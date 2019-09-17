A flight from Vietnam to South Korea was delayed for 11 hours after the pilot arrived at the airport and realized he had lost his passport

caption A T’way Air plane. source YouTube/linjeflyg

A flight was delayed overnight after the pilot lost his passport and couldn’t access parts of the airport.

The T’way Air flight between Vietnam and South Korea was supposed to take off at 10.35 p.m. local time Friday, but didn’t depart until 9.40 a.m. the next day, The Korea Times reported.

The airline said it was investigating how the incident happened, and said it put passengers in a hotel and gave them breakfast.

Pilots typically go through some form of airport security and need identifying documents, just like passengers.

An airline official told The Korea Times that that the delay was because the pilot had lost his passport, so his access to the airport in Ho Chi Minh City, where the flight was taking off from, was restricted.

Passengers had to wait as the airline tried to get a replacement passport for the pilot, the The Korea Times reported.

T’way Air said it was investigating the incident and how the pilot managed to lose their passport.

The airline official said: “We are currently reviewing disciplinary action for the pilot. We are also negotiating compensation with the passengers.”

The pilot was not identified by the airline.

caption The flight was around 2,200 miles. source Screenshot/Google Maps

The official added that the airline gave passengers hotel rooms and breakfast during the delay, the Korea Times said.

The flight, operated on a Boeing 737, was from Vietnam’s Ho Chi Minh City to Incheon, in northwestern South Korea.

Pilots typically have to go through security screenings before flying, and just like passengers, they need identifying documents such as passports, although the process is generally less stringent.