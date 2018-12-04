14 TV shows that should’ve been canceled this year — sorry

caption “The Walking Dead” just keeps losing main characters. source AMC

“The Walking Dead” has been on for a long time, but it’s lost too many main characters.

Shows like “Insatiable” and “13 Reasons Why” have already caused a ton of controversy.

“Big Little Lies” had such a great first season and finale that a second season might take away from it.

Whether a series starts off with a bang or has rough beginnings, it’s important to know when a show has simply run its course.

Here are 14 shows that probably should’ve been canceled this year, based on critic scores, viewership, and editorial opinion.

Warning: Some minor spoilers below.

“The Walking Dead” has lost so many main characters.

caption So many key cast members have left the show. source Gene Page/AMC

The zombie drama has been going strong since 2010, but eight years later it’s suffering from recycled storylines, a loss of so many main characters, and a weird time jump that further complicated an already complicated show.

This season, the show’s ratings have been down by 40% and, according to Variety, the show’s ratings are as low as they’ve ever been.

“13 Reasons Why” has been deemed excessively graphic for a teen television show.

caption It’s based on just one book. source Netflix

This Netflix series has come under fire for its graphic portrayal of suicide, sexual assault, gun violence, and more. Although these are all issues people deal with, it’s hard for many to understand why graphically depicting them is necessary.

Since the show’s lead character Hannah Baker, played by Katherine Langford, likely won’t be returning for a third season anyway, now could be the best time to end the series for good.

“Big Little Lies” might’ve been best as a miniseries.

caption The season one finale was amazing. source HBO

The HBO show did an excellent job of translating Liane Moriarty’s book from page to screen. But just because it was a hit doesn’t mean it should continue. With such a perfect season one finale, a second season gives the series the potential to tarnish just how great the first season was.

“Westworld” season three would be tricky to shoot.

caption The season two ratings have already dipped. source HBO

HBO has a brief history of poorly executed second seasons of beloved shows (“True Detective,” anyone?) and “Westworld” suffered the same season two pains after its incredibly successful first season.

Plus, filming a new season may be tough. The filming location used in the show has sadly burned down as part of the destruction caused by the recent California fires.

Not everyone is sticking with “This Is Us.”

caption Some fans stopped watching after they found out how Jack died. source NBC

According to Variety, the season three premiere had millions of fewer viewers than the season two premiere. Plus, the ratings have taken a slight dip.

Some viewers felt like after the mystery behind Jack’s death was finally revealed, the show didn’t need to keep going. The creator even told Entertainment Weekly that he wished he’d “slowed the spread” of Jack’s death story and dragged it out for a bit longer.

“Now that we finally know how flawed-yet-sainted dad Jack Pearson (Milo Ventimiglia) perished on the NBC drama after a season and a half of dramatic throat-clearing and endless red-herring flashbacks recalling The. Best. Dad. Ever. Give this guy a halo and let’s call it a day,” wrote Michael Starr for the New York Post.

Read More: Sorry, but ‘This Is Us’ is totally overrated – here’s why you can skip it

“Madam Secretary” had a huge drop in viewers.

caption It’s already losing viewers. source Sarah Shatz /CBS

According to Deadline, after the series’ season three debut, the show’s rating dipped quite a bit. The political drama has already seen lower numbers in terms of viewership, according to Variety.

“Legion” is even confusing to the cast.

caption Some cast members said they don’t completely understand the show. source FX

This bizarre series is loosely based on a Marvel comic, but the show can be incredibly confusing in every episode.

It’s beautifully shot, but when even the cast doesn’t understand what’s going on in the show, it might be time for it to end.

“The Punisher” has been called excessively violent and boring.

caption Critics felt the main character wasn’t overly likable. source Netflix

While Netflix is on its Marvel cancellation run, they might consider canceling “The Punisher.”

According to many critics, the show is excessively violent, but somehow still a bit boring. Wired even called the Punisher the “least interesting character in his own show.”

Based on ratings, “The Simpsons” is long overdue for cancellation.

caption The show’s ratings have been dropping for years. source Fox

Although it’s admirable how long this show’s been on the air, it’s not unreasonable to say that maybe it’s time for it to come to an end. It’s been on for 30 seasons and its ratings and viewers have been decreasing for years.

Read More: 22 of the longest-running comedies on TV

“Insatiable” has received backlash since the trailer first aired.

caption Some found “Insatiable” to be offensive. source Netflix

The show about a woman who had her jaw wired shut so she could lose a ton of weight and exact revenge in her new “desirable” body was problematic enough in one season. In fact, it faced backlash before it even began.

Publications like Indie Wire have called the series a “disaster.” Plus, some viewers aren’t too pleased with the show either – there’s a petition to get the series canceled and it already has over 120,000 signatures.

“The Bachelor” has a much lower success rate than “The Bachelorette.”

caption If the show’s about helping men find love, it’s not doing a very great job. source Hulu

The success rate for “The Bachelor” is incredibly low. In 22 seasons, just one “Bachelor” stayed with his initially chosen contestant. And even if you include Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Jason Mesnick (who both broke up with their winners to get back together with their runners-up), that success rate is still super low compared to the six couple successes in just 14 seasons of “The Bachelorette.”

So, if love is truly the goal of the show, perhaps “The Bachelor” should be replaced by an extra season of “The Bachelorette.”

Read More: 8 of the cutest ‘Bachelor’ couples of all time

The “Station 19” missteps draw the focus away from the “Grey’s Anatomy” successes.

caption Most critics aren’t loving it. source ABC

“Grey’s Anatomy” is still going strong 15 seasons in, but the series’ spinoff “Station 19” isn’t being received very well. Critics on Metacritic have only given the series a 55/100 and viewer scores aren’t very high either.

For one, the entire premise of the spinoff was seemingly a bit random. Why would Ben Warren suddenly give up his medical career to become a firefighter? Also, the show keeps giving Ben and his wife Miranda Bailey drama on “Station 19,” but not including those same scenes on “Grey’s Anatomy.”So if you’re not watching “Station 19” and “Grey’s Anatomy,” you would be confused about some of Bailey’s “Grey’s Anatomy” plot lines that are seemingly better explained on the spinoff.

“Station 19” still takes place in Seattle and it can’t seem to decide if it wants to break free and be its own show or be very tied to “Grey’s Anatomy.”

In the meantime, the spinoff is dragging down itself and “Grey’s,”

To some, “Naked And Afraid” can be painful to watch.

caption It’s a bit dangerous. source Discovery Channel

They’re naked. They’re afraid. There’s only so much of this show you need to watch before it can get a bit repetitive.

Plus, although it’s voluntary, the show can be a bit dangerous. Three contestants have experienced serious illnesses and near-death experiences while participating in the show.

“American Idol” was initially canceled for a reason.

caption The show is pretty expensive to produce. source ABC/Eric McCandless

It was canceled once and perhaps it should be again. This show used to give one deserving artist a huge platform. But now, in a crowded singing competition show market, “American Idol” just doesn’t have the wow factor it once did.

According to Fox, the series isn’t cheap to make either. CBS chief Les Moonves told Entertainment Weekly that their network turned down the series’ reboot because of how expensive it was – he said it’d be nearly impossible to break even, let alone profit from it.

Plus, Katy Perry’s overly flirty judging antics rubbed a lot of people (including some contestants) the wrong way.

Visit INSIDER’s homepage for more.