The top 8 TV shows that fans of Netflix’s ‘The Witcher’ are watching

Netflix said last week that “The Witcher” was its second most popular series of 2019, behind only “Stranger Things.”

It’s currently the most in-demand series in the world, according to data from Parrot Analytics.

Streaming guide Reelgood provided Business Insider with a list of TV shows that “The Witcher” fans are also watching based on data from its users, including Amazon’s “Good Omens” and DC Universe’s “Titans.”

Netflix’s new fantasy series, “The Witcher,” is a hit with audiences.

Streaming guide Reelgood provided Business Insider with a list of TV shows that “The Witcher” fans are also watching based on data from its users. The shows include Amazon Prime Video’s “Good Omens,” DC Universe’s “Titans,” and Starz’s “American Gods.”

Disney Plus’ “The Mandalorian” is also among the shows. “The Witcher” dethroned the “Star Wars” series to be the most in-demand series in the world, according to Parrot Analytics data provided to Business Insider last week. Parrot Analytics measures demand expressions, its globally standardized TV measurement unit to reflect the desire, engagement, and viewership of a series, weighted by importance.

Below are eight TV shows to stream if you love “The Witcher,” according to Reelgood:

“American Gods” (Starz)

Series run: 2 seasons (2017-present)

Where to stream: The Starz app

Description: “In Season 2, the battle moves towards crisis point. While Mr. World plots revenge, Shadow throws in his lot with Wednesday’s attempt to convince the Old Gods of the case for full-out war, with Laura and Mad Sweeney in tow.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 76%

What critics said: “American Gods is building to something – an apocalyptic clash of ideas about who we are, what we believe and what defines us. The thing is: It’s looking to be a long trip … But man, the scenery is pretty.” – NPR (season 2)

“Emerald City” (NBC)

Series run: 1 season (2017)

Where to stream: NBC.com

Description: “Swept up into the eye of a tornado, 20-year-old Dorothy Gale (Adria Arjona) is transported to another world – a mystical land where an all-powerful ruler (Vincent D’Onofrio) governs over one kingdom, has outlawed magic, and faces not only the wrath of a growing cauldron of witches but a looming disaster brought on by a mythical force.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 38%

What critics said: “The overall result is a first season that has its flaws, but features enough delightful weirdness to intrigue those willing to give it a chance … Emerald City is without a doubt an epic leap into the unknown. Sometimes, it soars.” – Indiewire

“Good Omens” (Amazon Prime Video)

Series run: 1 season (2019)

Where to stream: Amazon Prime Video

Description: “Aziraphale and Crowley, of Heaven and Hell respectively, have grown rather fond of the Earth. So it’s terrible news that it’s about to end. The armies of Good and Evil are amassing. The Four Horsemen are ready to ride. Everything is going according to the Divine Plan…except that someone seems to have misplaced the Antichrist. Can our heroes find him and stop Armageddon before it’s too late?”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 83%

What critics said: “If everything else feels decidedly extraneous, it’s mostly worth it to see two such estimable actors having such a lovely doomsday.” – The Atlantic

“His Dark Materials” (HBO)

Series run: 1 season (2019-present)

Where to stream: HBO Now or HBO Go

Description: “Based on author Philip Pullman’s beloved trilogy, ‘His Dark Materials’ follows Lyra, a brave young woman from another world. Lyra’s quest to find her kidnapped friend leads her to uncover a sinister plot of a secret organization, encounter extraordinary beings and protect dangerous secrets.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 81%

What critics said: “Proof that TV is now the best medium for bringing epic literary fantasy to the screen.” – Slate

“Legion” (FX)

Series run: 3 seasons (2017-2019)

Where to stream: Hulu

Description: “Based on the Marvel Comics by Chris Claremont and Bill Sienkiewicz, ‘Legion’ is the story of David Haller (Dan Stevens), a man who believed himself to be schizophrenic only to discover that he is the most powerful mutant the world has ever seen.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 91%

What critics said: “As always, Legion is dazzling on a visual level. It plays with frame ratio, color, mood, tone, and sound with wild abandon. This season gave us entrancing sequences.” – Vulture (season 3)

“The Mandalorian” (Disney Plus)

Series run: 1 season (2019-present; season 2 coming fall 2020)

Where to stream: Disney Plus

Description: “After the fall of the galactic empire, lawlessness has spread throughout the galaxy. A lone gunfighter makes his way through the outer reaches, earning his keep as a bounty hunter.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 94%

What critics said: “This is a visually stunning, consistently entertaining space-spaghetti-Western serial.” – Chicago Sun-Times

“Merlin” (BBC)

Series run: 5 seasons (2008-2012)

Where to stream: Netflix

Description: “This family-oriented retelling of the King Arthur legend finds Merlin arriving in Camelot, where he hones his magic skills with the help of his uncle.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 85%

What critics said: “The biggest joy of Merlin came from watching it improve year on year.” – Guardian (season 5)

“Titans” (DC Universe)

Series run: 2 seasons (2018-present; season 3 coming fall 2020)

Where to stream: DC Universe

Description: “In this action-packed, live-action series, Dick Grayson, aka the former Robin, emerges from the shadows to lead a band of new heroes – including Starfire, Raven, Beast Boy and others. DC UNIVERSE’s first original series follows this group of young heroes as they come of age and find belonging in a gritty take on the iconic Teen Titans franchise.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 82%

What critics said: “Freed of the leftover baggage from Season 1, the series is now able to move forward and establish a more engaging status quo for its heroes.” – IGN (season 2)