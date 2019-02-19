30 nearly identical pairs of movies that came out around the same time

caption “Pet Graveyard” is a real movie coming out on DVD and digital ahead of “Pet Sematary.” source Paramount, Uncork’d Entertainment

Remember when “Finding Nemo” and “Shark Tale” were released around the same time? Or when “Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice” and “Captain America: Civil War” came out just months apart?

It’s not the first time two movies with similar themes have come out around the same time. In April, a movie called “Pet Graveyard” will be out on DVD and digital days before Stephen King’s “Pet Sematary” remake comes to theaters.

This phenomenon of “twin” movies is actually somewhat common. Forbes contributor Mark Hughes explained in a 2011 Quora post that while sometimes the release of two similar films is just coincidence, it could be to piggyback off a competitor’s potentially successful – or already successful – project.

1993/1994: “Tombstone” and “Wyatt Earp” are both centered around Western lawman Wyatt Earp.

caption The posters for “Tombstone” and “Wyatt Earp.” source Warner Bros./Buena Vista

Box Office “Wyatt Earp“: $25 million “Tombstone“: $56.5 million

Neither film did overwhelmingly great at the box office. “Tombstone,” starring Kurt Russell and Val Kilmer, edged out the Kevin Costner and Dennis Quaid film from Warner Bros.

1997: “Dante’s Peak” and “Volcano” both revolve around the cast outrunning erupting volcanoes.

caption The posters for “Dante’s Peak” and “Volcano.” source Universal / Fox

Box OfficeDante’s Peak“: $178 million “Volcano“: $122.8 million

Fox got a little excited with its over-the-top posters for “Volcano.” The film did nowhere near as well as Pierce Brosnan’s volcano epic in the states; however, the Los Angeles centered movie picked up overseas.

1998: The Earth was nearly destroyed in both “Armageddon” and “Deep Impact.”

caption The posters for “Armageddon” and “Deep Impact.” source Buena Vista/Paramount

Box Office Armageddon“: $553.7 million”Deep Impact“: $349.5 million

Bruce Willis saves the world from an asteroid in the first film, while Robert Duvall tries to stop a massive comet from colliding with the planet.

1998: “Antz” and “A Bugs Life” both follow life from an ant’s point of view.

caption The posters for “Antz” and “A Bug’s Life.” source DreamWorks Animation / Disney, Pixar

Box Office“Antz“: $171.8 million”A Bug’s Life“: $363.4 million

Even animated distributors can’t avoid releasing similar films. Disney and Pixar’s bug film went up against Sylvester Stallone’s ant crew and took him down.

1998/1999: “The Truman Show” and “EDtv” both follow men whose lives are being filmed 24/7.

caption The posters for “The Truman Show” and “EDtv.” source Paramount/Universal

Box Office “The Truman Show“: $264 million “EDtv“: $35.2 million

Both films revolve around reality shows. The main difference is that Ed (Matthew McConaughey) agrees to have his life filmed while Jim Carrey’s character, Truman, doesn’t know he’s being filmed on “The Truman Show.”

“The Truman Show” was nominated for several Academy Awards including best director.

2000: Both “Mission to Mars” and “Red Planet” follow explorations to the planet that go awry.

caption The posters for “Mission to Mars” and “Red Planet.” source Buena Vista / Warner Bros.

Box Office “Mission to Mars“: $111 million”Red Planet“: $33.5 million

Even the marketing for both films looked indistinguishable. However, Val Kilmer’s film tanked compared to the Mars film with Gary Sinise and Tim Robbins.

2002: “Phone Booth” and “Liberty Stands Still” hold the main characters hostage at one point for the film’s entirety.

caption The posters for “Phone Booth” and “Liberty Stands Still.” source Fox / Lionsgate

Box Office “Phone Booth“: $97.8 million”Liberty Stands Still“: $595,000*

Colin Farrell locked himself in a phone booth for the duration of the first film while being held at gunpoint. In the latter, Linda Florentino locks herself to a hot dog vendor’s cart filled with explosives for the movie. Both must stay on phones or they’ll die.

*The film was released in the US on DVD.

