The top 19 TV shows people have started watching while social distancing, from ‘Schitt’s Creek’ to ‘Breaking Bad’ and ‘Ozark’

Some TV shows are seeing a rise in viewership with people at home and social distancing.

The streaming search engine Reelgood compiled a list of the top titles its users are watching for the first time right now.

They include shows that have already gotten significant “Netflix bumps” like “Breaking Bad” and “Schitt’s Creek.”

Netflix has been credited for boosting the viewership of TV shows in the past, from “Breaking Bad” to “Schitt’s Creek.”

The creator of the former, Vince Gilligan, said in 2013 that the series wouldn’t “have even lasted beyond season two” without the streaming giant.

Now, with people at home and social distancing, both current and concluded TV shows are seeing a rise in viewership thanks to Netflix, Hulu, HBO Now, and other streaming services.

The streaming search engine Reelgood compiled a list of the top shows that its 4 million users have tracked starting March 16, when widespread social-distancing guidelines started to be implemented throughout the US. It then calculated the shares of first-time streams for those top titles and ranked them accordingly.

The list includes “The Office,” which has already found a big audience on Netflix but is leaving the service at the end of the year for NBCUniversal’s upcoming Peacock streamer; the classic HBO drama “The Wire”; and the “Breaking Bad” spinoff series, “Better Call Saul.”

The top 19 shows that people are watching for the first time right now, according to Reelgood, are below:

19. “Schitt’s Creek” — Pop TV, 2015-2020 (six seasons)

Where to stream: The first five seasons are currently on Netflix, with the sixth and final season expected to arrive this year.

What it’s about: “When outrageously wealthy video-store magnate Johnny Rose (Eugene Levy), his soap-star wife Moira (Catherine O’Hara) and their two twentysomething children – hipster gallerist David (Daniel Levy) and career socialite Alexis (Annie Murphy) – suddenly find themselves broke, they have no choice but to move to Schitt’s Creek, a small backwoods town Johnny once bought as a joke.”

Critic score: 92%

What critics said: “The show has been noted widely for its particular mix of gooey warmth and sardonic wit, but the uncertainty of these times might make it an ideal rewatch option.” – Hollywood Reporter (season 6)

18. “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” — NBC, 2013-present (seven seasons)

Where to stream: Hulu

What it’s about: “SNL alum Andy Samberg and Emmy winner Andre Braugher lead this diverse, critically acclaimed ensemble that solves crimes like only they can – with tons of humor and the heart to match.”

Critic score: 97%

What critics said: “Any show that lasts into its seventh season will develop certain formulas. While Brooklyn has done better than most at transcending its own clichés, change is not only OK at such an advanced age, it’s almost necessary.” – Rolling Stone (season 7)

17. “Lost” — ABC, 2004-2010 (six seasons)

Where to stream: Hulu

What it’s about: “ABC’s Lost explores the destiny of the passengers of Oceanic Flight 815 who crashed on an island. The survivors not only have to rely on each other, but also cope with the secrets the mysterious island holds. Some become friends, others enemies and some stories remain to be told. There’s much more than meets the eye, as it becomes apparent that everyone is somehow connected and that everyone has a purpose.”

Critic score: 85%

What critics said: “The themes persist, the characters persist, the mood persists, and the many, many great episodes persist.” – AV Club (season 6)

16. “Homeland” — Showtime, 2011-2020 (eight seasons)

Where to stream: The Showtime website or app with a subscription ($10.99 per month after a 30-day free trial)

What it’s about: “CIA officer Carrie Mathison (Claire Danes) is tops in her field despite being bipolar, which makes her volatile and unpredictable. With the help of her long-time mentor Saul Berenson (Mandy Patinkin), Carrie fearlessly risks everything, including her personal well-being and even sanity, at every turn. “

Critic score: 85%

What critics said: “Taking plenty of dramatic license, Homeland has always put a spotlight on how the decisions, the feints and the gut calls made by nameless operatives in the field can avert disaster and change the course of history.” – Variety (season 8)

15. “Money Heist (La Casa de Papel)” — Netflix, 2017-present (four seasons)

Where to stream: Netflix

What it’s about: “Eight thieves take hostages and lock themselves in the Royal Mint of Spain as a criminal mastermind manipulates the police to carry out his plan.”

Critic score: 91%

What critics said: “There is no point watching Money Heist if you don’t begin at the beginning, and the twists are the fun of the thing.” – Independent (season 4)

14. “Devs” — FX on Hulu, 2020 (one-season limited series)

Where to stream: Hulu

What it’s about: “In Devs, an FX limited series, a young software engineer, Lily Chan, investigates the secret development division of her employer, a cutting-edge tech company based in Silicon Valley, which she believes is behind the murder of her boyfriend.”

