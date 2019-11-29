31 TV shows that are canceled and ending in 2020

caption Kristen Bell as Eleanor Shellstrop on NBC’s “The Good Place.” source Colleen Hayes/NBC

Many major television shows are coming to an end in 2020.

From series like NBC’s “The Good Place” and PopTV’s “Schitt’s Creek” ending on their own terms, to others that were canceled by networks, keep reading to see every TV show airing its series finale in the coming year.

Dozens of TV shows on networks and streaming services like NBC, CBS, Netflix, Hulu, and more are coming to an end in 2020. Insider is keeping a running list of all the major shows we know are airing final episodes in the coming year.

Keep reading to see every show that was canceled or is ending in 2020.

“Anne With an E” (three seasons) — January 3, 2020

caption Amybeth McNulty stars in this adaptation of “Anne of Green Gables.” source Netflix

The third and final season has already aired on the CBC in Canada, but this Netflix original coproduction will premiere its last season in January 2020 for audiences on the streaming service.

Netflix announced it was canceling “Anne With an E” in late November, and fans have been flooding social media with the #RenewAnnewithanE hashtag. The show’s creator, Moira Walley-Beckett, told Entertainment Weekly she would love to finish the story with “a finale feature film,” but there are no official plans yet.

“Arrow” (eight seasons) — January 28, 2020

caption Stephen Amell, left, with Katie Cassidy on “Arrow.” source Katie Yu/ The CW

In March 2019, CW announced the coming eighth season of “Arrow” would be its last. The final set of episodes began airing in the fall of 2019, with the series finale scheduled for late January 2020.

“The Good Place” (four seasons) — January 30, 2020

caption D’Arcy Carden and Ted Danson as Janet and Michael on “The Good Place.” source Colleen Hayes/NBC

“The Good Place” creator Michael Schur decided to end his NBC comedy series on his own terms. The second half of the fourth and final season of “The Good Place” will air at the start 2020, with an extra-long finale special bringing the show to an end on Thursday, January 30.

“BoJack Horseman” (six seasons) — January 31, 2020

caption Will Arnett voices BoJack on this Netflix animated series. source Netflix

The sixth and final season of “BoJack Horseman” was announced in September 2019. The first half of the last season premiered on Netflix in November, and the final episodes will premiere on January 31, 2020.

“BoJack Horseman” creator Raphael Bob-Waksberg told Vulture it was Netflix’s decision to cancel the series, though they gave him advance notice so the show would end in a narratively satisfying way.

“Power” (six seasons) — February 9, 2020

caption 50 Cent costars on the Starz drama “Power.” source Starz

Starz announced the sixth and final season of “Power” in March 2018. The final season began airing in the fall of 2019, with its series finale scheduled for February 9, 2020.

“Supernatural” (15 seasons) — May 18, 2020

caption “Supernatural” premiered on September 13, 2005, on the WB before changing over to the CW. source The CW/Katie Yu

In March 2019, CW announced the coming 15th season of “Supernatural” would be its last. The final season started in October 2019, and the series finale is scheduled to air on May 18, 2020.

“Fresh Off the Boat” (six seasons) — February 21, 2020

caption Constance Wu and Randall Park star on “Fresh Off the Boat.” source ABC/Eric McCandless

In November 2019, ABC announced the cancellation of “Fresh Off the Boat,” saying the already-filmed sixth season would be its last.

Earlier in 2019, the show’s star Constance Wu issued an apology after she tweeted about her disappointment that the show had been renewed for a sixth season (because it prevented her from working on a different project).

The final episodes will premiere in February 2020.

“Schitt’s Creek” (six seasons) — Finale TBA

caption This is one of the best shows on television. source Pop

“Schitt’s Creek” creator and star Dan Levy announced in March 2019 that PopTV would make a sixth and final season of this hit comedy series. The 14-episode final season begins airing on January 7, putting its series finale date likely somewhere around March 2020.

“Criminal Minds” (15 seasons) — Finale TBA

caption “Criminal Minds” premiered on CBS in 2004. source CBS

This long-running crime drama will end in 2020 with its 15th and final season, as CBS announced in January 2019. The last 10 episodes will begin airing on January 8, 2020.

“Will & Grace” (11 seasons) — Finale TBA

caption Sean Hayes and Megan Mullally on “Will & Grace.” source NBC

In July 2019, NBC announced its revival of “Will and Grace” would come to an end after 11 total seasons (with just three of the newer seasons). The final set of episodes began airing in October 2019, and is expected to conclude in early 2020.

“The Ranch” (four seasons) — Finale TBA

caption Ashton Kutcher stars on this Netflix original comedy. source Netflix

In October 2018, Netflix announced “The Ranch” had been renewed for a fourth and final season. The first half of season four aired in September 2019, with the second half scheduled to arrive on the streaming service sometime in 2020.

“Modern Family” (11 seasons) — Finale TBA

caption Ty Burrell and Julie Bowen costar on ABC’s “Modern Family.” source 20th Television

ABC announced its plan for an 11th and final season of this long-running sitcom in February 2019. The final season began in September 2019, but won’t conclude until the second set of episodes air in the spring of 2020.

“Homeland” (eight seasons) — Finale TBA

caption Claire Danes stars in Showtime’s “Homeland.” source Showtime

Back in August 2018, Showtime announced its drama series “Homeland” would conclude with an eighth and final season. The last episodes will begin airing on February 9, 2020, with a series finale landing around May.

