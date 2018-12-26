The 16 TV shows coming in 2019 that we’re most excited about

caption Aidy Bryant from “SNL” plays the main character on Hulu’s “Shrill,” coming in March. source Hulu

A lot of great shows, both new and returning, are coming in 2019.

We put a list together of the shows we’re looking forward to watching the most, from HBO’s final season of “Game of Thrones” to Hulu’s new original comedy “Shrill.”

New shows:

caption “Shrill” is based on feminist writer Lindy West’s memoir of the same name. source Hulu

From Netflix’s “Carmen Sandiego” reboot to TNT’s limited series “I Am the Night” starring Chris Pine, these are all the new series coming in 2019 that we’re looking forward to watching.

“Sex Education” — Netflix

caption The Netflix original is all about educating teens about sex. source Netflix

Drops Friday, January 11

This show, which follows an awkward high schooler who begins using what he’s learned from his mother’s work as a sex therapist to his advantage at school, stars Gillian Anderson of “The X-Files,” who honestly belongs in everything.

“Fyre: The Greatest Party That Never Happened”— Netflix

caption The Fyre festival was not what it was promised to be. source Netflix

Drops Friday, January 18.

The disastrous Fyre Festival was one of the most captivating news stories in years. This Netflix documentary follows the festival that was promised to be the most luxurious music experience filled with social media influencers on a posh island, but reality was far from what was promised.

“Carmen Sandiego” — Netflix

caption The new series will dive into Carmen’s origin story. source Netflix

Drops Friday, January 18

Gina Rodriguez (“Jane the Virgin”) and Finn Wolfhard (“Stranger Things”) provide the voices for this reboot of the popular ’90s computer game that became a game show and an animated series. The fresh, colorful animation is as exciting as the promise of an origin story for Carmen Sandiego, who has mostly been portrayed as a one-note villain.

“I Am the Night” — TNT

caption Chris Pine stars on the limited series. source TNT

Premieres Monday, January 28 at 9 p.m.

This limited series tell the story of Fauna Hodel as she seeks to uncover the secrets of her past and ends up following a trail that leads to the legendary and mysterious Black Dahlia slaying in Los Angeles. “Wonder Woman” director Patty Jenkins directed the series, which stars Chris Pine.

“Russian Doll” — Netflix

caption The show was created by “Orange Is the New Black” star Natasha Lyonne. source Netflix

Drops Thursday, February 1

Natasha Lyonne, who brings some of the best humor and rawest drama to her role on “Orange Is the New Black” is the creator of this comedy produced by Amy Poehler. The series follows a woman who can’t seem to get out of a party where she’s the guest of honor one night in New York City.

“The Umbrella Academy” — Netflix

caption Ellen Page is one of the stars of the superhero series. source Netflix

Drops Friday, February 15

This show about a dysfunctional family of superheroes is based on the Dark House Comics series of the same name. It has an incredibly exciting cast including Ellen Page, Tom Hopper, Mary J. Blige, and Kate Walsh. The cast alone guarantees we’ll binge it.

“Shrill” — Hulu

caption Aidy Bryant from “SNL” plays the main character. source Hulu

Premieres Friday, March 15

Lindy West’s 2016 best-selling memoir “Shrill: Notes from a Loud Woman” inspired this feminist body-positive show starring Aidy Bryant, who has been one of the best things about “SNL” over the past few years. We cannot wait.

“Watchmen” — HBO

caption The series won’t be a direct adaptation of the graphic novel. source HBO

Premiere date TBD

The series comes from Damon Lindelof, one of the masterminds behind two of the most beautifully mind-boggling shows in television history: “Lost” and “The leftovers.” We’re thrilled that he’s overseeing this new take on the rich world from the graphic novel, even though it won’t be a direct adaptation.

RETURNING SHOWS:

caption The final season of “Game of Thrones” premieres in April. source HBO

From “True Detective” season three to “Game of Thrones,” here are the shows returning for new seasons in 2019 that we can’t wait to see.

“True Detective” season three — HBO

caption Mahershala Ali leads the upcoming new installment of the crime drama. source HBO

Premieres Sunday, January 13 at 9 p.m.

The new season, which stars Oscar winner Mahershala Ali, already looks much, much better than the sloppy second season that aired in 2015. We hope it’s as good as it looks, because this show has fooled us before.

“Jane the Virgin” season five — The CW

caption Season four ended with one of the most shocking twists the show has ever done. source The CW

Returns in January

The season four finale ended with a truly shocking twist (even for a show that has telenovela elements), and we’ve been counting down the days to the premiere ever since we knew when it’s coming back. We hate that this show in coming to an end this season, but the story is winding down organically and we can’t wait to see what happens with the characters we love so much.

“Game of Thrones” season eight — HBO

caption The final season will bring even more characters together than season seven did. source HBO

Returns April

Season seven was a total mess and a lot of characters we love are going to die, but that doesn’t stop us from wondering how this sometimes frustrating fantastical adventure ends.

“Veep” season seven — HBO

caption “Veep” is coming to a close at a good time in its run. source HBO

Returns this Spring

While we’re sad that the sharp Emmy-winning HBO political satire is ending, it’s doing so at just the right time. That is, before the premise and characters are tired and overdone.

“Big Little Lies” season two — HBO

caption Meryl Streep joins the star-studded cast. source HBO

Returns TBA

How can we not be excited about this? “Big Little Lies” was one of the best TV shows of 2017 as well as one of the biggest surprises. We’ve been eagerly awaiting the show’s return even before Meryl Streep joined the cast.

“The Crown” season three — Netflix

caption Olivia Colman from “The Favourite” takes on the role of Queen Elizabeth II. source Netflix

Drops early 2019

Somehow, Netflix has completely outdone itself with season three of “The Crown,” which introduces its brand new cast including Olivia Colman, Tobias Menzies, and Helena Bonham Carter. Our prediction? It’s even better than seasons one and two.

“Deadwood” movie — HBO

caption The original cast will reprise their roles for the movie. source HBO

Premieres TBD

“Deadwood” was not only one of the best TV shows to come out of the Golden Age, but one of the best shows of all time. Sadly, it ended rather abruptly, so we’re absolutely thrilled to find out how this story really ends.

“YOU” season 2 — Netflix

caption Penn Badgley plays a stalker on ‘YOU’ source Lifetime

Release date TBA, but likely mid to late 2019

“YOU,” which aired its first season on Lifetime, is moving to Netflix for season two. On this silly but addictive show, Penn Badgley (formerly the one and only Gossip Girl) plays a creepy stalker who will do anything to make the woman he’s obsessed with fall in love with him … so basically he is just Dan Humphrey again, but he murders people.

