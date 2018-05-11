TV shows you’re watching that will probably get canceled, and the ones that will likely be renewed

caption The sixth season of ‘Elementary’ just started airing on CBS, and could be its last. source CBS

It’s May! That means it’s time for networks to decide what shows are staying and what shows are off the air for good.

Networks haven’t announced tons of cancellations in 2018. So far, cancellations have mostly been made by streaming services including Netflix and Amazon.

There are a lot of network shows – ABC, NBC, CBS, Fox, and The CW – on the bubble right now, so we collected a list and let you know what their status could be.

A few shows, such as “Marvel’s Inhumans,” have been waiting for an inevitable cancellation for months. Others will obviously be renewed. Expect to find out the status of a lot of these shows shortly.

We’ll update the list as more news arrives.

Here are all the shows that haven’t been renewed or canceled yet, and what their chances are:

ABC:

“Alex, Inc”

This comedy starring Zach Braff as a podcaster is still a little early in its run to tell if it will get renewed or canceled.

“American Housewife”

The ABC comedy, now is in its second season, will probably get renewed for season three.

“Deception”

This magician/FBI procedural hasn’t gathered high ratings or a devoted fan base, so it will probably get canceled.

“Designated Survivor”

The show’s ratings have dropped significantly since season one, so a cancellation is likely. If it does get picked up for a third season, it will probably be a shortened final season to wrap up the story.

“For the People”

Although it’s still a bit too early to determine the fate of “For the People,” it hasn’t generated enough buzz or ratings for it to be safe.

“Kevin (Probably) Saves the World”

The ratings haven’t been great for this unconventional drama, but it has a pretty loyal fan base. If it’s not canceled, it could get pushed to a Friday time slot.

“Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.”

Being attached to Marvel can’t save this show. Its fifth season finale was a new low for the show, but we imagine ABC will give it a short sixth and final season. It’s hard to imagine what will happen on this show given it exists in the same universe as “Avengers: Infinity War.”

“Marvel’s Inhumans”

This critically panned show, which audiences hated too, will definitely get canceled. We don’t understand why it hasn’t been already.

“Splitting Up Together”

Things are looking good for the comedy about parents getting a divorce yet living in the same house, but it’s still a bit too early to tell if it has a bright future or not.

NBC:

“Blindspot”

This drama’s ratings are only getting lower and lower, so it will probably get canceled.

“The Brave”

Critics didn’t like this show, and audiences didn’t like it enough to tune in. We’re surprised it hasn’t been canceled already.

“Champions”

With mixed reviews and low ratings, it doesn’t look like this Mindy Kaling-created comedy will last more than one season.

“Great News”

With Tina Fey as an executive producer, this show could see another season, but we also wouldn’t be surprised if it gets the ax. It’s sad, because it really is a good show.

“Law and Order: True Crime”

This wasn’t a super popular NBC and Dick Wolf collaboration, so it will probably get canceled to make room for something else.

“Rise”

It’s on the bubble right now, but all signs are pointing to a second season for this high school musical drama.

“Taken”

While this show doesn’t perform well in the US, it’s successful overseas, which could be what gives it another season. That certainly is the reason it went beyond one season anyway.

“Timeless”

NBC has technically already canceled this show, only to bring it back three days later. The show still hasn’t picked up steam, but it could survive another year.

CBS:

“9JKL”

With terrible reviews and decreasing ratings, this sitcom is not going to be saved.

“Elementary”

Its sixth season will probably be its last. Its pretty far into its run, and audiences have lost interest. In November 2017, more episodes were ordered to the season’s run, which could mean that the writers were given some more time to wrap up the series.

“Code Black”

It’s a little too soon to tell for this medical drama starring Marcia Gay Harden and Rob Lowe, since the third season just got started, but it will probably get picked up.

“Kevin Can Wait”

This show is very much on the bubble. The ratings are low for a CBS comedy, but not so low that cancellation is inevitable.

“Life in Pieces”

This comedy is in the same position as “Kevin Can Wait,” but would probably get canceled in favor of the Kevin James show.

“Madam Secretary”

This show starring Tea Leoni is still in limbo for now, but it’s definitely in danger since ratings have dropped in its fourth season.

“Man With a Plan”

This comedy starring Matt LeBlanc is probably going to get picked up for another season.

“Scorpion”

A fifth season order is looking good for this procedural.

“Superior Donuts”

This comedy about the owner of a donut shop is definitely on the bubble since ratings have dropped since season one. Its fate all depends on what other shows CBS decides to keep or let go at this point.

“The Exorcist”

This horror show is not expected to get renewed due to its consistently low ratings.

“Ghosted”

This X-Files style comedy picked up some steam with audiences and critics further into its first season, but it’s still up in the air for now.

“Gotham”

This show could go either way. It’s been on the network for a while now, so Fox might give it a short final season, but it could also get the ax with no chance to wrap up the series.

“LA to Vegas”

This irreverent airplane comedy starring Dylan McDermott will probably get canceled.

“Lethal Weapon”

This reboot of the Mel Gibson and Danny Glover films of the same name has a pretty loyal following, so a renewal is likely. Its star, Clayne Crawford, was recently fired after allegations of inappropriate behavior on the set surfaced, and Fox is reportedly finding a replacement.

“Lucifer”

“Lucifer” will probably get picked up for a fourth season, but it will probably be its last.

“Star”

A second season order for “Star” is expected. It stars Queen Latifah and Benjamin Bratt.

“The X-Files”

source Ed Araquel/FOX

This beloved 90s show shouldn’t have gotten another revival season order in the first place, and thankfully the second revival season didn’t perform very well, so a renewal is unlikely.

The CW:

“iZombie”

This show could go either way, but our guess is that it gets canceled to make room for new shows.