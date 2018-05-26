The 5 most anticipated TV shows returning in June

caption Netflix’s “GLOW.” source Netflix

As the summer TV season gets underway, several fan-favorite shows are returning with new seasons next month.

To find out which returning shows audiences are anticipating the most, the TV-tracking app TV Time analyzed data from its 2.1 million global users to see which upcoming TV shows viewers had followed the most frequently on its platform.

The list includes the upcoming seasons of the popular Netflix original shows “GLOW” and “Marvel’s Luke Cage,” along with the USA drama series “Shooter.”

Here are the 5 returning TV shows that viewers are anticipating the most in June, according to TV Time:

5. “The Bold Type” (Season 2) — Premieres June 12 on Freeform

source Freeform

Summary: “Ladies working at a global women’s magazine navigate life, love and friendship together. Inspired by the life of Cosmopolitan editor Joanna Coles.”

4. “12 Monkeys” (Season 4) — Premieres June 15 on SyFy

source SyFy

Summary: “Two time travelers, Cole and Cassie, must journey throughout time to prevent the Army of the 12 Monkeys from destroying all reality.”

3. “Shooter” (Season 3) — Premieres June 21 on USA Network

source USA

Summary: “A drama based on the best-selling Bob Lee Swagger novel by Stephen Hunter, Point of Impact, and the 2007 Paramount film starring Mark Wahlberg.”

2. “GLOW” (Season 2) — Premieres June 29 on Netflix

source Netflix

Summary: “In 1980s LA, a crew of misfits reinvent themselves as the Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling. A comedy by the team behind ‘Orange Is the New Black.'”

1. “Marvel’s Luke Cage” (Season 2) — Premieres June 22 on Netflix

source Netflix

Summary: “A hoodie-wearing, unbreakable ex-con fights to clear his name and save his neighborhood. He wasn’t looking for a fight, but the people need a hero.”