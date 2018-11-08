Twillory is starting Black Friday early with up to 50% off all shirts

The Insider Picks team writes about stuff we think you’ll like. Business Insider has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase.

Popular dress shirt startup Twillory is giving early access to its Black Friday Blowout sale and offering up to 50% off everything.

Shirts originally priced at $99.99 each are now as low as $48.99 each when you buy four or more.

Twillory offers a variety of shirt styles including SafeCotton, Performance, Untuck(able), and polo-like Friday Shirts. The sale makes it a good opportunity to mix and match or stock up on your favorites.

The holiday season is all about giving, but with Black Friday sales starting earlier than ever before, it’s also a great time to save on some of the everyday items you need for yourself.

Twillory, a popular dress shirt startup that we’ve raved about for its good quality and affordable prices, is giving you an even bigger reason to stock up on shirts. During its early access Black Friday Blowout sale, you can save up to 50% sitewide.

Shirts originally priced at $99.99 each are now $84.99 each, or priced at two for $104.99, three for $154.99, or four for $195.96 (or $48.99 each).

With 100% formaldehyde-free, non-iron SafeCotton Dress Shirts, Performance Dress Shirts, Untuck(able) Shirts, and polo-like Friday Shirts, Twillory makes a variety of modern dress shirts for men with different needs.

If you do decide to bundle, you can mix and match any of the different shirt types. Whether you’re picking up some for yourself or buying them as a gift, this is a deal you don’t want to miss.

Learn more about each style, below:

Non-Iron SafeCotton Dress Shirts

Non-iron dress shirts are easy to come by, but finding one that doesn’t use harsh chemicals like formaldehyde to keep wrinkles away is rare. The Twillory SafeCotton Dress Shirt is a 100% formaldehyde-free dress shirt, and with a super soft and comfortable finish, you’ll want to have a few in your closet. Check out the full review here.

Twillory Performance Dress Shirts

More and more menswear brands are delving into luxe performance workwear, but Twillory manages to do it while keeping the prices as affordable as its other shirts. The shirts feature a four-way stretch material made from cotton, lyrca, and the brand’s proprietary Cool Max™ fabric. If staying cool, dry, and comfortable throughout the day is important to you, this is the shirt we recommend. Check out the full review here.

Twillory Friday Shirts

Made to feel like a polo shirt, the Twillory Friday Shirt uses a blend of knitted pique cotton, microfiber, and spandex. The soft, comfortable material makes Fridays in the office – or any other semi-casual day – a bit more bearable.

Twillory untuck(able) Shirts

The biggest problems with button-up shirts is that they usually can’t be worn neatly unless they’re tucked in. Unlike most button-ups that have long flaps in the front and a drastically sloped back, Twillory’s Untuckable shirts fall right below the hips. The casual and contemporary style lets men find that happy medium between formal and fully laid back. And with fun patterns, short-sleeved variants, and a denim version, there’s one for every guy’s aesthetic. Check out the full review here.