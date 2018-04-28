The 5 most anticipated TV shows returning in May

caption “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt.” source Netflix

The spring TV season is well underway, and some fan-favorite shows are returning with new seasons next month.

To find out which returning shows audiences are anticipating the most, the TV tracking app TV Time analyzed data from its 2.1 million global users to see which upcoming TV shows viewers had followed the most frequently on its platform.

The list includes the upcoming seasons of Netflix’s sitcom “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt” and the USA Network’s science-fiction drama, “Colony.”

Here are the 5 returning TV shows that viewers are anticipating the most in May, according to TV Time:

5. “SIX” (Season 2) — Premieres May 28 on The History Channel

caption “SIX” source History

Summary: “The ten-episode second season of ‘SIX’ follows Navy SEAL Team Six in a mission to destroy the terrorist network responsible for the shooting of their former team leader Richard “Rip” Taggart (Walton Goggins).”

4. “Animal Kingdom” (Season 3) — Premieres May 29 on TNT

caption “Animal Kingdom” source TNT

Summary: “The series following a Southern California crime family stars Ellen Barkin as the matriarch of the Cody clan, Scott Speedman as her second in command and Shawn Hatosy as her volatile, mentally unstable eldest son.”

3. “Colony” (Season 3) — Premieres May 3

caption “Colony” source USA

Summary: “Set in the near future, ‘Colony’ centers on a family who must make difficult decisions as they balance staying together with trying to survive.”

2. “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt” (Season 4) — Premieres May 30 on Netflix

caption “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt” source Netflix

Summary: “When a woman is rescued from a doomsday cult and lands in New York City, she must navigate a world she didn’t think even existed anymore.”

1. “Dear White People” (Season 2) — Premieres May 4 on Netflix

caption “Dear White People” source Netflix

Summary: “Students of color navigate the daily slights and slippery politics of life at an Ivy League college that’s not nearly as ‘post-racial’ as it thinks.”