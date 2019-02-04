3 great TV shows to watch on Netflix this week

Every week, INSIDER puts together a list of great shows on Netflix you should watch.

This week, we recommend the new show “Russian Doll,” DIY home building reality series “Grand Designs,” and the creepy true-crime based fiction series “Mindhunter.”

There are more shows on Netflix than the average subscriber can keep up with. But have no fear – INSIDER is here to once again recommend the three TV series you should prioritize on your list this week.

Up first, a new Netflix original dark comedy series co-created by Natasha Lyonne (“Orange Is the New Black”) and Amy Poehler (“Parks and Recreation”) and Leslye Headland (“Bachelorette”).

“Russian Doll”

caption Natasha Lyonne as Nadia on “Russian Doll.” source Netflix

Seasons: 1

Episodes: 8

New Netflix original show “Russian Doll” follows Nadia as she gets stuck in a loop of her own 36th birthday in New York City. The bleak but hilarious premise is brought to life fantastically by Natasha Lyonne, who stars on the show she co-created with Amy Poehler and Leslye Headland.

The neon-lit New York setting and bizarre-but-compelling plot of a woman dying again and again in a strange loop will have you instantly hooked. Plus the eight-episode season is only less than four hours in total, making it a fast and satisfying binge.

“Grand Designs”

caption One of the houses featured on season 12 is made from two shipping containers. source Netflix/Channel4/Boundless Productions

Seasons: 4

Episodes: 31

For reality-show buffs out there, “Grand Designs” is a hidden gem on Netflix. The British series follows a different homeowner per episode as they try to build their dream home from scratch. Since the production team is there from the start, each “Grand Designs” episode can sometimes span years as they check in with the progress of the home.

The final reveal at the end is often astounding, and brings together the riveting before-and-after home makeover model with DIY drama. Some of these “Grand Designs” seasons are leaving Netflix at the end of February, so watch them while you can.

“Mindhunter”

caption “Mindhunter” is based on a nonfiction book called “Mind Hunter: Inside the FBI’s Elite Serial Crime Unit.” source Netflix

Seasons: 1

Episodes: 10

As the true-crime genre thrives on Netflix, its semi-fictional series “Mindhunter” is worth watching if you haven’t already. Following a character based on a real life FBI agent who wrote a nonfiction book, the show follows investigators in the 1970s who were cataloging and identifying serial killers for the first time in bureau history.

Read more: All the real serial killers featured on Netflix’s drama ‘Mindhunter’

The show features actual serial killers played by actors who all bear an eerie resemblance to their real-life counterparts, including Cameron Britton as Ed Kemper (the “Co-Ed Killer”) and Jack Erdie as Richard Speck.

