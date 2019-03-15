3 great TV shows to watch on Netflix this week

caption Netflix’s “Queer Eye” returns for a third season on March 15. source Christopher Smith/Netflix

Every week, INSIDER puts together a list of great shows on Netflix you should watch.

This week, we recommend two reality TV shows (“Queer Eye,” “Terrace House”) and the documentary series “The Disappearance of Madeleine McCann.”

This week’s Netflix’s catalog features the best of the best when it comes to reality TV and true crime.

First on INSIDER’s list of recommended television you can marathon in the coming week is the hit reboot: “Queer Eye.”

“Queer Eye”

caption Tan France, Antoni Porowski, Karamo Brown, Jonathan Van Ness, and Bobby Berk are back. source Christopher Smith/Netflix

Seasons: 3

Episodes: 24

Your favorite makeover series is back with a new season that’s sure to bring you joy. Tan, Antoni, Karamo, Jonathan, and Bobby are back with eight new episodes of transformative reality television. If you haven’t already plugged into this beloved new series, now is the time to catch up.

But if you’re already one of the many Netflix subscribers who has found solace and heart and comfort in “Queer Eye,” then this new season will be a treat for you.

“Terrace House”

caption “Terrace House” has a deep fanbase. source Netflix

Seasons: 3

Episodes: 131

Six people live under one roof, and “Terrace House” documents their intermingling lives. This may seem simple and “Real World”-y enough, but “Terrace House” is anything but standard reality television.

The Japanese series has accumulated a devoted fanbase who can’t get enough of the addictive dating-show vibes and distinctly un-American approach to unscripted television. There are more than enough episodes available in order for you to become addicted to “Terrace House.” Start with the three seasons available, and then patiently await the fourth on its way to Netflix later this year.

“The Disappearance of Madeleine McCann”

Seasons: 1

Episodes: 8

For people who enjoy true-crime documentaries, Netflix’s new series is a compelling examination of the disappearance of three-year-old Madeleine McCann. She vanished from her bed while the McCann family was staying in a Portuguese resort for vacation in 2007.

Read more: Everything you need to know about the Madeleine McCann case before streaming the new Netflix documentary series

Madeleine McCann’s disappearance is the one of the most high-profile criminal cases in British history, and the new documentary captures the intensely personal and public impact of the missing child investigation.

For INSIDER’s recommended movies to watch on Netflix this week, read more here.