5 TV shows coming to Netflix in November that are worth watching

The fall television rush has wound down a bit as we get closer to the holidays, but Netflix is still dropping some must-watch television throughout November.

Knowing you’re busy around the holidays, we studied the list of what’s coming to the streaming service this month, and picked the best shows (and one original movie) to watch.

So, finish up what you haven’t gotten to so you’re prepared to watch all of the great shows coming this month, from “Dogs,” which is literally an adorable documentary about dogs, “Narcos: Mexico,” which will tell a brand new story, separate from the first three seasons of the popular series.

Here are five TV shows worth watching on Netflix this month, and a bonus holiday movie you may watch over and over again:

“The Great British Baking Show: Collection 6”

caption The new hosts capture the spirit of the show, but it takes some getting used to. source BBC

Release date: Friday, November 9

The most soothing show ever made is back with a new season that will put you in a good mood for the rest of the year. Although it’s still hard to get used to the new judge and hosts, the magic has not left.

“Narcos: Mexico”

caption Diego Luna plays the villain. source Netflix

Release date: Friday, November 16

This popular Netflix original is starting off its fourth season with a fresh start. Completely scrapping the original storyline and characters, this season stars Diego Luna as Mexican drug lord Félix Gallardo and Michael Peña as a DEA agent trying to stop him.

“Dogs”

caption There needs to be more dog documentaries. source Netflix/YouTube

Release date: Friday, November 16

This is a six-episode documentary about dogs that explores and celebrates the bond they share with humans all over the world. If this does not excite you, we’re worried.

“The Kominsky Method”

caption The comedy stars Alan Arkin and Michael Douglas. source Netflix

Release date: Friday, November 16

This comedy explores the ups and downs of getting old and stars legends Michael Douglas and Alan Arkin, so it might be a good one to watch with the family over the holidays.

“The Final Table”

caption Netflix has had massive success with reality series. source Netflix

Release date: Tuesday, November 20

This cooking competition series puts 24 of the best chefs in the world against each other. It’s exciting to see Netflix break into the cooking competition genre, because shows like this are so fun to binge watch on a lazy day.

BONUS: “A Christmas Prince 2: Royal Wedding” (Netflix film)

caption This movie will hopefully be just as silly but addictive as the first one, which dropped on Netflix in 2017. source Netflix

Release date: Friday, November 30

This movie will be absurd but somehow great, just like the original which blew people away last year. Cancel your plans so you can watch it non-stop.

