12 TV shows that were turned into movies

caption There were two “Sex and the City” movies after the show ended. source HBO

When a beloved TV show ends or gets cancelled, it’s a sad day for fans, not to mention the cast and crew who make it all happen. But every once in a while, TV shows are given a new life on the big screen.

Here are 12 shows that were turned into their own movies.

“Scooby-Doo”

caption The Scooby gang. source Warner Bros.

The “Scooby-Doo” television series about a gang of friends and their trusty dog who solve mysteries has been on the air in some form or another since 1969. The 2002 and 2004 live-action “Scooby-Doo” movies star real-life couple Sarah Michelle Gellar and Freddie Prinze Jr.

“Hannah Montana”

caption Miley Cyrus and Lucas Till in “Hannah Montana: The Movie.” source Walt Disney Pictures

Miley Cyrus rose to fame playing Miley Stewart in Disney Channel’s “Hannah Montana” series about a girl who is secretly a famous pop star. The show aired from 2006-2011; “Hannah Montana: The Movie” was released in 2009, and continued to follow her misadventures and attempts to keep her identity a secret.

“The Brady Bunch”

caption The cast of “The Brady Bunch.” source Paramount Pictures

“The Brady Bunch,” a show about a blended family with six children, aired from 1969 to 1974. Two decades later, the 1995 “The Brady Bunch Movie” set their wholesome lifestyle in the 1990s with new actors.

“Firefly”

caption Alan Tudyk, Nathan Fillion, and Gina Torres. source Fox

Joss Whedon’s “Firefly” about a crew on a spaceship trying to avoid interference from a government called The Alliance was cancelled after only one season in 2003, but developed a cult following. The cast reunited for the movie “Serenity” in 2005.

“Entourage”

caption The entourage of “Entourage.” source HBO

“Entourage,” a show about a movie star named Vince Chase and his circle of friends in Los Angeles, aired from 2004 to 2011. The cast reunited for a movie of the same name, a continuation of the series, that was released in 2015.

“Lizzie McGuire”

caption Yani Gellman and Hilary Duff at the premiere of “The Lizzie McGuire Movie” in 2003. source Lucy Nicholson/Getty Images

The “Lizzie McGuire” television show starred Hilary Duff as both a middle school student and the voice of her animated alter ego on Disney Channel. The 2003 movie version, which served as the series finale, followed Lizzie and her classmates on a trip to Rome, where she’s mistaken for a famous singer who looks exactly like her.

“Mr. Bean”

caption Rowan Atkinson in “Mr. Bean’s Holiday.” source Universal

Rowan Atkinson first played the bungling Mr. Bean in 15 episodes that aired between 1990 and 1995. He reprised the role for two movies, “Bean” in 1997 and “Mr. Bean’s Holiday” in 2007.

“Sex and the City”

caption Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon, Kristin Davis, and Kim Cattrall. source HBO

“Sex and the City” ran from 1998 to 2004 and became an iconic touchstone for its millions of viewers with Carrie Bradshaw’s musings about sex, dating, love, and relationships. The powerhouse cast returned for two movies, “Sex and the City” in 2008 and “Sex and the City 2” in 2010.

“Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles”

caption Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles in action. source Paramount

“Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles” began as a comic book and was adapted into an animated television series in 1987. The 2014 live-action movie starred Megan Fox and Will Arnett.

“Veronica Mars”

caption Kristen Bell as Veronica Mars. source Warner Bros.

“Veronica Mars” starred Kristen Bell as the titular private investigator and aired from 2004 to 2007. Fans couldn’t get enough and funded the 2014 “Veronica Mars” movie through a Kickstarter campaign. In 2019, the TV show made a comeback with another season.

“Dora the Explorer”

caption Dora from “Dora the Explorer” has been voiced by various actresses over the years. source Nick Jr.

Since 2000, the educational children’s cartoon “Dora the Explorer” follows Dora and her monkey friend named Boots as they reach different destinations by utilizing their map-reading and backpack-carrying skills. A live-action movie version of the series called “Dora and the Lost City of Gold” hit theaters on August 9.

“The Muppet Show”

From 1976 to 1981, “The Muppet Show” welcomed celebrity guests such as Julie Andrews, Elton John, and Mark Hamill. The Muppets have gone on to make several movies, most recently “The Muppets” and “Muppets Most Wanted.”