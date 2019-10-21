TV shows we’re most excited about for the rest of the year

caption Olivia Colman will star as Queen Elizabeth II on seasons three and four of “The Crown.” source Sophie Mutevelian/Netflix

The return of fall also means the return of some of our favorite TV shows.

In addition to new seasons of “The Crown” and “Castle Rock,” we’re also excited to watch some new shows, like the HBO original “His Dark Materials,” which is based on a popular YA book series.

There’s also Marvel’s “Runaways,” a refreshing take on the superhero genre, and “Servant,” a creepy new show from the director of “The Sixth Sense.”

Below, we’ve rounded up all of the new TV shows coming this fall and winter that we’re most excited about.

Lots of shows are set premiere this fall and winter, but it can be hard to keep track of which ones are worth a watch.

That’s why Insider has compiled a list of shows that we’re most excited for. A mix of new series and new seasons of existing series, some of the shows we can’t wait to watch include the latest season of Netflix’s “The Crown” and the new season of Hulu’s “Castle Rock.”

There’s also HBO’s “His Dark Materials,” an adaptation of Philip Pullman’s fantasy children’s novels, and the third season of Marvel’s superhero show “Runaways” to look forward to.

Here are 10 shows that we can’t wait to watch this fall and winter.

HBO’s miniseries “Catherine the Great” stars Helen Mirren as the Russian empress.

caption It will be a four-part series. source Giles Keyte/HBO

Series premiere date: October 21

“I will not share my throne with anyone,” the empress snarls in HBO’s gripping teaser.

As Helen Mirren said of her onscreen alter-ego, Catherine the Great “rewrote the rules of governance by a woman.” The retelling of her scandals, relationships, and reign is one of HBO’s most anticipated and promising new shows. – Callie Ahlgrim

One of Stephen King’s most frightening characters returns with the new season of Hulu’s “Castle Rock.”

caption Kathy Bates in “Misery.” source IMDb/Columbia Pictures

Season premiere date: October 23

There’s clearly an infinite number of directions to go for a series that can pull from any of Stephen King’s unhinged stories. Season one set a high bar, but season two is going to have “Misery’s” Annie Wilkes, the nurse from hell, at its center. That’s a pretty exciting place to start. – Jethro Nededog

HBO’s “Mrs. Fletcher” is described as a “dual coming-of-age story.”

caption Kathryn Hahn stars on “Mrs. Fletcher.” source HBO

Series premiere: October 27

The new HBO comedy will explore “the impact of internet porn and social media” on the lives of a recent empty-nest mother named Eve Fletcher, and her son, who’s a college freshman. While things will likely get pretty raunchy, it’s refreshing that the show is exploring the sexuality of an older woman. Plus, Kathryn Hahn is sure to be a delight as a horny housewife experimenting with her sexual preferences. – Libby Torres

Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon, and Steve Carrell will star on “The Morning Show.”

caption Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon will play colleagues on “The Morning Show.” source Hilary B. Gayle/Apple TV+

Series premiere: November 1

With an all-star cast as well as a super timely premise (the show will focus on a morning news anchor accused of sexual misconduct), “The Morning Show” looks like it’ll be a compelling drama. Along with its Me Too-appropriate story line, the show also seems like it will portray the competitive and cutthroat business of morning news with candor and humor. – Libby Torres

Fantasy epic “His Dark Materials” is coming to HBO soon, and it’s already been renewed for a second season.

caption Dafne Keen (from “Logan”) stars on the series. source HBO

Season premiere date: November 11

Philip Pullman’s “His Dark Materials” trilogy – made of the three books, “The Golden Compass,” “The Subtle Knife,” and “The Amber Spyglass” – is a unique and complex young-adult fantasy book series.

Now HBO is bringing the story to life, and the second season is already in production even though the first set of episodes has yet to premiere. This means fans won’t be let down the way they were after the 2007 movie adaptation “The Golden Compass” failed to get its two follow-up films. – Kim Renfro

“Dollface” is a surreal comedy starring Kat Dennings from “2 Broke Girls.”

caption Kat Dennings stars on “Dollface.” source Hulu

Series premiere date: November 15

Hulu’s new comedy focuses on Jules (Kat Dennings) as she navigates the aftermath of a breakup and tries to rebuild her previously-forgotten friendships. The show is produced by “Birds of Prey” star Margot Robbie, and looks like it’ll be a fun and relatable exploration of modern dating.

In addition to Dennings, “Pretty Little Liars” star Shay Mitchell and Brenda Song from “The Suite Life of Zach and Cody” will also star on the show. – Libby Torres

“The Man in the High Castle” will return for a fourth and final season in November.

caption On “The Man in the High Castle,” Nazis control most of the world. source Amazon Prime

Series premiere: November 15

Based on a novel by sci-fi author Philip K. Dick, Amazon’s “The Man in the High Castle” has explored an alternate reality – one where the Germans and Japanese won WWII – for the past three seasons, and the upcoming fourth season will conclude the story. With a burgeoning Resistance becoming more powerful, as well as a possibility of time-travel to an alternate reality, the final season of the show looks like it’ll be pretty awesome. – Libby Torres

Olivia Colman will star on the new season of Netflix’s “The Crown.”

caption Olivia Colman will star as Queen Elizabeth II on seasons three and four of “The Crown.” source Sophie Mutevelian/Netflix

Season 3 premiere: November 17

It’s time to move on for the queen and Prince Charles when season three arrives. The next couple seasons will span the decades after 1964. That means less attention on Elizabeth, whose marriage troubles the show had thoroughly examined and closed the book on, and more attention on the disruptive Margaret, Camilla, and Diana. Hold on to your crowns! – Jethro Nededog

“Servant” is a creepy new show from “The Sixth Sense” director.

caption M. Night Shyamalan helped produce “Servant.” source Apple TV +

Series premiere: November 28

Details are still scarce about this upcoming show from M. Night Shyamalan, but the premise sounds positively chilling: After a young couple’s newborn baby dies, they decide to replace it with a hyper-realistic baby doll. Expect lots of creepy moments, and maybe even a twist ending or two. – Libby Torres

Marvel’s “Runaways” is back for a third season on Hulu this winter, and it’ll pick up right after the previous season’s cliffhanger.

caption “Runaways” returns for a third season in December 2019. source Hulu

Series premiere date: December 13

The show is a refreshing take on the superhero genre, with stars Gregg Sulkin, Rhenzy Feliz, Lyrica Okano, Virginia Gardner, Ariela Barer, and Allegra Acosta shining as teenagers on the run from their cult participant parents.

Fans watching season three can expect to see a new face: Elizabeth Hurley as a sorceress and villain named Morgan le Fay. Plus, there will be a special crossover episode with Freeform’s “Cloak and Dagger,” which stars Aubrey Joseph and Olivia Holt as the titular characters. –Olivia Singh