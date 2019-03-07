3 great TV shows to watch on Netflix this week

caption “The Umbrella Academy” is one of our must-watch shows for this week. source Christos Kalohoridis/Netflix

Every week, INSIDER puts together a list of great shows on Netflix you should watch.

This week, we recommend the documentary series “Losers,” new Netflix original show “The Umbrella Academy,” and British teen comedy “Derry Girls.”

We know what it’s like sitting down and scrolling through Netflix, trying in vain to pick what to watch. Fret no more; INSIDER is here to recommend three TV shows you should dive into this week.

First on our list this week is a new documentary series that focuses on the losers of history.

“Losers”

caption French figure skater Surya Bonaly. source Netflix

Seasons: 1

Episodes: 8

Countless documentaries have been made about world-famous athletes and record-breaking players. But what about those left in the footnotes of sports history?

“Losers” takes a closer look at the people on the other side of the ring or court or arena, with each episode (around 30 minutes long) focusing on one person. For example, French figure skater Surya Bonaly is the only person to have ever landed a single-blade backflip on ice. But she never gained the kind of fame people expected, partially because she was a black athlete competing in a field made of mostly white superstars.

“The Umbrella Academy”

caption If you’re into superhero shows, you need to give “The Umbrella Academy” a try. source Christos Kalohoridis/Netflix

Seasons: 1

Episodes: 10

“The Umbrella Academy” is a new comic book adaptation brought to life on Netflix. The unusual story begins when 43 babies are born on the same day, all to “random, unconnected women who showed no signs of pregnancy the day before.”

Read more: REVIEW – ‘The Umbrella Academy’ is a wacky and enthralling addition to Netflix’s superhero slate

The kids all wind up having special abilities, and becoming a team of unlikely heroes who must prevent the apocalypse. The stellar cast and subversion of standard comic book storylines makes this a worthy weekend binge.

“Derry Girls”

caption “Derry Girls” is a Channel 4 series which also streams on Netflix. source Channel 4

Seasons: 1

Episodes: 6

A quick and entertaining binge, “Derry Girls” is a sitcom set in the 90s in Northern Ireland. Though American audiences may need to turn on captions while adjusting to the Irish accents, the extra effort is well worth it. “Derry Girls” has been hailed by critics as a pitch-perfect series about young women navigating their teen years.

The second season of “Derry Girls” is airing soon on Channel 4, which means Netflix may stream it by the end of the year. Either way, now is definitely the time to catch up on the buzz of this series.