2003/2004: A year after Disney’s beloved “Finding Nemo” came to theaters, Will Smith tried to charm audiences as a fish in “Shark Tale.”

caption The posters for “Finding Nemo” and “Shark Tale.” source Disney, Pixar / DreamWorks Animation

Box Office “Finding Nemo“: $921.7 million”Shark Tale“: $367.3 million

“Nemo” made more than double the DreamWorks Animation picture. It received a sequel, “Finding Dory,” June 2016.

2004: “Chasing Liberty” and “First Daughter” both follow the lives of the president’s daughter.

caption The posters for “Chasing Liberty” and “First Daughter.” source Warner Bros./Fox

Box Office“Chasing Liberty“: $12.3 million”First Daughter“: $10.6 million

Neither film starring Mandy Moore or Katie Holmes did well at theaters.

2005/2006: “The Cave” and “The Descent” take us on scary journeys deep below Earth’s surface.

caption The posters for “The Cave” and “The Descent.” source Sony, Screen Gems / Lionsgate

Box Office“The Cave“: $33.3 million”The Descent“: $57 million

Both horror films follow caving expeditions that go horribly wrong. They each debuted in August of 2005 and 2006.

2005/2006: “Madagascar” had little competition from Disney’s “The Wild” about animals getting loose from the zoo.

caption The posters for “The Wild” and “Madagascar.” source Disney / DreamWorks Animation

Box Office“The Wild“: $102.3 million”Madagascar“: $532.7 million

The addition of the lovable, misguided penguins helped “Madagascar” soar at theaters. You may not even recall Disney’s film which debuted nearly a year later.

The “Madagascar” franchise has grossed over $2.2 billion worldwide and spawned a spin-off TV series.

2005/2006: “Capote” and “Infamous” are both about the story of Truman Capote.

caption The posters for “Capote” and “Infamous.” source Sony Classics / Warner Independent

Box Office“Capote“: $49.2 million”Infamous“: $2.6 million (only released in 179 theaters)

Both films explore Truman Capote’s life while researching the book “In Cold Blood” and his ensuing relationship with Perry Smith.

2006: “The Prestige” and “The Illusionist” both captivated us with magic.

caption The posters for “The Prestige” and “The Illusionist.” source Warner Bros. / Yari Film Group

Box Office “The Prestige“: $109.7 million”The Illusionist“: $87.9 million

Christian Bale and Hugh Jackman’s film about the competition between two magicians narrowly edged out Edward Norton’s about using magic solely for love at theaters.

2006: “World Trade Center” and “United 93” both tell the story of 9/11 from different perspectives.

caption The posters for “World Trade Center” and “United 93.” source Paramount / Universal

Box Office “World Trade Center“: $163 million”United 93“: $76.3 million

“Flight 93” was a similar TV film to “United 93” that also aired the same year.

2006: “The Black Dahlia” and “Hollywoodland” both follow unsolved murders based on true stories.

caption The posters for “The Black Dahlia” and “Hollywoodland.” source Universal/Focus Features

Box Office“The Black Dahlia“: $49.3 million”Hollywoodland“: $16.8 million

Josh Hartnett’s film about the murder of Elizabeth Short did better in theaters than Ben Affleck’s on the death of “Superman” actor George Reeves.

2006/2007: Only one penguin film could come out on top between “Happy Feet” and “Surf’s Up.”

caption The posters for “Happy Feet” and “Surf’s Up.” source Warner Bros./Sony Pictures, Columbia

Box Office “Happy Feet“: $384.3 million”Surf’s Up“: $149 million

“Happy Feet” did well enough in theaters to warrant a sequel in 2011.

2009: Hollywood became obsessed with security giving us “Mall Cop” and “Observe & Report.”

caption The posters for “Mall Cop” and “Observe and Report.” source Sony, Columbia / Warner Bros.

Box Office “Paul Blart: Mall Cop“: $183.3 million”Observe and Report“: $27 million

Kevin James’s take on a security cop fared much better than Seth Rogen’s try at theaters. A sequel to the film was released in 2015 which didn’t perform as well at theaters.

