3 TV shows you should stream this week, including the new season of Netflix’s ‘Queer Eye’

We know what it’s like to scroll endlessly on streaming services, ultimately spending more time choosing what to watch than watching something.

So if you’re overwhelmed with the amount of TV available to binge-watch, we’re here to make things a bit easier.

We put together a list of three shows you can either binge-watch during the week, or at least get started watching.

This week, we chose a show on Netflix, a show on Hulu, and a show on Amazon Prime.

From Netflix’s “Queer Eye” reboot, which just debuted new episodes; to Freeform’s “The Bold Type,” which is available to stream on Hulu; here’s three TV shows you can stream this week:

“Queer Eye”

Where to watch: Netflix

Seasons: 2

Episodes: 16

Netflix’s adorable and moving “Queer Eye” proves that this particular reboot was needed. The new fab five represent a different era than the first cast. They represent the diversity of our country, and in each episode they show so much care to the men (and sometimes women) they’re making over – and about making people feel good about themselves, from the inside first.

Set in Atlanta and small towns surrounding it, the fab five also aren’t shy about confronting stereotypes and some contestants (called “heroes”) who aren’t comfortable with homosexuality.

“The Bold Type”

Where to watch: Hulu, Freeform (new episodes air Tuesdays)

Seasons: 2

Episodes: 12

“The Bold Type” centers on three young women in New York City who work at a magazine inspired by Cosmopolitan. The women have individual personalities that don’t rely on their looks or boys, which is truly revolutionary for a show targeted toward teenage girls. The women support each other as they come into their own, both in their careers and in their personal lives. This show is a surprising tear-jerker, and tackles political and personal issues ranging from immigration to coming out and in its second season, race.

“The Americans”

Where to watch: Amazon Prime

Seasons: 5

Episodes: 65

*Note: the sixth and final season is available on the FX app, and makes the episode total 75. It will be available on Amazon in the fall.*

“The Americans,” a show about KGB agents living in disguise as an average American family in the DC area, is (arguably) one of the best dramas to come out of television’s Golden Age. Throughout its run, “The Americans” never gained a huge audience but it was loved by critics, which is one of the reasons is stayed on as long as it did. The show focuses on family drama and characters you’ll instantly love with more layers than an onion, and all that’s made more thrilling given its intense, well-choreographed spy action.

You definitely won’t finish “The Americans” this week, but now that it’s binge-able, you should get started.