The top 8 TV shows that fans of Netflix’s ‘Stranger Things’ are watching

source Netflix

The third season of Netflix’s hit series, “Stranger Things,” is now streaming, and some viewers probably binged it all already since it debuted on Thursday. Now they’re wondering what to watch next.

Streaming guide Reelgood provided Business Insider with a list of TV shows that “Stranger Things” fans are watching, based on data from its users. They include Netflix’s other hit sci-fi series, “Dark”; the long-running anthology horror series, “American Horror Story”; and HBO’s “Westworld.”

Below are eight TV shows to watch if you love “Stranger Things” and where you can easily stream them:

“Dark” (Netflix)

source Netflix

Series run: Two seasons, 2017-present

Where to stream: Netflix

Netflix description: “A missing child sets four families on a frantic hunt for answers as they unearth a mind-bending mystery that spans three generations.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 94%

What critics said: “‘Dark’ is a rewarding investment in time spent in untangling the family trees and timelines. It’s also an intriguing experiment in how looped events and themes of determinism can play into growth and evolution.” – Indiewire (Season 2)

“American Horror Story” (FX)

source FX

Series run: Eight seasons, 2011-present

Where to stream: Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video

FX description: “‘American Horror Story’ is an anthology horror drama series created and produced by Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk. The Emmy- and Golden Globe-winning franchise is produced by Twentieth Century Fox Television.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 76%

What critics said: “Even if the primary pleasures of Apocalypse turn out to be based in pure nostalgia, I’m okay with that – weirdly enough, I really missed loving this show.” – Entertainment Weekly (Season 8)

“Westworld” (HBO)

source HBO

Series run: Two seasons, 2016-present

Where to stream: HBO Go, HBO Now

HBO description: “Live without limits in a world where every human appetite can be indulged. Starring Evan Rachel Wood, Anthony Hopkins, Jeffrey Wright, James Marsden, Thandie Newton, Ed Harris and more – this dark odyssey follows the dawn of artificial consciousness and the evolution of sin.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 86%

What critics said: “The good news is that there’s a glimpse of a stunning new themed world to keep the viewer hooked on this hokum.” – Financial Times (Season 2)

“Travelers” (Netflix)

source Netflix

Series run: Three seasons, 2016-2018

Where to stream: Netflix

Netflix description: “A federal agent tracks four people who suddenly seem to possess entirely new personalities, leading to a startling discovery about humanity’s future.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: N/A

What critics said: “What we get this year from the show is the best example of what a television series should be. It’s not a 13-episode movie. It’s not long-form literature. It’s a TV show. A TV show with chapters that begin and end within their run time.” – Forbes (Season 3)

“Chilling Adventures of Sabrina” (Netflix)

source Netflix

Series run: Two seasons, 2018-present

Where to stream: Netflix

Netflix description: “Magic and mischief collide as half-human, half-witch Sabrina navigates between two worlds: Mortal teen life and her family’s legacy, the Church of Night.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 82%

What critics said: “Sabrina’s battle plays out as something unfortunately all too familiar to any woman who’s ever struggled for every step of progress while watching men blow off work and get rewarded.” – AV Club (Season 2)

“Star Trek: Discovery” (CBS All Access)

source CBS All Access

Series run: Two seasons, 2017-present

Where to stream: CBS All Access

CBS description: “After answering a distress signal from the U.S.S. Enterprise, season 2 of Star Trek: Discovery finds the crew of the U.S.S. Discovery joining forces with Captain Christopher Pike on a new mission to investigate seven mysterious red signals and the appearance of an unknown being called the Red Angel. While the crew must work together to unravel their meaning and origin, Michael Burnham is forced to face her past with the return of her estranged brother, Spock.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 82%

What critics said: “With a course correction and a potential spin-off, this new age of Star Trek finally achieves escape velocity from the old.” – Polygon (Season 2)

“The Leftovers” (HBO)

source HBO

Series run: Three seasons, 2014-2017

Where to stream: HBO Go, HBO Now

HBO description: “After two percent of the world’s population inexplicably vanishes, those left behind grapple with what’s next. Based on the novel by Tom Perrotta and co-created by Damon Lindelof (Lost).”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 91%

What critics said: “Between the prospect of a definitive ending, the looming fear of catastrophe, and the continually exceptional performances, it’s bravura television that somehow follows the model of earlier seasons while subverting expectations.” – The Atlantic (Season 3)

“Legion” (FX)

source FX

Series run: Three seasons, 2017-2019

Where to stream: Hulu

FX description: “Based on the Marvel Comics by Chris Claremont and Bill Sienkiewicz, Legion is the story of ‘David Haller’ (Dan Stevens), a man who believed himself to be schizophrenic, only to discover that he is the most powerful mutant the world has ever seen.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 91%

What critics said: “[Noah] Hawley’s faithfulness to being as weird and infuriating as possible until the end is admirable. And when it’s working, as it does so often throughout season 3, it’s easy to get swept up in the freewheeling creativity of it all.” – Collider (Season 3)