Critic score: 80%

What critics said: “Devs is a cerebral pleasure that gets very philosophical and presses its brainy atmosphere with lots of ponderous soundtrack music and deadpan acting.” – Boston Globe

13. “Parks and Recreation” — NBC, 2009-2015 (seven seasons)

Where to stream: Currently on Netflix, Hulu, and Amazon Prime Video, but is leaving those services in October for NBCUniversal’s upcoming streaming service, Peacock

What it’s about: “Parks and Recreation is a hilarious ensemble comedy that follows Leslie Knope (Emmy and Golden Globe nominee Amy Poehler), a mid-level bureaucrat in the Parks and Recreation Department of Pawnee, Indiana, and her tireless efforts to make her quintessentially American town just a little bit more fun.”

Critic score: 93%

What critics said: “Parks and Recreation, a show that miraculously held on at NBC for seven seasons under the near-constant threat of cancellation, has always striven to please its fans.” – Entertainment Weekly (season 7)

12. “The Wire” — HBO, 2002-2008 (five seasons)

Where to stream: HBO’s standalone streaming service, HBO Now, which costs $14.99 per month, or on HBO Go, which is free to HBO cable subscribers. It will also be available on the upcoming HBO Max streaming service.

What it’s about: “In the city of Baltimore, there are good guys and there are bad guys. Sometimes you need more than a badge to tell them apart. This highly realistic and totally unvarnished drama series chronicles the vagaries of crime, law enforcement, politics, education and media in Baltimore as it follows a team of cops and the criminals they are after.”

Critic score: 94%

What critics said: “The Wire isn’t the most accessible series. The show lays out a lot of plot strands, forcing the question: Where are we headed? Stick with it, though, and you’ll see a remarkable tapestry.” – Orlando Sentinel (season 5)

11. “Killing Eve” — BBC America/AMC, 2018-present (three seasons)

Where to stream: The first two seasons are available on Hulu (the third season is currently airing on BBC America and AMC)

What it’s about: “Killing Eve centers on two women: Eve is a bored, whip-smart, pay-grade security services operative whose desk-bound job doesn’t fulfill her fantasies of being a spy. Villanelle is a mercurial, talented killer who clings to the luxuries her violent job affords her.”

Critic score: 90%

What critics said: “Killing Eve is a pop opera, and while it’s tempting to mention David Lynch or Quentin Tarantino in this context, it may be more accurate to draw a line between the films of Kenneth Anger and the blurred imagination of Serge Gainsbourg.” – London Evening Standard (season 3)

10. “The Walking Dead” — AMC, 2010-present (10 seasons)

Where to stream: The first nine seasons are available on Netflix

What it’s about: “The Walking Dead returns to find our group of survivors are trapped. Some in the confines of a cave filled with walkers, while others are caught in a spiral of suspicion and grief. All orchestrated at the hand of Alpha, who continues to prove the Whisperers are always watching, and one step ahead of the communities, including the new and potentially deadly threat of having added Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) to their ranks.”

Critic score: 81%

What critics said: “There’s no doubt The Walking Dead can continue without its lead star Andrew Lincoln … TWD’s strength is in its core heroes – Reedus, McBride, and Gurira – and villains, who are actually worth fearing.” – Insider (season 10)

9. “Stranger Things” — Netflix, 2016-present (three seasons)

Where to stream: Netflix

What it’s about: “When a young boy vanishes, a small town uncovers a mystery involving secret experiments, terrifying supernatural forces and one strange little girl.”

Critic score: 93%

What critics said: “The rhythm of Stranger Things has never been tighter, but it helps that the cast feels elevated as well.” – RogerEbert.com (season 3)

8. “The Good Place” — NBC, 2016-2020 (four seasons)

Where to stream: The first three seasons are available on Netflix.

What it’s about: “The show follows Eleanor Shellstrop (Kristen Bell), an ordinary woman who enters the afterlife, and thanks to some kind of error, is sent to the Good Place instead of the Bad Place (which is definitely where she belongs). While hiding in plain sight from Good Place Architect Michael (Ted Danson), she’s determined to shed her old way of living and earn her spot.”

