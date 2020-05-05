TVB Offers Exclusive 30-Day Free Premium Access On Its Streaming App

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 5 May 2020 – As the situation of COVID-19 is spreading across the globe, staying home is the best and simplest thing we can do to flatten the curve. For those worried about being bored while remaining indoors — they can keep themselves glued to TVBAnywhere+ video streaming platform, which now offers 30 days free trial access to numerous drama shows and news channels.

This is the first time that premium content from TVB is offered exclusively with free access for a month. With the ongoing Circuit Breaker measure, this exclusive and limited-time offer is set to appeal many looking to indulge in the ultimate entertainment experience at home.

TVBAnywhere+ video-streaming service is dedicated to provide convenient global access to original Chinese contents. Some of the main features are:

Available on smart TVs and mobile devices

Multi-language support feature

o Audio options in Cantonese, Mandarin, English and more

o Subtitle options in English, Simplified Chinese, Bahasa Indonesia and more

Video-streaming on 2 concurrent devices through 1 account

Available for streaming over the Internet except selected countries such as Hong Kong, Macau, Mainland China, Vietnam and Malaysia.

Besides gaining access to premium content with the latest releases, users can enjoy high definition audio and video quality for a better viewing experience; and most importantly, it is a legitimate way to watch Hong Kong dramas for free!

VOD Zone (or Video-on-demand)

o Latest drama episodes that are available within an hour after its on-air release in Hong Kong

o More than 20,000 hours of TVB originals and acquired programs available with unlimited viewing

Channel Zone

o Includes 5 of the best selected TVB home-made live channels, such as TVB Xing He channel and Jade

o Expect the latest and classic drama series, variety shows, as well as timely news and entertainment information available 24/7

o 3-hour play-back function for all channels to allow users to catch up on any missed shows.

Exclusively available for a limited time period only, the 30-day free and unlimited access is applicable for new TVBAnywhere+ users with no prior subscriptions to VOD Zone and/or Channel Zone. The standard in-app subscription fee at USD 4.49 per month applies on auto-renewal after the 30-day period, which can be cancelled at any time.

Users can download the app from the Play Store or the App Store and activate this limited-time subscription offer. Stay home and stream to your heart’s content with TVBAnywhere+.