The 5 most anticipated TV shows returning in July

caption “Orange Is the New Black.” source Netflix

With the summer TV season underway, several fan-favorite shows are returning with new seasons next month.

To find out which returning shows audiences are anticipating the most, the TV-tracking app TV Time analyzed data from its 12 million global users to see which upcoming TV shows viewers had followed the most frequently on its platform.

The list includes the upcoming sixth season of the popular Netflix original show “Orange Is the New Black” and the eighth season of the USA drama series “Suits.”

Here are the 5 returning TV shows that viewers are anticipating the most in July, according to TV Time:

5. “Wynonna Earp” (Season 3) — Premieres July 20 on SyFy

source SyFy

Summary: “Follows Wyatt Earp’s great granddaughter as she battles demons and other creatures. With her unique abilities, and a posse of dysfunctional allies, she’s the only thing that can bring the paranormal to justice.”

4. “Power” (Season 5) — Premieres July 1 on Starz

source Starz

Summary: “In Season 5, James ‘Ghost’ St. Patrick in a dangerous alliance with his former brother-in-arms Tommy Egan and mortal enemy Kanan. Ghost is blind to new enemies and must remain vigilant toward those wanting to take him down.”

3. “Suits” (Season 8) — Premieres July 18 on USA Network

source USA

Summary: “Centers on a fast-paced Manhattan corporate law firm led by legendary lawyer Harvey Specter (Gabriel Macht), his intelligent but delicate partner, Louis Litt (Rick Hoffman), and secretary-turned-COO Donna Paulsen (Sarah Rafferty).”

2. “Attack on Titan” (Season 2) — Premieres July 22 on NHK

source NHK

Summary: “After his hometown is destroyed and his mother is killed, young Eren Yeager vows to cleanse the earth of the giant humanoid Titans that have brought humanity to the brink of extinction.”

1. “Orange Is the New Black” (Season 6) — Premieres July 27 on Netflix

source Netflix

Summary: “A privileged New Yorker ends up in a women’s prison when a past crime catches up with her in this Emmy-winning series from the creator of ‘Weeds.'”