Critic score: 97%

What critics said: “A comedic appraisal of philosophy, morality, and the meaning of life. All of this was made palatable to network TV viewers with the help of winning stars, joyful puns … and a lightness of tone that kept things defiantly frivolous.” – The Atlantic (season 4)

7. “The Office” — NBC, 2005-2013 (nine seasons)

Where to stream: Netflix, but will leave at the end of the year for NBCUniversal’s Peacock

What it’s about: “Based on the award-winning BBC hit, ‘The Office’ is a fly-on-the-wall ‘docu-reality’ parody of modern American office life that delves into the lives of the workers at Dunder Mifflin, a paper supply company in Scranton, Pennsylvania.”

Critic score: 81%

What critics said: “For nine years now, The Office has provided us with more laughs than we can count, and anyone who doesn’t have it on their list of the Top 10 TV comedies of all time needs to redo their list.” – Orange County Register (season 9)

6. “Better Call Saul” — AMC, 2015-present (five seasons)

Where to stream: The first four seasons are available on Netflix

What it’s about: “In Season 5, Jimmy McGill’s decision to practice law as ‘Saul Goodman’ creates unexpected and profound waves of change for those in his orbit.”

Critic score: 97%

What critics said: “Even as Saul reaches wider, it also assembles its scenes with painstaking care. This is a show of staggering moments, strung together on threads that span years.” – Vanity Fair (season 5)

5. “Westworld” — HBO, 2016-present (three seasons)

Where to stream: HBO’s standalone streaming service, HBO Now, which costs $14.99 per month, or on HBO Go, which is free to HBO cable subscribers. It will also be available on the upcoming HBO Max streaming service.

What it’s about: “In this series set in a futuristic Wild West fantasy park, a group of android ‘hosts’ deviate from their programmers’ carefully planned scripts in a disturbing pattern of aberrant behavior. With an exceptional cast headed by Anthony Hopkins, Ed Harris, Evan Rachel Wood, James Marsden, Thandie Newton and Jeffrey Wright, ‘Westworld’ was inspired by Michael Crichton’s 1973 film.”

Critic score: 83%

What critics said: “The show has become increasingly incomprehensible, at least for anyone not willing to put in the work trying to remember all the assorted connections.” – CNN (season 3)

4. “Game of Thrones” — HBO, 2011-2019 (eight seasons)

Where to stream: HBO’s standalone streaming service, HBO Now, which costs $14.99 per month, or on HBO Go, which is free to HBO cable subscribers. It will also be available on the upcoming HBO Max streaming service.

What it’s about: “Trouble is brewing in Westeros. For the inhabitants of this world, control of the Iron Throne holds the lure of great power. But in a land where seasons can last a lifetime, winter is coming … and beyond the Great Wall that protects them, a forgotten evil has returned. HBO presents this epic series based on the book series ‘A Song of Ice and Fire’ by George R.R. Martin.”

Critic score: 89%

What critics said: “Together, this team made an unimaginably huge mountain out of an unfinished book series. It’s okay to be glad that it’s over, but let’s not forget how great it was when it was on its game.” – Film School Rejects (season 8)

3. “Breaking Bad” — AMC, 2008-2013 (five seasons)

Where to stream: Netflix

What it’s about: “Breaking Bad follows protagonist Walter White (Bryan Cranston), a chemistry teacher who lives in New Mexico with his wife (Anna Gunn) and teenage son (RJ Mitte) who has cerebral palsy. White is diagnosed with Stage III cancer and given a prognosis of two years left to live. With a new sense of fearlessness based on his medical prognosis, and a desire to secure his family’s financial security, White chooses to enter a dangerous world of drugs and crime and ascends to power in this world. The series explores how a fatal diagnosis such as White’s releases a typical man from the daily concerns and constraints of normal society and follows his transformation from mild family man to a kingpin of the drug trade.”

Critic score: 96%

What critics said: “Breaking Bad managed to be the sum of its parts, foregrounding compelling details involving the twisted nature of Walt’s universe that made its reasonably tidy conclusion beside the point.” – Indiewire (season 5)

2. “Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem, and Madness” — Netflix, 2020 (one-season docuseries)

Where to stream: Netflix

What it’s about: “A zoo owner spirals out of control amid a cast of eccentric characters in this true murder-for-hire story from the underworld of big cat breeding.”

Critic score: 86%

What critics said: “A compelling series in fits and starts that doesn’t amount to much more than a trip through an extremely strange world filled with extremely strange people.” – Newsday

1. “Ozark” — Netflix, 2017-present (three seasons)

Where to stream: Netflix

What it’s about: “A financial adviser drags his family from Chicago to the Missouri Ozarks, where he must launder $500 million in five years to appease a drug boss.”

Critic score: 81%

What critics said: “Season three is the best season of the series so far. The story line arc works pretty well, with seeds planted early on that bloom in the later episodes.” – Boston Globe (season 3)