“Fuller House” (five seasons) — Finale TBA

caption This Netflix revival of the ’90s classic “Full House” will come to an end in 2020. source Mike Yarish/Netflix

Like “BoJack Horseman,” this Netflix original series was given a final season that’s airing in two parts. The first half of the fifth season premieres on December 6, while the last episodes will debut sometime in early 2020.

“Dark” (three seasons) — Finale TBA

caption “Dark” was Netflix’s first original German drama series. source Netflix

Netflix’s mind-bending drama series “Dark” is currently in production for a third and final season. The show’s cocreator Baron Bo Odar announced on Instagram that they were making the planned final season, set to premiere in 2020.

“Dark” was one of the few shows in 2019 to received a 100% “certified fresh” rating from critics on Rotten Tomatoes.

“Blindspot” (five seasons) — Finale TBA

caption Jaimie Alexander stars on this NBC crime drama. source David Giesbrecht/Warner Bros/NBC

In May 2019, NBC announced it would make a fifth and final season of “Blindspot.” The last 13 episodes are expected to air sometime in mid-2020.

“13 Reasons Why” (four seasons) — Finale TBA

caption Katherine Langford on the first season of “13 Reasons Why.” source Netflix

In August 2019, just one month after the third season of “13 Reasons Why” premiered on Netflix, the streaming service announced it would make a fourth and final season to air sometime in 2020.

“The 100” (seven seasons) — Finale TBA

caption “The 100” is post-apocalyptic sci-fi series that premiered in 2014. source Bettina Strauss/The CW

In August 2019, CW announced that the coming seventh season of “The 100” would be the series’ final installment. The network is moving ahead with a potential prequel idea, though the show hasn’t been officially ordered yet.

“Claws” (four seasons) — Finale TBA

caption Niecy Nash stars on this TNT drama. source TNT

In October 2019, TNT announced it had renewed “Claws” for a fourth and final season, set to air sometime in 2020.

“Corporate” (three seasons) — Finale TBA

caption Matt Ingebretson and Jake Weisman star on Comedy Central’s “Corporate.” source Comedy Central

In June 2019, Comedy Central announced that this scripted comedy series would air a third and final season sometime in 2020.

“Dear White People” (four seasons) — Finale TBA

caption “Dear White People” is a satirical drama and one of Netflix’s original series. source Adam Rose/Netflix

In October 2019, shortly after the third season of “Dear White People” premiered on Netflix, the streaming service announced the show had been renewed for a fourth and final season.

“Glow” (four seasons) — Finale TBA

caption Betty Gilpin stars on this Netflix drama/comedy series based on a real women’s wrestling show in the ’80s. source Netflix

In the fall of 2019, Netflix announced “Glow” would return in 2020 with a fourth and final season.

“Future Man” (three seasons) — Finale TBA

caption Eliza Coupe and Josh Hutcherson star on this Hulu comedy series. source Hulu

In April 2019, Hulu announced its original series “Future Man” would have a third and final season, set to air sometime in 2020.

“Goliath” (four seasons) — Finale TBA

caption Billy Bob Thornton stars on Amazon’s “Goliath.” source Amazon

In November 2019, Amazon announced this original drama series was renewed for a fourth and final season, which will air sometime in 2020.

“How to Get Away With Murder” (six seasons) — TBA

caption “How to Get Away With Murder” is one of Shonda Rhimes’ original ABC dramas. source Mitch Haaseth/ABC

In July 2019, ABC announced the coming sixth season of “How to Get Away With Murder” would be its last. The first half of the final season began airing in September 2019, and will conclude with a second half in spring 2020.

“Lucifer” (five seasons) — Finale TBA

caption “Lucifer” is based on a DC Comics character created by Neil Gaiman, Sam Kieth, and Mike Dringenberg. source 20th Century Fox

After it was canceled on Fox, “Lucifer” was saved and given new seasons on Netflix. Now the streaming service has also announced that “Lucifer” will be ending. The fifth and final season is expected to air sometime in 2020.

“Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.” (seven seasons) — Finale TBA

caption Now all Marvel shows will be exclusively on Disney Plus. source Jennifer Clasen/ABC

ABC surprised fans in July 2019 when it announced the coming seventh season of “Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.” would be its last. The final episodes will air sometime in 2020.

“The Rain” (three seasons) — Finale TBA

caption “The Rain” is a Danish original series made by Netflix. source Per Arnesen/Netflix

In June 2019, the official Twitter account for Netflix’s “The Rain” announced that the show had been renewed for a third and final season, which will premiere sometime in 2020.

“The Spanish Princess” (two seasons) — Finale TBA

caption “The Spanish Princess” premiered in spring 2019. source Starz

Starz’s period drama “The Spanish Princess” debuted in 2019, and shortly afterwards the network announced it would make an additional eight episodes to bring the story “to its dramatic conclusion.”

The final season of “The Spanish Princess” will air sometime in 2020.

“Trinkets” (two seasons) — Finale TBA

caption Brianna Hildebrand and Kiana Madeira costar on Netflix’s “Trinkets.” source Netflix

In July 2019, Netflix announced it would make a second and final season of its new series “Trinkets.” The last episodes are expected to premiere sometime in 2020.

“Vikings” (six seasons) — Finale TBA

caption “Vikings” already has a sequel show in the works. source History

In January 2019, History announced its drama series would come to an end with a sixth and final season. The last episodes began airing in December 2019, with the series finale expected in early 2020.

In November 2019, Netflix surprised fans by announcing it was making a sequel series called “Vikings: Valhalla.” The show will be made by creator Michael Hirst and “continues the storytelling of his beloved epic ‘Vikings’ saga.”