2009: “2012” and “Knowing” both follow events leading to the end of the world.

caption The posters for “2012” and “Knowing.” source Sony, Columbia/Summit Entertainment

Box Office“2012“: $769.7 million”Knowing“: $183.6 million

In “2012”, we see the Earth crumble before our eyes alongside Jackson Curtis (John Cusack). “Knowing” sees John Koestler (Nicolas Cage) trying to prevent the end of the world from happening.

2010/2011: “The Fighter” and “Warrior” are both about brothers fighting in tournaments.

caption The posters for “The Fighter” and “Warrior.” source Paramount / Lionsgate

Box Office“The Fighter“: $129.2 million”Warrior“: $23 million

Christian Bale and Mark Wahlberg starred in David O. Russell’s film about boxer Micky Ward in December 2010. Tom Hardy and Joel Edgerton played brothers less than a year later who sign up for a mixed martial arts tournament.

2011: Both “Friends With Benefits” and “No Strings Attached” explored sexual relationships between friends.

caption The posters for “Friends with Benefits and “No Strings Attached.” source Sony, Screen Gems/Paramount

Box Office“Friends with Benefits“: $149.5 million”No Strings Attached“: $147.8 million

“No Strings Attached” was originally going to be called “Friends With Benefits” after its original working title “F— Buddies” wasn’t ever going to get cleared by the Motion Picture Association of America. However, Justin Timberlake and Mila Kunis’ film already had that title.

2012: Two versions of the same princess tale starring Kristen Stewart and Julia Roberts debuted, “Snow White and the Huntsman” and “Mirror, Mirror.”

caption The posters for “Snow White and the Huntsman” and “Mirror Mirror.” source Universal / Relativity

Box Office “Snow White and the Huntsman“: $396.6 million”Mirror, Mirror“: $166.2 million

“Snow White and the Huntsman” had the star power of Kristen Stewart coming off of the “Twilight” films, giving her film the advantage with the younger demographic. “Mirror, Mirror” depended too heavily on marketing the familiar face of Julia Roberts and not its younger stars Lily Collins and Armie Hammer.

2012/2013: “Captain Phillips” and “A Hijacking” portrayed the 2009 hijacking of a cargo ship by Somali pirates.

caption An image from “Captain Phillips” and the poster for “A Hijacking.” source Sony, Columbia Pictures / Magnolia

Box Office “Captain Phillips“: $218 million “A Hijacking“: $60,180

Foreign language film “A Hijacking” showed a Danish cargo ship being hijacked. “Captain Phillips,” starring Tom Hanks, follows an American ship overrun by Somali pirates.

Channing Tatum’s “White House Down” came out three months after similar movie “Olympus Has Fallen.”

caption The posters for “White House Down” and “Olympus Has Fallen.” source Sony, Columbia Pictures / Film District

Box Office“Olympus Has Fallen“: $161 million “White House Down“: $205 million

The big difference here is that Film District only paid an estimated $70 million for Gerard Butler’s thriller, while Sony and Columbia Pictures launched the Tatum flick at an estimated cost of $150 million. Butler’s film ended up being more cost effective in the end, warranting a sequel.

2013/2015: “Jobs” and “Steve Jobs” both followed the life of the former Apple CEO.

caption The posters for “Jobs” and “Steve Jobs.” source Open Road Films/Universal

Box Office“Jobs“: $35.9 million “Steve Jobs“: $34 million

Ashton Kutcher’s take on Steve Jobs was critically panned in 2013. Michael Fassbender and Kate Winslet both earned Academy Award nominations for their roles in Danny Boyle’s 2015 film. Neither film was a big box-office smash.

2016: “Batman v Superman” and “Captain America: Civil War” both pit legendary superheroes against each other in big brawls.

caption The posters for “Captain America: Civil War” and “Batman v Superman.” source Marvel/Warner Bros.

Box Office“Captain America: Civil War“: $1.1 billion “Batman v Superman“: $873.2 million

Not only were the posters for both superhero films similar – the “Civil War” poster looked like a giant zoom in of the “Batman v Superman” one – but the marketing campaigns for both superhero showdowns felt remarkably the same.

