.

“The Big Bang Theory” — CBS, 12 seasons

Kaley Cuoco and Jim Parson star on the series.

The finale will air in 2019.

“Teachers” — TV Land, three seasons

The series is a sitcom.

The finale will air in 2019.

“Veep” — HBO, seven seasons

Julia Louis-Dreyfus stars on the series.

The final season is set to premiere in spring 2019.

“Homeland” — Showtime, eight seasons

Claire Danes stars on the series.

The final season will premiere June 2019.

“The Deuce” — HBO, three seasons

The show follows the porn industry in New York City during the '70s and '80s.

The final season will air in 2019.

“Elementary” — CBS, seven seasons

Jonny Lee Miller and Lucy Liu star on the series.

The final season will air in 2019.

“Orange Is the New Black” — Netflix, seventh season

Laura Prepon and Natasha Lyonne star on the series,

The final season will air in 2019.

“Mr. Robot” — USA, four seasons

Rami Malek stars on the series.

The final season will air in 2019.

“The Affair” — Showtime, five seasons

Ruth Wilson and Dominic West on the series.

The final season will air in 2019.

“Transparent” — Amazon, five seasons

"Transparent" doesn't have a premiere date yet.

The final season will air in 2019. Star Jeffrey Tambor will not return to the show after being fired over sexual harassment allegations made by two women, which he has denied.

“Killjoys” — Syfy, five seasons

Aaron Ashmore, Hannah John-Kamen, and Luke Macfarlane star on the series,

The final season is set to air in 2019.

“Criminal Minds” — CBS, 15 seasons

"Criminal Minds" features a large cast.

The final season will premiere in 2019.

“Suits” — USA, nine seasons

The final season will be 10 episodes.

It was announced in January 2019 that the series will end after the ninth season.

“Vikings” — History, six seasons

Katheryn Winnick stars on the series.

It was announced in January 2019 that the series will end with its sixth season.

“Poldark” — PBS/BBC, five seasons

Aidan Turner stars on the series.

The series will end after its fifth season.

“I Love You, America With Sarah Silverman” — Hulu, one season

Sarah Silverman was the host.

The series was canceled in January 2019.

“Channel Zero” — Syfy, four seasons

It was an anthology series.

The series was canceled in January 2019.

“Trial and Error” — NBC, two seasons

Nicholas D'Agosto and Kristin Chenoweth on season two.

The series was canceled in January 2019.

“The First” — Hulu, one season

Sean Penn starred on the series.

The series was canceled in January 2019.