The 5 most anticipated TV shows returning in August

caption Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson in HBO’s “Ballers.” source HBO

With the summer TV season well underway, several fan-favorite shows are returning with new seasons next month.

To find out which returning shows audiences are anticipating the most, the TV-tracking app TV Time analyzed data from its 12 million global users to see which upcoming TV shows viewers had followed the most frequently on its platform.

The list includes the upcoming second season of the Netflix drama “Ozark,” and the fourth season of the Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson-led HBO series “Ballers.”

Here are the 5 returning TV shows that viewers are anticipating the most in August, according to TV Time:

5. “Greenleaf” (Season 3) — Premieres August 28 on OWN

source OWN

Summary: “The original drama series ‘Greenleaf’ from award-winning writer/producer Craig Wright takes viewers into the unscrupulous world of the Greenleaf family and their sprawling Memphis megachurch, where scandalous secrets and lies are as numerous as the faithful.”

4. “Ballers” (Season 4) — Premieres August 12 on HBO

source HBO

Summary: “Success hits hard. Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson stars in this series as a retired football superstar trying to reinvent himself as a financial manager for current players in sun-soaked Miami.”

3. “The Sinner” (Season 2) — Premieres August 1 on USA Network

source USA

Summary: “Follows a young mother (Jessica Biel) who, when overcome by an inexplicable fit of rage, commits a startling act of violence.”

2. Better Call Saul” (Season 4) — Premieres August 6 on AMC

source AMC

Summary: “In Season 4, Chuck’s death catalyzes Jimmy McGill’s transformation into Saul Goodman. In the wake of his loss, Jimmy takes steps into the criminal world that will put his future as a lawyer – and his relationship with Kim – in jeopardy.”

1. “Ozark” (Season 2) — Premieres August 31 on Netflix

source Netflix

Summary: “A financial adviser drags his family from Chicago to the Missouri Ozarks, where he must launder $500 million in five years to appease a drug boss.”