Warner Bros.’ used the hashtag #WhoWillWin to get fans to root for Batman or Superman while Marvel asked fans to align with #TeamCap or #TeamIronMan ahead of the films’ releases.

2016/2018: Disney and Warner Bros. released live-action versions of “The Jungle Book.”

caption The poster for Disney’s “The Jungle Book” focuses more on the green forest while “Mowgli” presents the colorful world of man. source Disney, Warner Bros./Netflix

Box Office “The Jungle Book“: $966.5 million “Mowgli”: N/A

Disney’s “The Jungle Book” starred Scarlett Johansson, Bill Murray, Ben Kingsley, and Christopher Walken. The movie set expectations high for Warner Bros.’ movie.

The Warner Bros.’ film changed its title to “Mowgli.” Unlike Disney’s film, this one is a more direct adaptation of Rudyard Kipling’s “The Jungle Book,” starring the voice talents of Christian Bale, Benedict Cumberbatch, Cate Blanchett, and motion capture king Andy Serkis. Overall, the film is a bit darker and more mature than its counterpart.

Perhaps anticipating the film would not perform as well in theaters, Warner Bros. sold global streaming rights for “Mowgli” to Netflix in July 2018. It was released in December on the streaming service.

2017: “Rough Night” and “Girls Trip” involve groups of girlfriends who reunite for a weekend of partying and debauchery.

caption The posters for “Rough Night” and “Girls Trip.” source Sony Pictures/Universal Studios

Box Office “Rough Night“: $47.3 million “Girls Trip“: $140 million

Critics weren’t kind to “Rough Night,” saying the comedy missed too many opportunities.

“Girls Trip,” starring Jada Pinkett Smith, Regina Hall, and Queen Latifah, became a bonafide hit for its solid casting and comedic chops. The film helped Tiffany Haddish become a break-out star since its release.

2018: Both “Gnome Alone” and “Sherlock Gnomes” are computer-animated movies about gnomes getting released three weeks apart.

caption The posters for “Gnome Alone” and “Sherlock Gnomes.” source Paramount Pictures/Smith Global Media

Box Office “Gnome Alone”: N/A “Sherlock Gnomes“: $90.3 million

“Gnome Alone” was originally set for an October 2017 release but was pushed back last minute the day before the movie was supposed to hit theaters. The movie comes from newer theatrical company Smith Global Media.

“Sherlock Gnomes” is a sequel to 2011’s “Gnomeo & Juliet” with the voice talents of James McAvoy, Emily Blunt, and Johnny Depp as the titular Sherlock Gnomes. The Sherlock character goes on the hunt for a number of missing gnomes. At the end of the day, neither film was fondly received by audiences.

February 2019: Hulu released its “Fyre Fraud” documentary days before Netflix dropped “FYRE: The Greatest Party That Never Happened.”

caption Netflix and Hulu released competing documentaries on the disastrous Fyre Festival in January not even a week apart. source Netflix, Hulu

Four days after Netflix revealed a trailer for its documentary on the disastrous Fyre Festival, Hulu not only announced its own documentary on the same festival, but dropped it the same day.

Hulu’s documentary features an exclusive interview with festival organizer, Billy McFarland, who was sentenced to six years in prison after pleading guilty to wire-fraud charges in 2018. Netflix’s documentary is produced by Vice Studios and Jerry Media, a media agency that was involved in promoting the festival. McFarland was paid an undisclosed amount to appear in the Hulu doc.

April 2019: Right before Stephen King’s “Pet Sematary” hits theaters, a movie called “Pet Graveyard” will be released on DVD and digital.

caption Both movies feature a cat prominently on its posters hovering over a graveyard. source Paramount, Uncork’d Entertainment

Box Office “Pet Sematary”: N/A “Pet Graveyard”: N/A

Even the typeface on these two posters looks similar. While the names of these two films are similar, the premises appear to be a little bit different.

“Pet Sematary” is a remake of Stephen King’s thriller following the Creed family who discover a cemetery on their property that’s linked to an ancient burial ground. “Pet Graveyard” will focus on a group of friends who are being “tormented by the Grim Reaper and his sinister pet” after an experiment which allows them to revisit the dead.